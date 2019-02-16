RACINE COUNTY

St. Catherine's 73, Saint Thomas More 38

OTHER STATE SCORES

Antigo 66, Lakeland 59

Bay Port 58, Eau Claire North 56

Belleville 69, Albany 43

Blair-Taylor 88, Pepin/Alma 41

Catholic Central 62, Newman Catholic 44

Denmark 65, Freedom 52

Evansville 64, McFarland 51

Hilbert 59, Oostburg 47

Hudson 84, Superior 74

Marion 61, Gillett 57

Marshfield 63, Eau Claire Memorial 58

Mellen 77, Birchwood 76

Milwaukee Academy of Science 83, Young Coggs Prep 71

Mondovi 68, Independence 43

New London 68, Shawano Community 50

Prescott 65, Amery 36

Regis 81, Stanley-Boyd 74

Washburn 69, Bayfield 39

Waupaca 67, Oconto Falls 61

Wauwatosa West 64, West Allis Nathan Hale 61

Westby 66, Royall 56

Westosha Central 66, Elkhorn Area 52

Wrightstown 80, Marinette 69

ST. CATHERINE'S (18-3)

Cafferty 2 0-0 4, McGee 5 1-2 14, Barker 1 2-2 5, Thomas 1 1-2 4, T. Hunter 3 0-0 6, Tomlin 5 0-0 11, May 0 0-0 0, C. Hunter 0 0-0 0, Naidl 0 0-0 0, Stephens 10 2-2 29, Chernouski 0 0-0 0, Tyler 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 6-8 73.

THOMAS MORE (9-12)

Causey 2 2-2 7, Williams 7 0-0 14, Monaco 1 0-0 2, Glembin 1 0-0 3, Sranske 0 0-0 0, Koch 4 0-2 8, Zwicky 1 2-2 4. Totals 16 4-6 38.

Halftime—St. Catherine's 33, Thomas More 20. 3-point goals—McGee 3, Barker, Thomas, Tomlin, Stephens 7. Causey, Glembin. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 9, Thomas More 12. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 28 (Cafferty 6).

Racine Lutheran 63, Shoreland Lutheran 58

RACINE LUTHERAN (10-10)

Woodward 5 4-8 15, Kraus 1 8-10 10, Wilks 6 4-4 18, Solis 4 2-3 11, Wilson 1 1-2 3, Molbeck 2 2-5 6, Zawiki 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 21-32 63.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN (5-15)

Freitag 7 0-0 17, Koestler 5 1-2 12, Edmundson 2 1-2 7, Olson 1 3-4 6, Bolton 2 0-0 4, Hill 2 0-0 5, Smith 3 1-2 7. Totals 22 6-10 58.

Halftime—Shoreland Lutheran 31, Racine Lutheran 23. 3-point goals—Woodward, Wilks 2, Solis. Freitag 3, Koestler, Edmundson 2, Olson, Hill. Total fouls—Racine Lutheran 15, Shoreland Lutheran 24. Fouled out—Freitag. Rebounds—Racine Lutheran 19 (Molbeck 7), Shoreland Lutheran 24 (Edmundson 5).

High school girls

RACINE COUNTY

Prairie 62, Saint Thomas More 36

Racine Lutheran 76, Shoreland Lutheran 59

Catholic Central 53, Kenosha St. Joseph 35

OTHER STATE SCORES

Almond-Bancroft 79, Gresham Community 50

Birchwood 60, Mellen 34

Germantown 75, Wauwatosa West 38

Hope Christian 71, Kenosha Christian Life 33

Manitowoc Lutheran 45, Sheboygan Area Luth. 34

Milwaukee Academy of Science 96, Greenfield 51

Monticello 63, Albany 43

Pewaukee 58, Cudahy 38

Potosi/Cassville 60, Belmont 37

Southern Door 47, Peshtigo 28

St. Marys Springs 59, Mayville 45

Superior 52, Chisago Lakes, Minn. 50, OT

Racine Lutheran 76, Shoreland Lutheran 59

RACINE LUTHERAN (20-2)

Lichter 0 2-2 2, Davis 3 0-0 8, Bell 0 0-0 0, Peterson 1 2-2 4, Strande 9 10-13 33, Kellner 4 3-4 11, Gardner 8 2-4 18. Totals 25 19-25 76.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN (19-2)

Koker 10 11-12 33, Koestler 0 0-0 0, Van De Water 1 0-0 2, Lange 2 0-0 6, Pagel 1 0-0 2, Grove 0 0-0 0, Heathcock 4 0-0 8, Salfer 4 0-0 8. Totals 22 11-12 59.

Halftime—Racine Lutheran 44, Shoreland Lutheran 35. 3-point goals—Davis 2, Strande 5. Koker 2, Lange 2. Total fouls—Racine Lutheran 12, Shoreland Lutheran 20. Fouled out—Van De Water. Rebounds—Racine Lutheran 38 (Kellner 11), Shoreland Lutheran 28.

Catholic Central 53, St. Joseph 35

ST. JOSEPH (5-16)

Ryan 0 0-0 0, Matrise 8 5-7 23, Ortega 0 0-0 0, Alia 2 2-2 6, Watts 1 4-5 6, Russert 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 11-14 35.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (14-8)

El. Klein 5 5-5 16, Nevin 3 0-2 6, J. Klein 1 2-3 4, Von Rabenau 1 0-2 3, Em. Klein 8 4-5 22, Sassano 0 0-0 0, Phillips 1 0-0 2, Schwenn 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 11-20 53.

Halftime—Catholic Central 32, St. Joseph 16. 3-point goals—Matrise 2. El. Klein, Von Rabenau, Em. Klein 2. Total fouls—St. Joseph 18, Catholic Central 12. Fouled out—Schwenn. Rebounds—St. Joseph 7 (Watts 2), Catholic Central 24 (Em. Klein 6).

Prairie 62, Saint Thomas More 36

THOMAS MORE (6-16)

Rios 1 0-0 2, Isabell 3 1-4 7, Clarey 3 5-8 12, Fregoso-Gonzalez 3 0-0 6, Johnson 3 0-0 9. Totals 13 6-14 36.

PRAIRIE (16-6)

McPhee 0 0-0 0, Wienke 0 0-0 0, Palmen 3 1-2 7, Fleming 1 0-0 2, L. May 0 2-2 2, Foster 7 1-2 19, A. Decker 2 0-0 5, Bryant 0 0-0 0, Larson 10 5-5 25, J. May 1 0-0 2, Orlowski 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 9-11 62.

Halftime—Prairie 38, Thomas More 21. 3-point goals—Clarey, Johnson 3. Foster 4, A. Decker. Total fouls—Thomas More 11, Prairie 13. Rebounds—Thomas More 25 (Isabell 6), Prairie 24 (Larson 8).

