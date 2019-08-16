Sarah Gesner and Gabriela Davis shined for the Prairie School girls tennis team on Saturday.
Both Gesner and Davis, competing at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, went 3-0 as the Hawks opened the season at the Eau Claire North Invitational.
The team went 1-2 in three dual matches, defeating Altoona 5-2, and losing to Hudson 5-2 and to New Richmond.
Gesner defeated Ella Diedrich of Hudson 6-3, 6-2, Mia Bakke of New Richmond 6-1, 6-1 and Morgan Dekan of Altoona 6-0, 6-0.
Davis beat Sophia Jones of Hudson 6-0, 4-6, 10-8, Ari Devereaux of New Richmond 6-3, 6-2 and Sydney Kramer of Altoona 6-1, 6-0.
Girls golf
Alexis Betker and Elisabeth Greulich relaxed and enjoyed themselves during the Horlick Scramble on Friday.
As a result, the Park High School girls golf team finished third among Racine County teams in the meet at Hawks View Golf Club in Lake Geneva.
The Panthers' Betker and Greulich carded a 67 in the scramble format. Kenosha Indian Trail won the tournament with a 65 and Kenosha Bradford finished second with a 66. Case was fourth (72).
"It's early in the year and the girls are having fun," Park coach Greg Nyboe said. "They were relaxed. It was a positive day for us."
Horlick, placing sixth, carded a 75 with Liza Chiappe and Sasha Schick.
"We're a young team," Horlick coach Darrell Perry said. "(Chiappe and Schick) made decent shots on the day. We feel we still have a lot to improve on."
