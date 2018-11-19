It was the Chelby Koker show at Shoreland Lutheran on Monday night.
The Pacers' senior point guard scored 25 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and had seven assists in their 72-52 nonconference victory at Somers.
"She's so hard to defend," Case coach Wally Booker said. "We tried to double her a couple of times, but she moves so well without the ball."
The Eagles (0-2) trailed 45-24 at the end of the first half, but outscored the Lady Pacers (2-0) 28-27 in the second half.
Abreanna Jones led the Eagles with 14 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the free throw line. K'Mya Oliver was the Eagles' second-leading scorer with 11 points.
"We've played two really tough teams in our first couple of games this season," Booker said. "We just need to keep going out there and giving it our all."
Lauren Heathcock added 18 points for Shoreland (2-0).
