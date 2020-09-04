High schools: Burlington Co-op swimmers start with a splash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Burlington Co-op girls swim team started with season with a splash on Thursday.

Senior Hania Dahms and junior Megan Schultz each won four events as the Demons won a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet 114-56 over Elkhorn at Elkhorn.

Dahms won two sprints - taking first in the 50-meter freestyle in 29.43 seconds, and in the 100 freestyle (1:05.47), while Schultz, won the 200 freestyle (2:14.72) and the 100 breaststroke (1:15.60).

Both girls swam legs on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. Also on the 200 medley relay was Katie Goetzke and Claire Keeker. Emilia Dahms and Andrea Smith were also on the 400 freestyle relay.

Keeker, a sophomore, also won the 100 butterfly (1:15.14), while Goetzke, a freshman, won the 400 freestyle.

Freshman Arvai Larsen won the 200 individual medley (2:45.01).

The Demons won 10 of the 11 events.

Cross country

CATHOLIC CENTRAL: Bernadette Frisch and Elsie Kmecak finished one-two for the Lady Toppers at a four-team meet at Case Eagle Park.

Frisch covered the course in 16 minutes, 44 seconds, while Kmecak was second at 17:42.