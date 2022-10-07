Watch Now: High school football: Horlick clinches playoff berth

MOUNT PLEASANT — After this one was in the books on a chilly Friday night, father and son ran to each other on the Hammes Field turf for an emotional embrace.

That father — Horlick High School football coach Blake Fletcher — had just seen his team clinch a playoff berth with a 37-6 Southeast Conference victory over Case. Carrying a big load for the Rebels was Brian's son, Blake Fletcher, who rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns and was his usual force at linebacker.

"Man, he owned the field tonight offensively and defensively," marveled first-year Case coach Anton Graham. "There's nothing more to say. The kid's a ballplayer."

Added Horlick junior safety CJ Moore: "Blake sets the tone. He brings the energy to the team. He's been in the weight room a lot and hard work pays off. He's a very powerful man, man. I wouldn't want to get in his way. I don't think anyone else would. I'm just happy he's on my team."

And now it gets real interesting. The Rebels close out their regular season Friday night by hosting Part at Horlick Field.

The same Park that stunned state power Oak Creek 24-21 Friday to clinch its first winning record since 2009.

And the same Park that must defeat Horlick to gain a playoff berth.

Adding a twist to this is that Oak Creek defeated Horlick 37-17 Sept. 9.

So the potential is there for the most intriguing Horlick-Park games in years — and at the same site where so many games in a rivalry that dates back to 1928 have been played.

"I know that Morris (Matsen) has poured a ton of time and effort into that program, just like Anton has done over at Case," Brian Fletcher said.

Brian Fletcher's commitment to his program was certainly on display Friday night. Screaming himself almost hoarse as he encouraged his players throughout the game, Fletcher saw Horlick (5-2, 4-2 SEC) pile up 330 yards of offense — all but two of which came on the ground.

The Rebels averaged 9.4 yards per rushing play. Supporting Blake Fletcher were Reggie Hubbard 105 yards, one TD), Deshon Griffin (68 yards, one TD) and Anthony Liggins (44 yards).

And that brings us to another aspect of the Rebels' domination — their blocking. Tackles Zach Prybylski and Ben Dineen, guards Danny Feest and Ty Felle, center Nicolas Segura and tight end Cam McIntosh were winning in the trenches most of the night.

"This was probably one of their best games of the year," said Blake Fletcher, who plans to play for Air Force next season. "They blocked to the whistle, they played hard and they played physical and they dominated up front."

But that wasn't all. Brian Fletcher raved at how receiver Kaleb Steinmetz was relentlessly blocking all over the field.

"He had phenomenal effort downfield several times," he said. "He had some key blocks spring some touchdowns."

Meanwhile, Case (4-4, 2-4 SEC) was held in check by a physical Horlick defense. Leading the way was Blake Fletcher with 13 solo tackles, three of which were for loss, and seven assists. Carson Fletcher, a sophomore outside linebacker who is Blake's brother, had nine solo tackles, two for loss, and six assists.

"Carson probably had his best game to date," Brian Fletcher said.

So did Moore, who has emerged rapidly since starting his first game Sept. 16 against Kenosha Bradford. Moore intercepted two passes Friday night.

"I read my keys and once I saw the ball go up, I ran for it and was hungry to get that pick," Moore said.

Horlick held Case to 47 rushing yards on 24 attempts. Case junior quarterback Brandon Nabbefeld completed 20 of 32 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown — a 15-yard strike in the second quarter to Jose Deleon that pulled the Eagles to within 16-6.

Termarion Brumby had 12 receptions for 99 yards. Deleon had five catches for 45 yards.

But after Case narrowed their deficit to 10 points, Horlick had its way for the rest of the night. The end result was the Eagles' third loss in the last four games after they started this season 3-1.

"That's two losses in the city," said Graham, also referring to Case's 34-14 loss to Park Sept. 16. "Thay's tough, man. We're better than that. We have to find a way to show up and play every Friday night and not just the Friday nights we want to."