High schools for FRI

The aim of the state-ranked Prairie School boys soccer team wasn’t especially pleasing on Wednesday.
The Hawks, ranked No. 2 among Division 4 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, took 21 shots, but managed only two goals in a 2-1 win over No. 9-ranked Dominican in a Metro Classic Conference match at Wind Lake.
At first, it appeared that Prairie (4-1-2 overall, 3-0 Metro Classic) wouldn’t miss at all. Calvin Sharpe scored an unassisted goal in 15th minute, and Charlie May added a second in the 28th minute off an assist from Cam McPhee.
But the Hawks’ offense seemed to stall after that.
“On the whole, we played well and controlled the vast majority of the game, but it’s hard not to be a little disappointed when you have a 21 shots to 3 shots advantage and the final score is only 2-1,” said Prairie coach Corey Oakland.
Dominican was held scoreless until the 74th minute, when they found the net. Hawks goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg finished with one save.
“Once again, a bit disappointing that we essentially held them to a single quality chance to score, and they converted it,” Oakland said. “That’s definitely an area we will work to improve.”
SHORELAN LUTHERAN 1, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: A deflected ball that found its way into the net was the slim difference in a Metro Classic Conference match at Somers.
Shoreland’s Soren Smith scored in the 23rd minute on the fluky play.
“Our goalkeeper John Hansen was there for the save and the ball just popped up in the air over him,” said Racine Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda.
Hansen finished with eight saves for the Crusaders (5-5-2 overall, 1-2 Metro Classic).
“It was a well-played match. We didn’t quite have the quality opportunities to score that we created in previous matches,” LaBoda said. “We played hard and the kids are learning what it takes in playing a full 80 minutes.”
Shoreland improved to 4-6 overall and 2-1 in Metro Classic matches.
ST. CATHERINE’S 0, SAINT THOMAS MORE 0: Angels goalkeeper Pedro Serratos made a sparkling save to preserve a Metro Classic Conference draw at Pritchard Park in Racine.
St. Catherine’s (2-7-1, 0-2-1 Metro Classic) generated a few quality chances, said coach Ben Lake, but could not find the back of the net. Lake also praised the play of his defensive back line.
Serratos made a fine play on a ball sent into the box off a corner kick, Lake said. The ball was headed into the net until Serratos poked it away, Lake said.
Boys volleyball
HORLICK 3, PARK 1: Middle hitter Zamarion Dyess dominated on the front line to help the Rebels win a Southeast Conference dual meet 25-10, 23-25, 25-21, 29-27.
Dyess finished with 15 kills, four blocks, and served three aces in the four sets.
“His overall willingness to learn from mistakes and overall hustle he brings to the front row to close out blocks and read offenses shows his dedication to become the best he can on the court and support his teammates anyway he can,” said Horlick coach D.J. Thomas.
The Panthers fell to 0-3 in SEC play.
Girls volleyball
DOMINICAN 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders played better in the second and third sets, but were swept in a Metro Classic Conference dual meet at Whitefish Bay 25-14, 25-21, 25-21.
Julia Kellner finished with 10 kills and four blocks for Lutheran (11-10, 1-2 Metro Classic). Lindsey Thoennes added four kills and had 10 digs. Riley LaBoda had 15 assists, while Lili Kading served three aces.
“We came back stronger after the first set to play a tough match,” said Crusaders coach Becky Demuth. “We struggled with their middles who were tough. Julia was strong in the middle with her hits and blocks.”
Girls tennis
PRAIRIE 7, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: The Hawks dropped only five games in sweeping a Metro Classic Conference dual meet at Burlington.