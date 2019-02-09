RACINE COUNTY
The Prairie School 74, Liberty, Ill. 59
Racine Lutheran 65, Catholic Central 46
St. Catherine's 83, Somers Shoreland Lutheran 31
Waterford 68, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 47
OTHER STATE SCORES
Almond-Bancroft 74, Barneveld 45
Birchwood 93, Solon Springs 76
Blair-Taylor 77, Pepin/Alma 31
Cassville 47, Monticello 44
Columbus Catholic 99, Granton 42
Eau Claire North 72, Holmen 58
Edgewood 58, Platteville 56
Fennimore 90, Riverdale 41
Hamilton 54, Loyola, Ill. 41
Kenosha Bradford 73, Beloit Memorial 63
Kewaskum 66, Ripon 63
Little Chute 61, Oconto Falls 52
Madison La Follette 87, Niles North, Ill. 70
Madison Memorial 55, DeKalb, Ill. 52
Marinette 77, Waupaca 64
Marshfield 85, D.C. Everest 79
Mercer 87, Goodman/Pembine 51
Merrill 78, Northwestern 59
Mineral Point 94, Boscobel 69
Mosinee 102, Antigo 84
Mount Horeb 70, Reedsburg Area 41
NE Wis. Christian Home School 80, Marion 57
New Lisbon 76, La Farge 46
Oakfield 61, Central Wisconsin Christian 44
Salam School 59, Valley Christian 43
Southwestern 70, Iowa-Grant 39
Spring Valley 77, Mondovi 70, OT
Sturgeon Bay 70, Oconto 58
Waupun 85, Providence 73
Wayland Academy 75, Saint Lawrence Seminary 49
Westby 53, Arcadia 27
Wisconsin Heights 70, Darlington 63
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 44, Coulee Christian-Providence 25
CASE (11-7)
Rankins-James 5 1-1 11, Farr 0 1-2 1, Schmidtmann 1 1-2 3, Thompson 7 5-7 19, Duffie 3 3-4 9, Sardin 2 0-0 5, Brumby 0 0-2 0, Fugiasco 2 0-0 5, Gilliam 0 1-2 1, Jedkins 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 13-22 55.
NEW TRIER (21-4)
Oshar 1 5-6 8, Toth 1 2-2 5, Kost 1 1-2 3, Burnside 5 5-8 15, Sweat 0 0-2 0, S. Boehm 4 12-13 20, Carragher 2 1-2 6. Totals 14 16-35 57.
Halftime—New Trier 31, Case 23. 3-point goals—Sardin, Fugiasco. Oshar, Toth, Carragher. Total fouls—Case 24, New Trier 17. Fouled out—Sardin, Fugiasco.
Prairie 75, Liberty 59
LIBERTY (10-13)
Obert 5 2-4 12, Neisen 6 1-2 14, B. Klingele 2 0-0 4, N. Klingele 9 1-2 19, Hedrick 1 0-0 2, Klauser 2 0-0 4, Owens 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 4-8 59.
PRAIRIE (10-7)
Polzin 4 0-0 11, Stafford 4 0-0 9, Krekling 0 0-0 0, Shannon 2 0-0 6, Kamm 4 1-1 9, Larsen 0 0-0 0, Cape 1 0-0 2, Nesbitt 7 8-11 22, Williams 2 4-4 8, Fallico 3 0-0 7. Totals 27 13-16 75.
Halftime—Prairie 34, Liberty 24. 3-point goals—Neisen. Polzin 3, Stafford, Shannon 2, Fallico. Total fouls—Prairie 14, Liberty 13.
Racine Lutheran 65, Catholic Central 46
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (8-11)
Henderson 0 2-2 2, Doerflinger 0 4-4 4, McCourt 1 0-0 2, Pum 6 3-3 18, Nevin 1 0-1 2, Ch. Miles 2 0-1 4, Wright 4 0-0 10, Robson 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 9-11 46.
RACINE LUTHERAN (8-9)
Woodward 2 2-2 6, Kraus 0 0-0 0, Wilks 6 2-5 16, Solis 7 6-9 20, Wilson 4 0-1 8, Molbeck 5 2-4 12, Van Dis 0 0-2 0, Kauth 0 0-0 0, Zawicki 1 1-2 3, Voss 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 13-25 65.
Halftime—Racine Lutheran 37, Catholic Central 22. 3-point goals—Pum 3, Wright 2. Wilks 2. Total fouls—Catholic Central 25, Racine Lutheran 15. Rebounds—Catholic Central 24 (Ch. Miles 5), Racine Lutheran 24 (Molbeck 7).
St. Catherine's 83, Shoreland Lutheran 31
SHORELAN LUTHERAN (4-13)
Frietag 2 0-0 5, Koestler 0 1-2 1, Olson 2 0-0 6, Bolton 4 0-0 10, Hill 1 2-2 5, McFarland 1 0-1 2, Smith 0 2-2 2. Totals 10 5-7 31.
ST. CATHERINE'S (16-3)
Lambert 4 1-3 9, McGee 3 0-0 6, Barker 2 3-4 7, T. Hunter 10 0-0 22, Tomlin 7 0-0 15, May 0 1-2 1, C. Hunter 1 0-0 2, Naidl 1 0-1 2, Stephens 5 3-4 17, Tyler 1 0-0 2. Totals 34 8-14 83.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 48, Shoreland Lutheran 16. 3-point goals—S. Olson 2, Bolton 2, Hill, Frietag. Stephens 4, Hunter 2, Tomlin. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 41 (Tomlin, McGee 8).
Waterford 68, Ronald Reagan 47
RONALD REAGAN (7-11)
Gueverra 2 2-2 8, Haim 1 2-4 4, Schultz 1 0-0 3, Burton-Small 1 1-3 3, Williams 1 0-0 2, Grant 1 0-0 2, Irizarry 2 3-4 8, Goodman 1 1-3 3, Boyd 3 7-8 14. Totals 13 16-24 47.
WATERFORD (4-14)
Riska 0 2-2 2, Glemblin 2 0-0 4, Tetzlaff 0 0-1 0, Grissmeyer 1 2-2 5, Kempken 0 0-0 0, Szeklinski 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 1 5-7 8, Hancock 1 1-1 3, Karpinski 10 2-4 25, Chart 1 0-1 2, Roanhouse 5 2-7 12, Graham 3 1-2 7. Totals 24 15-27 68.
Halftime—Waterford 45, Ronald Reagan 15. 3-point goals—Gueverra 2, Irizarry, Boyd. Grissmeyer, Ketterhagen, Karpinski 3. Total fouls—Ronald Reagan 20, Waterford 19.
High school girls
RACINE COUNTY
Somers Shoreland Lutheran 79, St. Catherine's 60
OTHER STATE SCORES
Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 44, Deerfield 19
Argyle 61, Pecatonica 21
Benton 60, Highland 50
Birchwood 62, Solon Springs 48
Cashton 59, Viroqua 28
Columbus 58, Poynette 48
Darlington 74, Fennimore 34
Durand 67, Bloomer 52
Frederic 58, Luck 34
Freedom 53, Clintonville 22
Gillett 70, Coleman 48
Hopkins, Minn. 82, Aquinas 61
Howards Grove 39, Oostburg 36
Kohler 39, Cedar Grove-Belgium 36
Lincoln 38, Augusta 34
Martin Luther 89, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 46
Melrose-Mindoro 65, Eleva-Strum 36
Neillsville 53, McDonell Central 35
Niagara 64, Saint Thomas Aquinas 51
Oshkosh West 64, Neenah 54
Reedsville 49, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 45
Sheboygan Area Luth. 64, Sheboygan Christian 47
Sheboygan North 55, Sheboygan South 43
Watertown Luther Prep 36, Johnson Creek 27
Shoreland Lutheran 83, St. Catherine's 60
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (17-1)
Koker 10 18-20 45, Koestler 1 0-0 2, Van De Water 1 0-0 2, Lange 0 1-2 1, Pagel 1 0-0 2, Brug 2 0-0 4, Heathcock 5 4-8 18, Salfer 4 1-2 9. Totals 24 24-32 83.
ST. CATHERINE'S (2-18)
Gilbert 6 1-2 15, O'Regan 3 4-4 11, Dellsman 0 1-2 1, Stulo 1 1-2 3, Letsch 1 0-0 2, Gerber 6 3-7 15, Blunt 1 4-4 7, Wentorf 1 2-3 5, Cafferty 1 0-2 2. Totals 20 16-25 60.
Halftime—Shoreland Lutheran 36, St. Catherine's 15. 3-point goals—Koker 5. Gilbert 2, O'Regan, Blunt. Total fouls—Shoreland Lutheran 18, St. Catherine's 20.
