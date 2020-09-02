High schools for Sept. 3

Kate Smith appears to be picking up where she left off last season.
The St. Catherine's High School senior started her final high school tennis season on Tuesday with a win.
Smith, who finished 25-8 last season and qualified for the WIAA Division 2 state tournament, defeated Martin Luther's Jailyn Powell 6-1, 6-0. It was one of the Angels' two victories in a 5-2 Metro Classic Conference dual meet loss to the Spartans.
Also winning was Ella Orth, who beat Faith Meshaghan 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.
BURLINGTON 7, WATERFORD 0: Sam Taylor stayed undefeated at No. 4 singles, helping the Demons sweep a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Burlington.
Taylor (3-0) beat Audrey Morgan 7-5, 6-2, while Emily Rauch defeated Ella Schamber 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and Adalie Rauch outlasted Riley Higgins 5-7, 7-6, 6-1 at No. 2 singles for the Demons (1-2 SLC).
