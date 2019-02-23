STATE
Almond-Bancroft 69, Pittsville 59
Bloomer 47, Elk Mound 40
Cameron 59, Northwestern 54
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 83, Kewaunee 72
Kenosha Indian Trail 82, Hope Christian 59
Madison La Follette 75, Verona Area 65
Marathon 63, Auburndale 46
McDonell Central 56, Neillsville 49
Omro 64, Lomira 62
Oshkosh West 55, Neenah 22
Osseo-Fairchild 80, Columbus Catholic 64
Palmyra-Eagle 86, Madison Country Day 42
Pardeeville 66, Princeton/Green Lake 43
River Falls 62, Hudson 57
Stratford 77, Spencer 21
Tartan, Minn. 77, Superior 73
Viroqua 51, Richland Center 41
High school girls
REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
DIVISION 1
Arrowhead 51, Hamilton 38
Bay Port 48, Watertown 32
Brookfield Central 65, Green Bay Preble 49
Germantown 71, De Pere 45
Madison East 57, Madison La Follette 52
Madison Memorial 54, Janesville Craig 51
Middleton 60, Waunakee 38
Sun Prairie 57, Horlick 41
Milwaukee DSHA 58, Franklin 40
Milwaukee King 74, Milwaukee Riverside University 34
Mukwonago 71, Waukesha North 46
Oak Creek 58, Muskego 22
DIVISION 2
Waterford 49, Union Grove 34
Hortonville 68, Lakeland 42
New London 53, Rhinelander 22
Onalaska 54, New Richmond 43
River Falls 56, Menomonie 37
Notre Dame 64, Pulaski 60
Beaver Dam 88, Milwaukee Vincent 38
Luxemburg-Casco 76, Green Bay Southwest 74, OT
Slinger 44, West Bend West 42
DeForest 44, Monona Grove 42
Milton 55, Jefferson 34
Monroe 67, Stoughton 53
New Berlin Eisenhower 59, Whitnall 40
Pewaukee 75, South Milwaukee 32
Pius XI Catholic 56, Milwaukee Washington/Science/Collegiate 41
Whitefish Bay 52, Wauwatosa East 44
DIVISION 3
Hayward 46, Amery 45
Prescott 62, Bloomer 57
Freedom 44, Little Chute 41
Kewaunee 55, Sheboygan Falls 45
Kiel 47, Valders 42
Marshall 73, Martin Luther 58
Platteville 47, Lodi 46
Shoreland Lutheran 77, Lake Mills 70
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 53, Lake Country Lutheran 33
Laconia 59, Berlin 24
Milwaukee School of Languages 58, Brookfield Academy 51
Waupun 62, Mayville 45
DIVISION 4
Colfax 84, Cameron 59
St. Croix Falls 51, Unity 42
Colby 57, Pacelli 48
Belleville 65, Brodhead 46
Markesan 69, New Glarus 51
Mineral Point 70, Darlington 47
Howards Grove 39, Oostburg 37, OT
Milwaukee Academy of Science 87, Racine Lutheran 74
Mishicot 44, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 40, OT
The Prairie School 61, Ozaukee 46
Clayton 65, Clear Lake 45
Northwood 63, Hurley 23
South Shore 55, Frederic 45
DIVISION 5
Gillett 58, Oneida Nation 46
Wausaukee 40, Niagara 31
River Ridge 47, Wauzeka-Steuben 34
Fall River 65, Rio 48
Hilbert 48, Gibraltar 42
Hustisford 57, Sheboygan Area Luth. 50
Randolph 59, Argyle 47
Waterford 49, Union Grove 34
UNION GROVE (13-11)
Barker 1 0-0 2, Killberg 2 0-0 4, Barber 3 4-8 11, Lentz 0 1-2 1, Slattery 2 5-6 10, Weis 0 0-0 0, Hoffman 1 1-2 3, Sieg 1 0-1 3, Good 0 0-0 0, Fortner 0 0-0 0, Pettit 0 0-0 0, Boyle 0 0-2 0. Totals 10 11-21 34.
WATERFORD (19-4)
Rohner 7 6-8 21, Fitzgerald 5 0-0 10, Benavides 4 1-4 9, Karpinski 2 2-6 6, Schappel 1 0-0 2, Kolb 0 1-2 1, Stiewe 0 0-2 0, Schmidt 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 10-22 49.
Halftime—Union Grove 21, Waterford 18. 3-point goals—Barber, Slattery, Sieg. Rohner. Total fouls—Union Grove 19, Waterford 14. Fouled out—Hoffman. Rebounds—Union Grove 35 (Hoffman 9), Waterford 48 (Benavides 15).
Prairie 61, Ozaukee 46
OZAUKEE (16-8)
Klas 5 0-0 14, Wolff 1 1-2 4, Schauer 2 5-8 10, C. Miller 3 0-0 6, A. Miller 1 5-6 7, Szczerbinski 2 0-0 5. Totals 14 11-16 46.
PRAIRIE (17-6)
McPhee 0 0-0 0, Palmen 4 11-20 22, Fleming 0 0-0 0, Foster 6 1-1 14, A. Decker 3 4-4 13, Larson 3 2-6 8, J. May 1 1-2 4. Totals 17 19-33 61.
Halftime—Prairie 23, Ozaukee 20. 3-point goals—Palmen 3, Foster, A. Decker 3, J. May. Klas 4, Wolff, Schauer, Szczerbinski. Total fouls—Ozaukee 22, Prairie 12. Rebounds—Ozaukee 30 (A. Miller 8), Prairie 33 (Larson 9).
Academy of Science 87, Racine Lutheran 74
ACADEMY OF SCIENCE (17-5)
T. Williams 8 1-3 17, Bivins 1 0-0 3, Witherson 0 0-0 0, Lewis 1 0-0 3, Bateman 1 0-0 2, S. Williams 14 3-4 34, Wilson 0 0-0 0, Hurst 13 0-0 28. Totals 38 4-7 87.
RACINE LUTHERAN (21-3)
Davis 2 0-0 6, Bell 1 0-0 2, Peterson 0 0-0 0, Strande 12 9-10 35, Kellner 2 4-6 8, Gardner 11 1-2 23. Totals 28 14-18 74.
Halftime—Academy of Science 41, Racine Lutheran 31. 3-point goals—Bivins, Lewis, S. Williams, Hurst 2. Davis 2, Strande 2. Total fouls—Academy of Science 17, Racine Lutheran 8.
Sun Prairie 57, Horlick 41
HORLICK (14-10)
Hanstedt 1 0-0 2, Nelson 2 0-0 4, M. White 0 0-0 0, D. White 0 0-0 0, Ellison 3 0-0 7, Cannon 4 1-2 11, Pitrof 5 5-9 15, Harrell 0 0-0 0, Corona 1 0-0 2, Hicks 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 6-11 41.
SUN PRAIRIE (19-5)
Hilber 8 0-0 17, Adkins 0 0-0 0, Lutes 2 0-0 6, Rae 6 2-4 15, Baker 5 0-0 11, Kostelnik 0 0-0 0, Tiltrum 0 0-0 0, Strey 0 0-0 0, Seymore 4 0-2 8. Totals 25 2-6 57.
Halftime—Sun Prairie 31, Horlick 30. 3-point goals—Ellison, Cannon 2. Hilber, Lutes 2, Rae, Baker. Total fouls—Horlick 9, Sun Prairie 11.
