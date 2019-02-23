STATE

Almond-Bancroft 69, Pittsville 59

Bloomer 47, Elk Mound 40

Cameron 59, Northwestern 54

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 83, Kewaunee 72

Kenosha Indian Trail 82, Hope Christian 59

Madison La Follette 75, Verona Area 65

Marathon 63, Auburndale 46

McDonell Central 56, Neillsville 49

Omro 64, Lomira 62

Oshkosh West 55, Neenah 22

Osseo-Fairchild 80, Columbus Catholic 64

Palmyra-Eagle 86, Madison Country Day 42

Pardeeville 66, Princeton/Green Lake 43

River Falls 62, Hudson 57

Stratford 77, Spencer 21

Tartan, Minn. 77, Superior 73

Viroqua 51, Richland Center 41

High school girls

REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

DIVISION 1

Arrowhead 51, Hamilton 38

Bay Port 48, Watertown 32

Brookfield Central 65, Green Bay Preble 49

Germantown 71, De Pere 45

Madison East 57, Madison La Follette 52

Madison Memorial 54, Janesville Craig 51

Middleton 60, Waunakee 38

Sun Prairie 57, Horlick 41

Milwaukee DSHA 58, Franklin 40

Milwaukee King 74, Milwaukee Riverside University 34

Mukwonago 71, Waukesha North 46

Oak Creek 58, Muskego 22

DIVISION 2

Waterford 49, Union Grove 34

Hortonville 68, Lakeland 42

New London 53, Rhinelander 22

Onalaska 54, New Richmond 43

River Falls 56, Menomonie 37

Notre Dame 64, Pulaski 60

Beaver Dam 88, Milwaukee Vincent 38

Luxemburg-Casco 76, Green Bay Southwest 74, OT

Slinger 44, West Bend West 42

DeForest 44, Monona Grove 42

Milton 55, Jefferson 34

Monroe 67, Stoughton 53

New Berlin Eisenhower 59, Whitnall 40

Pewaukee 75, South Milwaukee 32

Pius XI Catholic 56, Milwaukee Washington/Science/Collegiate 41

Whitefish Bay 52, Wauwatosa East 44

DIVISION 3

Hayward 46, Amery 45

Prescott 62, Bloomer 57

Freedom 44, Little Chute 41

Kewaunee 55, Sheboygan Falls 45

Kiel 47, Valders 42

Marshall 73, Martin Luther 58

Platteville 47, Lodi 46

Shoreland Lutheran 77, Lake Mills 70

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 53, Lake Country Lutheran 33

Laconia 59, Berlin 24

Milwaukee School of Languages 58, Brookfield Academy 51

Waupun 62, Mayville 45

DIVISION 4

Colfax 84, Cameron 59

St. Croix Falls 51, Unity 42

Colby 57, Pacelli 48

Belleville 65, Brodhead 46

Markesan 69, New Glarus 51

Mineral Point 70, Darlington 47

Howards Grove 39, Oostburg 37, OT

Milwaukee Academy of Science 87, Racine Lutheran 74

Mishicot 44, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 40, OT

The Prairie School 61, Ozaukee 46

Clayton 65, Clear Lake 45

Northwood 63, Hurley 23

South Shore 55, Frederic 45

DIVISION 5

Gillett 58, Oneida Nation 46

Wausaukee 40, Niagara 31

River Ridge 47, Wauzeka-Steuben 34

Fall River 65, Rio 48

Hilbert 48, Gibraltar 42

Hustisford 57, Sheboygan Area Luth. 50

Randolph 59, Argyle 47

Waterford 49, Union Grove 34

UNION GROVE (13-11)

Barker 1 0-0 2, Killberg 2 0-0 4, Barber 3 4-8 11, Lentz 0 1-2 1, Slattery 2 5-6 10, Weis 0 0-0 0, Hoffman 1 1-2 3, Sieg 1 0-1 3, Good 0 0-0 0, Fortner 0 0-0 0, Pettit 0 0-0 0, Boyle 0 0-2 0. Totals 10 11-21 34.

WATERFORD (19-4)

Rohner 7 6-8 21, Fitzgerald 5 0-0 10, Benavides 4 1-4 9, Karpinski 2 2-6 6, Schappel 1 0-0 2, Kolb 0 1-2 1, Stiewe 0 0-2 0, Schmidt 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 10-22 49.

Halftime—Union Grove 21, Waterford 18. 3-point goals—Barber, Slattery, Sieg. Rohner. Total fouls—Union Grove 19, Waterford 14. Fouled out—Hoffman. Rebounds—Union Grove 35 (Hoffman 9), Waterford 48 (Benavides 15).

Prairie 61, Ozaukee 46

OZAUKEE (16-8)

Klas 5 0-0 14, Wolff 1 1-2 4, Schauer 2 5-8 10, C. Miller 3 0-0 6, A. Miller 1 5-6 7, Szczerbinski 2 0-0 5. Totals 14 11-16 46.

PRAIRIE (17-6)

McPhee 0 0-0 0, Palmen 4 11-20 22, Fleming 0 0-0 0, Foster 6 1-1 14, A. Decker 3 4-4 13, Larson 3 2-6 8, J. May 1 1-2 4. Totals 17 19-33 61.

Halftime—Prairie 23, Ozaukee 20. 3-point goals—Palmen 3, Foster, A. Decker 3, J. May. Klas 4, Wolff, Schauer, Szczerbinski. Total fouls—Ozaukee 22, Prairie 12. Rebounds—Ozaukee 30 (A. Miller 8), Prairie 33 (Larson 9).

Academy of Science 87, Racine Lutheran 74

ACADEMY OF SCIENCE (17-5)

T. Williams 8 1-3 17, Bivins 1 0-0 3, Witherson 0 0-0 0, Lewis 1 0-0 3, Bateman 1 0-0 2, S. Williams 14 3-4 34, Wilson 0 0-0 0, Hurst 13 0-0 28. Totals 38 4-7 87.

RACINE LUTHERAN (21-3)

Davis 2 0-0 6, Bell 1 0-0 2, Peterson 0 0-0 0, Strande 12 9-10 35, Kellner 2 4-6 8, Gardner 11 1-2 23. Totals 28 14-18 74.

Halftime—Academy of Science 41, Racine Lutheran 31. 3-point goals—Bivins, Lewis, S. Williams, Hurst 2. Davis 2, Strande 2. Total fouls—Academy of Science 17, Racine Lutheran 8. 

Sun Prairie 57, Horlick 41

HORLICK (14-10)

Hanstedt 1 0-0 2, Nelson 2 0-0 4, M. White 0 0-0 0, D. White 0 0-0 0, Ellison 3 0-0 7, Cannon 4 1-2 11, Pitrof 5 5-9 15, Harrell 0 0-0 0, Corona 1 0-0 2, Hicks 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 6-11 41.

SUN PRAIRIE (19-5)

Hilber 8 0-0 17, Adkins 0 0-0 0, Lutes 2 0-0 6, Rae 6 2-4 15, Baker 5 0-0 11, Kostelnik 0 0-0 0, Tiltrum 0 0-0 0, Strey 0 0-0 0, Seymore 4 0-2 8. Totals 25 2-6 57.

Halftime—Sun Prairie 31, Horlick 30. 3-point goals—Ellison, Cannon 2. Hilber, Lutes 2, Rae, Baker. Total fouls—Horlick 9, Sun Prairie 11. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments