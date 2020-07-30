High schools: Madison school district won't have sports in fall; eyes spring opportunity

That motion, which passed 8-3, also included language that will provide schools and conferences that cannot play in the fall — such as a majority of schools in the Big Eight — the potential opportunity to play in the spring. The four Madison schools, Middleton, Sun Prairie and Verona all have announced virtual teaching plans for the start of the school year.

Details about how that alternative spring season will work and scheduling still need to be figured out. The Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association is expected to provide input to the WIAA. The season would be in addition to the traditional spring season and could feature participation from more schools around the area and state, once more school districts make fall academic and athletic plans.

“Ultimately, we are really excited about that opportunity presented to us, which wasn’t there for us when the Big Eight canceled sports,” Schlitz said. “It’s new. Sometimes, innovation and change lead us to things that are beneficial.”

Schlitz said it could provide a “genuine and meaningful experience” in the spring, assuming the public health situation improves.

Schlitz said student-athletes might find they will develop other valuable life skills or topics, possibly social justice, while focusing outside of competition in the fall.