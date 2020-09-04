High schools: Burlington Co-op swimmers start with a splash

The Burlington Co-op girls swim team started with season with a splash on Thursday.
Senior Hania Dahms and junior Megan Schultz each won four events as the Demons won a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet 114-56 over Elkhorn at Elkhorn.
Dahms won two sprints - taking first in the 50-meter freestyle in 29.43 seconds, and in the 100 freestyle (1:05.47), while Schultz, won the 200 freestyle (2:14.72) and the 100 breaststroke (1:15.60).
Both girls swam legs on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. Also on the 200 medley relay was Katie Goetzke and Claire Keeker. Emilia Dahms and Andrea Smith were also on the 400 freestyle relay.
Keeker, a sophomore, also won the 100 butterfly (1:15.14), while Goetzke, a freshman, won the 400 freestyle.
Freshman Arvai Larsen won the 200 individual medley (2:45.01).
The Demons won 10 of the 11 events.
Cross country
CATHOLIC CENTRAL: Bernadette Frisch and Elsie Kmecak finished one-two for the Lady Toppers at a four-team meet at Case Eagle Park.
Frisch covered the course in 16 minutes, 44 seconds, while Kmecak was second at 17:42.
The Lady Toppers also had five other runners finish in the top ten: Morgan Ramsey was fifth (18:52), Kaleigh L:ynch sixth (19:15), Summer Peterson seventh (19:34), Eva Lynch eighth (19:58) and Anastassya Murphy ninth (20:04).
In the boys race, Matthias Murphy was sixth (16:33), Evander Craig 10th (17:17) and Luke Gillmore 13th (18:32).
Girls tennis
BURLINGTON 5, WILMOT 2: The Demons didn't lose a set in their three doubles matches, sparking a Southern Lake Conference dual meet win at Burlington.
Olivia Traxinger and Jordna Krause won their No. 1 doubles match 6-0, 6-0, while Abby Runle and Cece Donegan and Payton matson and Abigail Boettcher swept No. 2 and No. 3 doubles, respectively.
In singles, Sam Taylor improved to 4-0 at No. 4 singles, beating Maddie Haug 6-1, 6-2 for the Demons (2-2 SLC).
BADGER 6, UNION GROVE 1: Mallory Dam won at No. 4 singles, the Broncos' only victory in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet.
Dam defeated Ella Willet 6-4, 6-2. Kyra Hagen played a close match at No. 2 singles, losing to Tima Trent 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.
Girls golf
UNION GROVE 180, BADGER 185: Norah Roberts earned medalist honors with a 4-over par 40 and helped the Broncos win a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Geneva National Golf Course in Lake Geneva.
Veronica Parco added a 42 for Union Grove. Badger got a 42 from Grace Geils and a 43 from Kory Wilson.
