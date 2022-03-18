High schools: County powerlifters bring home medals

Racine County high school powerlifters had a solid showing at the Wisconsin High School Powerlifting Association State Championships the weekend of March 5-6, with several lifters advancing to national competition.

Three lifters won their respective weight class titles and two others finished in the top four. Powerlifting is a club sport and is not recognized by the WIAA.

Leading the way was Brooke Ruland of Waterford, who won the girls’ 82.5 kilogram (181-pound) raw weight class with a total lift of 360 kilograms (794 pounds). She had a best squat of 145 kg (320 lbs), best bench press of 72.5 kg (160 lbs) and a best deadlift of 142.5 kg (314 lbs).

Ruland is the only girls’ member of the nine-member Wolverines’ team, which lifted a combined total of 8,195.68 pounds.

The other two county winners were from Horlick.

Jose Hernandez won the boys’ 181-pound equipped weight class with a total of 585 kg (1,290 lbs). He had a squat of 230 kg (507 lbs), a bench press of 120 (265 lbs) and a dead lift of 235 kg (518 lbs).

Abigail Ramsey won the girls’ 105 lb equipped weight class (unopposed) with a total lift of 237.5 kg (524 lbs). She had a squat of 105 kg (231 lbs), a bench press of 42.5 kg (94 lbs) and a deadlift of 90 kg (198 lbs), each on the last attempt.

Taking second was Samuel Yager of Case in the boys’ 275-pound raw weight class with a total lift of 642.5 kg/1,383 lbs (squat 232.5/513, bench 142.5/314, deadlift 267.5/560). His deadlift was the best in the weight class by 35 kg.

Taking fourth was Sarkis Buchaklian of Case in the boys’ 220-pound raw weight class with a total lift of 577.5 kg/1,273 lbs (squat 207.5/457, bench 147.5/325, deadlift 222.5/491).

In the team competition, the Horlick boys were fourth, the Horlick girls tied for fifth and Horlick was fifth in the combined team competition.

The USA Powerlifting Teen and High School Nationals will be held March 23-26 in Lombard, Illinois and 10 county athletes will be competing. Those competing are Ramsey and Hernandez of Horlick, Yager and Buchaklian of Caser and Brooke Ruland, Bryce Ruland, Robby Kedrowicz, Brannt Balfanz and Barak Knight of Waterford.

• At least 30 state records were set at the meet, with Brady Flasch of Germantown (boys’ raw 165-pound weight class) leading the way with records in all three categories and overall total. His total of 647.5 kg (1,427.5 lbs) was 137.5 ahead of the runner-up and his other records were 230 kg in the squat, 145 kg in the bench press and 272.5 kg in the deadlift.

