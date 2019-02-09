RACINE COUNTY

The Prairie School 74, Liberty, Ill. 59

New Trier 57, Case 55

Racine Lutheran 65, Catholic Central 46

St. Catherine's 83, Somers Shoreland Lutheran 31

Waterford 68, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 47

OTHER STATE SCORES

Almond-Bancroft 74, Barneveld 45

Birchwood 93, Solon Springs 76

Blair-Taylor 77, Pepin/Alma 31

Cassville 47, Monticello 44

Columbus Catholic 99, Granton 42

Eau Claire North 72, Holmen 58

Edgewood 58, Platteville 56

Fennimore 90, Riverdale 41

Hamilton 54, Loyola, Ill. 41

Kenosha Bradford 73, Beloit Memorial 63

Kewaskum 66, Ripon 63

Little Chute 61, Oconto Falls 52

Madison La Follette 87, Niles North, Ill. 70

Madison Memorial 55, DeKalb, Ill. 52

Marinette 77, Waupaca 64

Marshfield 85, D.C. Everest 79

Mercer 87, Goodman/Pembine 51

Merrill 78, Northwestern 59

Mineral Point 94, Boscobel 69

Mosinee 102, Antigo 84

Mount Horeb 70, Reedsburg Area 41

NE Wis. Christian Home School 80, Marion 57

New Lisbon 76, La Farge 46

New Trier, Ill. 57, Racine Case 55

Oakfield 61, Central Wisconsin Christian 44

Salam School 59, Valley Christian 43

Southwestern 70, Iowa-Grant 39

Spring Valley 77, Mondovi 70, OT

Sturgeon Bay 70, Oconto 58

Waupun 85, Providence 73

Wayland Academy 75, Saint Lawrence Seminary 49

Westby 53, Arcadia 27

Wisconsin Heights 70, Darlington 63

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 44, Coulee Christian-Providence 25

CASE (11-7)

Rankins-James 5 1-1 11, Farr 0 1-2 1, Schmidtmann 1 1-2 3, Thompson 7 5-7 19, Duffie 3 3-4 9, Sardin 2 0-0 5, Brumby 0 0-2 0, Fugiasco 2 0-0 5, Gilliam 0 1-2 1, Jedkins 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 13-22 55.

NEW TRIER (21-4)

Oshar 1 5-6 8, Toth 1 2-2 5, Kost 1 1-2 3, Burnside 5 5-8 15, Sweat 0 0-2 0, S. Boehm 4 12-13 20, Carragher 2 1-2 6. Totals 14 16-35 57.

Halftime—New Trier 31, Case 23. 3-point goals—Sardin, Fugiasco. Oshar, Toth, Carragher. Total fouls—Case 24, New Trier 17. Fouled out—Sardin, Fugiasco.

Prairie 75, Liberty 59

LIBERTY (10-13)

Obert 5 2-4 12, Neisen 6 1-2 14, B. Klingele 2 0-0 4, N. Klingele 9 1-2 19, Hedrick 1 0-0 2, Klauser 2 0-0 4, Owens 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 4-8 59.

PRAIRIE (10-7)

Polzin 4 0-0 11, Stafford 4 0-0 9, Krekling 0 0-0 0, Shannon 2 0-0 6, Kamm 4 1-1 9, Larsen 0 0-0 0, Cape 1 0-0 2, Nesbitt 7 8-11 22, Williams 2 4-4 8, Fallico 3 0-0 7. Totals 27 13-16 75.

Halftime—Prairie 34, Liberty 24. 3-point goals—Neisen. Polzin 3, Stafford, Shannon 2, Fallico. Total fouls—Prairie 14, Liberty 13. 

Racine Lutheran 65, Catholic Central 46

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (8-11)

Henderson 0 2-2 2, Doerflinger 0 4-4 4, McCourt 1 0-0 2, Pum 6 3-3 18, Nevin 1 0-1 2, Ch. Miles 2 0-1 4, Wright 4 0-0 10, Robson 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 9-11 46.

RACINE LUTHERAN (8-9)

Woodward 2 2-2 6, Kraus 0 0-0 0, Wilks 6 2-5 16, Solis 7 6-9 20, Wilson 4 0-1 8, Molbeck 5 2-4 12, Van Dis 0 0-2 0, Kauth 0 0-0 0, Zawicki 1 1-2 3, Voss 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 13-25 65.

Halftime—Racine Lutheran 37, Catholic Central 22. 3-point goals—Pum 3, Wright 2. Wilks 2. Total fouls—Catholic Central 25, Racine Lutheran 15. Rebounds—Catholic Central 24 (Ch. Miles 5), Racine Lutheran 24 (Molbeck 7).

St. Catherine's 83, Shoreland Lutheran 31

SHORELAN LUTHERAN (4-13)

Frietag 2 0-0 5, Koestler 0 1-2 1, Olson 2 0-0 6, Bolton 4 0-0 10, Hill 1 2-2 5, McFarland 1 0-1 2, Smith 0 2-2 2. Totals 10 5-7 31.

ST. CATHERINE'S (16-3)

Lambert 4 1-3 9, McGee 3 0-0 6, Barker 2 3-4 7, T. Hunter 10 0-0 22, Tomlin 7 0-0 15, May 0 1-2 1, C. Hunter 1 0-0 2, Naidl 1 0-1 2, Stephens 5 3-4 17, Tyler 1 0-0 2. Totals 34 8-14 83.

Halftime—St. Catherine's 48, Shoreland Lutheran 16. 3-point goals—S. Olson 2, Bolton 2, Hill, Frietag. Stephens 4, Hunter 2, Tomlin. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 41 (Tomlin, McGee 8).

Waterford 68, Ronald Reagan 47

RONALD REAGAN (7-11)

Gueverra 2 2-2 8, Haim 1 2-4 4, Schultz 1 0-0 3, Burton-Small 1 1-3 3, Williams 1 0-0 2, Grant 1 0-0 2, Irizarry 2 3-4 8, Goodman 1 1-3 3, Boyd 3 7-8 14. Totals 13 16-24 47.

WATERFORD (4-14)

Riska 0 2-2 2, Glemblin 2 0-0 4, Tetzlaff 0 0-1 0, Grissmeyer 1 2-2 5, Kempken 0 0-0 0, Szeklinski 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 1 5-7 8, Hancock 1 1-1 3, Karpinski 10 2-4 25, Chart 1 0-1 2, Roanhouse 5 2-7 12, Graham 3 1-2 7. Totals 24 15-27 68.

Halftime—Waterford 45, Ronald Reagan 15. 3-point goals—Gueverra 2, Irizarry, Boyd. Grissmeyer, Ketterhagen, Karpinski 3. Total fouls—Ronald Reagan 20, Waterford 19. 

High school girls

RACINE COUNTY

Somers Shoreland Lutheran 79, St. Catherine's 60

OTHER STATE SCORES

Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 44, Deerfield 19

Argyle 61, Pecatonica 21

Benton 60, Highland 50

Birchwood 62, Solon Springs 48

Cashton 59, Viroqua 28

Columbus 58, Poynette 48

Darlington 74, Fennimore 34

Durand 67, Bloomer 52

Frederic 58, Luck 34

Freedom 53, Clintonville 22

Gillett 70, Coleman 48

Hopkins, Minn. 82, Aquinas 61

Howards Grove 39, Oostburg 36

Kohler 39, Cedar Grove-Belgium 36

Lincoln 38, Augusta 34

Martin Luther 89, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 46

Melrose-Mindoro 65, Eleva-Strum 36

Neillsville 53, McDonell Central 35

Niagara 64, Saint Thomas Aquinas 51

Oshkosh West 64, Neenah 54

Reedsville 49, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 45

Sheboygan Area Luth. 64, Sheboygan Christian 47

Sheboygan North 55, Sheboygan South 43

Watertown Luther Prep 36, Johnson Creek 27

Shoreland Lutheran 83, St. Catherine's 60

SHORELAND LUTHERAN (17-1)

Koker 10 18-20 45, Koestler 1 0-0 2, Van De Water 1 0-0 2, Lange 0 1-2 1, Pagel 1 0-0 2, Brug 2 0-0 4, Heathcock 5 4-8 18, Salfer 4 1-2 9. Totals 24 24-32 83.

ST. CATHERINE'S (2-18)

Gilbert 6 1-2 15, O'Regan 3 4-4 11, Dellsman 0 1-2 1, Stulo 1 1-2 3, Letsch 1 0-0 2, Gerber 6 3-7 15, Blunt 1 4-4 7, Wentorf 1 2-3 5, Cafferty 1 0-2 2. Totals 20 16-25 60.

Halftime—Shoreland Lutheran 36, St. Catherine's 15. 3-point goals—Koker 5. Gilbert 2, O'Regan, Blunt. Total fouls—Shoreland Lutheran 18, St. Catherine's 20. 

