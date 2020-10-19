High schools: Badger Conference will not hold an official winter sports season

The 16 high schools in the Badger Conference have pulled the plug on an official conference winter sports season.

In a Friday evening news release, the conference announced: “Since all member schools are not able to participate fully in conference contests during the upcoming winter season dates as scheduled, sanctioned Badger Conference competitions will not be held and conference champions will not be named.”

However, the conference has left each member school free to set up its own non-conference winter sports seasons. The WIAA also has approved such a scenario.

For each sport at each school, practices and non-conference games would have to be approved under local and county health department guidelines and by school administrators and boards.

However, current Dane County guidelines (under Dane County Order No. 9) appear to ban many types of practice and all competitions in the winter sports — boys and girls basketball, boys and girls hockey, wrestling, boys swimming and gymnastics — because they would be held indoors, where restrictions are tighter.