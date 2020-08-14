High schools: Pressing forward with fall athletics

That motion, which passed 8-3, also included language that would provide schools and conferences, that cannot play in the fall, such as a majority of schools in the Big Eight Conference, the potential opportunity to play in the spring.

“Let’s provide as many opportunities for this membership to serve their kids,” Anderson said during the July meeting. “I say that now recognizing it is not one size fits all. … There is a comfort in that blanket of uniformity. But this not a normal year. And I think that if we limit ourselves, then we are limiting the possibilities and opportunities of providing these things to young people.”

It will be up to school districts around the state to determine if their high school teams are permitted to play and under what guidelines based on respective county health and safety mandates during the coronavirus outbreak.

Anderson favored having fall sports because he believes it’s important for student-athletes to have as many opportunities to participate as possible during this difficult time. Getting coaches and student-athletes together for practices and competition was critical, in his opinion, and more of a priority right now than holding a state championship game, or “culminating event,” as he preferred to call it.

