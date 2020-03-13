High schools: Championship dreams dashed across the nation

"We understand the situation, but we're just devastated," San Domenico coach Mike Fulton said. "I thought we'd at least play with nobody in the stands. I've got guys crying, guys upset."

Instead of preparing his undefeated team for the state tournament, Ashland (Kentucky) Paul Blazer coach Jason Mays spent Thursday trying to give his players a lesson in perspective.

"I said there are victims due to this virus," Mays said. "There's families that have lost loved ones and there's people that are losing revenue and job opportunities because of all these cancellations and suspensions of athletic events all across the country. There's people who have real-world problems because of this."

About a dozen states, including Florida, had completed their state tournaments before this week. The handful of states that didn't halt play were restricting the number of fans.

That created plenty of scenes like the one that took place at the Brookfield Central-Brookfield East sectional playoff game in Hartford, about 35 miles northwest of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Each team was given just 88 tickets to distribute for a game that was moved from a 2,000-seat fieldhouse to a smaller gym. The smaller crowd did its best to produce a playoff atmosphere. Fans in the student sections stood throughout the game.