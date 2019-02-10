The Racine Lutheran High School boys basketball team led early and often against Catholic Central and won a Metro Classic Conference game 65-46 at Lutheran on Saturday.
The Crusaders (8-9, 5-7 MCC) led 37-22 after the first half and increased the advantage to 23 in the second half.
“We played great defense in the first half,” said Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen, who won his 500th career game on Thursday. “We had a big run in that half and it came from us playing very aggressively on the defensive end of the court.”
Elijah Solis scored a game-high 20 points. Solis, a senior forward, went 8 for 9 from the floor, with his lone miss coming from on his only 3-point attempt of the game.
Brady Wilks, a sophomore guard, had 16 points and a game-high five assists and four steals.
Sophomore guard Scooter Molbeck was 5 for 5 from the floor and scored 12 points. He also grabbed a game-high seven rebounds and had two steals.
Junior guard Brandon Pum led Catholic Central with 18 points. Junior guard Bennett Wright added 10 points. The Hilltoppers have lost four straight.
ST. CATHERINE’S 83, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 31: Tyrese Hunter scored 22 points and the Angels rolled to a Metro Classic Conference win in the John F. McGuire Gymnasium on Saturday.
St. Catherine’s (16-3, 12-1 MCC) took a 48-16 lead at halftime behind Azarien Stephens, who scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half.
Jermaine Tomlin added 15 points for St. Catherine’s, which has won eight straight and is ranked second among Division 3 schools in the most recent Associated Press state poll.
“Defensively, we pressured pretty well and, offensively, we shared the ball, we finished in the paint pretty decently and, in the second half, we got some transition stuff, which was nice,” St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said. “And it’s always nice when you can get everyone some minutes.”
Quentin Bolton led Shoreland Lutheran (4-13, 1-13 MCC) with 10 points.
WATERFORD 68, RONALD REAGAN 47: The Wolverines led 45-15 at half and won a nonconference game at Waterford on Saturday.
Junior Hunter Karpinski paced the Wolverines (4-12) with 25 points and Gavin Roanhouse added 12.
Girls basketball
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 83, ST. CATHERINE’S 60: The Angels couldn’t contain Chelby Koker, who scored 45 points, and lost a Metro Classic Conference game at St. Catherine’s on Saturday.
Sadie Gilbert and Ashley Gerber each scored 15 points for the Angels (2-18, 0-14 in MCC). Molly O’Regan added 11 points.
Swimming
Wind Lake resident Ben Gabbey is headed to the WIAA Division 1 swim meet this weekend at Madison after winning two events at the Greenfield sectional meet on Saturday.
Gabbey, who attends Muskego High School, won the 100-yard breaststroke in a state-fastest time of 57.33 seconds, and won the 200 individual medley in 1:56.23 at Greenfield.
Gabbey will join Case divers Azaan McCray and Jarek Hanna as the Racine County entrants at the meet, which will be held at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.