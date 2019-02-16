RACINE COUNTY
St. Catherine's 73, Saint Thomas More 38
OTHER STATE SCORES
Antigo 66, Lakeland 59
Bay Port 58, Eau Claire North 56
Belleville 69, Albany 43
Blair-Taylor 88, Pepin/Alma 41
Catholic Central 62, Newman Catholic 44
Denmark 65, Freedom 52
Evansville 64, McFarland 51
Hilbert 59, Oostburg 47
Hudson 84, Superior 74
Marion 61, Gillett 57
Marshfield 63, Eau Claire Memorial 58
Mellen 77, Birchwood 76
Milwaukee Academy of Science 83, Young Coggs Prep 71
Mondovi 68, Independence 43
New London 68, Shawano Community 50
Prescott 65, Amery 36
Regis 81, Stanley-Boyd 74
Washburn 69, Bayfield 39
Waupaca 67, Oconto Falls 61
Wauwatosa West 64, West Allis Nathan Hale 61
Westby 66, Royall 56
Westosha Central 66, Elkhorn Area 52
Wrightstown 80, Marinette 69
ST. CATHERINE'S (18-3)
Cafferty 2 0-0 4, McGee 5 1-2 14, Barker 1 2-2 5, Thomas 1 1-2 4, T. Hunter 3 0-0 6, Tomlin 5 0-0 11, May 0 0-0 0, C. Hunter 0 0-0 0, Naidl 0 0-0 0, Stephens 10 2-2 29, Chernouski 0 0-0 0, Tyler 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 6-8 73.
THOMAS MORE (9-12)
Causey 2 2-2 7, Williams 7 0-0 14, Monaco 1 0-0 2, Glembin 1 0-0 3, Sranske 0 0-0 0, Koch 4 0-2 8, Zwicky 1 2-2 4. Totals 16 4-6 38.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 33, Thomas More 20. 3-point goals—McGee 3, Barker, Thomas, Tomlin, Stephens 7. Causey, Glembin. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 9, Thomas More 12. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 28 (Cafferty 6).
Racine Lutheran 63, Shoreland Lutheran 58
RACINE LUTHERAN (10-10)
Woodward 5 4-8 15, Kraus 1 8-10 10, Wilks 6 4-4 18, Solis 4 2-3 11, Wilson 1 1-2 3, Molbeck 2 2-5 6, Zawiki 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 21-32 63.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (5-15)
Freitag 7 0-0 17, Koestler 5 1-2 12, Edmundson 2 1-2 7, Olson 1 3-4 6, Bolton 2 0-0 4, Hill 2 0-0 5, Smith 3 1-2 7. Totals 22 6-10 58.
Halftime—Shoreland Lutheran 31, Racine Lutheran 23. 3-point goals—Woodward, Wilks 2, Solis. Freitag 3, Koestler, Edmundson 2, Olson, Hill. Total fouls—Racine Lutheran 15, Shoreland Lutheran 24. Fouled out—Freitag. Rebounds—Racine Lutheran 19 (Molbeck 7), Shoreland Lutheran 24 (Edmundson 5).
High school girls
RACINE COUNTY
Prairie 62, Saint Thomas More 36
Racine Lutheran 76, Shoreland Lutheran 59
Catholic Central 53, Kenosha St. Joseph 35
OTHER STATE SCORES
Almond-Bancroft 79, Gresham Community 50
Birchwood 60, Mellen 34
Germantown 75, Wauwatosa West 38
Hope Christian 71, Kenosha Christian Life 33
Manitowoc Lutheran 45, Sheboygan Area Luth. 34
Milwaukee Academy of Science 96, Greenfield 51
Monticello 63, Albany 43
Pewaukee 58, Cudahy 38
Potosi/Cassville 60, Belmont 37
Southern Door 47, Peshtigo 28
St. Marys Springs 59, Mayville 45
Superior 52, Chisago Lakes, Minn. 50, OT
Racine Lutheran 76, Shoreland Lutheran 59
RACINE LUTHERAN (20-2)
Lichter 0 2-2 2, Davis 3 0-0 8, Bell 0 0-0 0, Peterson 1 2-2 4, Strande 9 10-13 33, Kellner 4 3-4 11, Gardner 8 2-4 18. Totals 25 19-25 76.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (19-2)
Koker 10 11-12 33, Koestler 0 0-0 0, Van De Water 1 0-0 2, Lange 2 0-0 6, Pagel 1 0-0 2, Grove 0 0-0 0, Heathcock 4 0-0 8, Salfer 4 0-0 8. Totals 22 11-12 59.
Halftime—Racine Lutheran 44, Shoreland Lutheran 35. 3-point goals—Davis 2, Strande 5. Koker 2, Lange 2. Total fouls—Racine Lutheran 12, Shoreland Lutheran 20. Fouled out—Van De Water. Rebounds—Racine Lutheran 38 (Kellner 11), Shoreland Lutheran 28.
Catholic Central 53, St. Joseph 35
ST. JOSEPH (5-16)
Ryan 0 0-0 0, Matrise 8 5-7 23, Ortega 0 0-0 0, Alia 2 2-2 6, Watts 1 4-5 6, Russert 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 11-14 35.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (14-8)
El. Klein 5 5-5 16, Nevin 3 0-2 6, J. Klein 1 2-3 4, Von Rabenau 1 0-2 3, Em. Klein 8 4-5 22, Sassano 0 0-0 0, Phillips 1 0-0 2, Schwenn 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 11-20 53.
Halftime—Catholic Central 32, St. Joseph 16. 3-point goals—Matrise 2. El. Klein, Von Rabenau, Em. Klein 2. Total fouls—St. Joseph 18, Catholic Central 12. Fouled out—Schwenn. Rebounds—St. Joseph 7 (Watts 2), Catholic Central 24 (Em. Klein 6).
Prairie 62, Saint Thomas More 36
THOMAS MORE (6-16)
Rios 1 0-0 2, Isabell 3 1-4 7, Clarey 3 5-8 12, Fregoso-Gonzalez 3 0-0 6, Johnson 3 0-0 9. Totals 13 6-14 36.
PRAIRIE (16-6)
McPhee 0 0-0 0, Wienke 0 0-0 0, Palmen 3 1-2 7, Fleming 1 0-0 2, L. May 0 2-2 2, Foster 7 1-2 19, A. Decker 2 0-0 5, Bryant 0 0-0 0, Larson 10 5-5 25, J. May 1 0-0 2, Orlowski 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 9-11 62.
Halftime—Prairie 38, Thomas More 21. 3-point goals—Clarey, Johnson 3. Foster 4, A. Decker. Total fouls—Thomas More 11, Prairie 13. Rebounds—Thomas More 25 (Isabell 6), Prairie 24 (Larson 8).
