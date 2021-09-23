High schools for FRI

The aim of the state-ranked Prairie School boys soccer team wasn’t especially pleasing on Wednesday.

The Hawks, ranked No. 2 among Division 4 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, took 21 shots, but managed only two goals in a 2-1 win over No. 9-ranked Dominican in a Metro Classic Conference match at Wind Lake.

At first, it appeared that Prairie (4-1-2 overall, 3-0 Metro Classic) wouldn’t miss at all. Calvin Sharpe scored an unassisted goal in 15th minute, and Charlie May added a second in the 28th minute off an assist from Cam McPhee.

But the Hawks’ offense seemed to stall after that.

“On the whole, we played well and controlled the vast majority of the game, but it’s hard not to be a little disappointed when you have a 21 shots to 3 shots advantage and the final score is only 2-1,” said Prairie coach Corey Oakland.

Dominican was held scoreless until the 74th minute, when they found the net. Hawks goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg finished with one save.

“Once again, a bit disappointing that we essentially held them to a single quality chance to score, and they converted it,” Oakland said. “That’s definitely an area we will work to improve.”