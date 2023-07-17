The Racine Lutheran High School girls volleyball team earned the 2023 USMC-AVCA (United State Marine Corps-American Volleyball Coaches Association) Team Academic Award for the 20th consecutive year under the leadership of Coach Becky Demuth.

The winning team members’ grade-point averages are averaged together for the entire academic year, and the team must achieve a 3.3 or above grade-point average. The Racine Lutheran High School team had an impressive overall grade-point average of 3.729.

The members of the 2022-23 volleyball team were: Abbey Agerholm, Jenna Beaudin, Kendyll Holub, Salma Ibarra, Ellie Jaramillo, Sofie Kading, Julia Kellner, Riley LaBoda, Ally Rosborough, Lindsey Thoennes, Genevieve Voss and Kaitlyn Zurawski.

“The commitment our coaches make to help their student-athletes pursue the best versions of themselves is evident in the academic accomplishments highlighted today," said AVCA CEO Jaime Gordon. "Achievement on the court has always been closely tied to success in the classroom which is reflected by the number of championship programs honored.”