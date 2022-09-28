Watch Now: Focus on Football: Waterford has the will to win

These kids simply refuse to cash in and turn in their equipment without a fight.

The Waterford High School football team, which has not had a losing season since 2010, is once again pulling together after a miserable start.

Last season, the Wolverines started 1-3 before advancing to the second round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs. And all signs point to them pulling off a similar recovery this season.

After losing its first three games, Waterford has evened its record to 3-3. Its most recent victory was a 21-20 last-second heartstopper over previously unbeaten Westosha Central in Paddock Lake.

Considering the combined record of the Wolverines’ remaining regular-season opponents is 6-12, the opportunity is there for a run. Assuming that turns out to be the case, Waterford could even earn a piece of the Southern Lakes Conference championship if some team knocks off Lake Geneva Badger during the next three weeks.

These last two recoveries have been against the odds since Waterford has endured declining numbers in its program the last few years. There are 44 players listed on Waterford’s roster, compared to 62 just two years ago.

And yet these kids keep winning. How do they do it?

“We know we are faced with a tough challenge every year,” junior fullback-linebacker Carson Bilitz said. “We have little numbers, but we just have a great coaching staff that cares about us. They push us every practice as hard as we can go. That really fuels our success every week.”

Leading that staff is head coach Adam Bakken, who guided the Wolverines to the Division 2 state championship game his first season in 2011 and hasn’t had a losing record since.

Bakken is strictly old school. He’s extremely intense and he raises his voice a great deal during games. But his players tune into his message and the Wolverines’ record during Bakken’s run speaks for itself.

“He’s a great man,” senior receiver-defensive back Owen Martinson said. “He fires me up so much that I would just follow him into the depths of the earth. He pumps me up a lot.”

Added junior quarterback Max Northrop: “I’ve had coaches who yell and get real emotional — not too many near his level — but he does get you going and he tells you every time that it’s nothing personal. It’s just to motivate us and, at the end of the day, he’s a real good guy. I like him a lot.”

Northrop discovered that for himself as a sophomore, when he was nervous about approaching Bakken after accidentally leaving behind his shoes in a locked dressing room.

“I didn’t know how to approach him, but I had left a pair of cleats inside a room and he was the only one who had a key,” Northrop said. “Obviously, as a sophomore, I was a little nervous about approaching him, but he was a nice guy. He had no problem retrieving the shoes and we talked a little but about my other sport, baseball, and other things.

“He wants to get to know his players personally.”

And now those players, who have been compensating with their diminished numbers with a lot of heart, are poised to make another run.

“I think our schedules have been very hard in the beginning the last two years, but we’ve always learned to persevere and just get better each week,” Martinson said. “And that’s what we’ve done.”

Their most recent victory was perhaps the most spectacular by any Racine County team this season.

“Obviously, it was an incredibly exciting game,” Bakken said. “I told the kids while we were watching film that in the 22 years I’ve been coaching, that’s right up there with any of the best endings that I personally ever had.

“The excitement level, the execution when we needed and just watching the kids’ demeanor and their attitude and their willingness to sacrifice and get a victory like that, it’s super fun to watch.

“Those aren’t X’s and O’s things that you can coach. That’s just their attitude and determination and that’s all on their own.”

But someone has been stoking the fire within these players. And they will tell you it’s been Bakken.

Rebels on a roll

Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said prior to this season that the Rebels are talented. but lack depth. He added that the Rebels couldn’t afford major injuries similar to last season, when they settled for a 5-5 record.

So far, so good.

Horlick steams into Friday’s 7 p.m. Southeast Conference showdown against defending WIAA Division 1 champion Franklin at Horlick Field with a 5-1 record. The Rebels also have a shot of at least a share of the SEC championship with a 3-1 record.

Seven players are going both ways for Horlick, led by senior quarterback-linebacker Blake Fletcher — Brian’s son. Unlike last season, when Blake Fletcher was lost for the season with a broken fibia in the third game against Oak Creek, the Rebels have remained reasonably healthy.

Could this be the year Horlick defeats Franklin for the first time since 2017, when the Rebels had a perfect regular season for only the third time in the program’s history? Even without graduated quarterback Myles Burkett, the Associated Press’ Player of the Year in the state last season who is now the backup to Graham Mertz at Wisconsin, Franklin will be a major challenge for Horlick.

“Franklin’s always got a great program,” Brian Fletcher said. “They’ve got upwards of 200 kids in the program where we’re floating around 58 to 60 in grades nine through 12, so depth has been a challenge for us all year.

“Our kids have been grinding things out and we’ve got seven kids playing on both sides of the ball that are working really hard. The concerns I had in Week One are the same concerns I have now — depth. Our kids have played well, we’ve gotten the most out of them and they’re giving a great effort.”

Setting that tone is Blake Fletcher, who is tentatively scheduled to report to the Air Force Academy next June. Fletcher, who has been ranked first academically in each of his four seasons at Horlick, has been his team’s leader on both sides of the ball as both a quarterback and linebacker.

He has completed 37 of 54 passes for 440 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 544 yards and six TDs. And defensively, Fletcher leads the Rebels with 78 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.

As a sophomore during the 2021 spring alternate season, Fletcher earned first-team AP All-State honors.

“He’s playing at a very elite level right now,” Brian Fletcher said. “For a kid to have as much mentally put on him as we put on his shoulders throughout the game, he’s the quarterback on both sides of the ball.

“There’s a lot of moving parts and things he has to understand in our offense and defense. He’s running the ball quite a bit and taking shots, but more often than not, he’s delivering the shots.

“He’s a rare combination of size and speed and the X-factor for him is he’s nasty. He’s kind of a throwback-style player. There’s not a lot of finesse in his game, but he’s going to run people over.”

Plenty of pain

Longtime Racine Lutheran coach Scott Smith has been dealing with a painful kidney stone issue that remains unresolved.

“But don’t write about that,” Smith said. “Let’s keep this about the kids.”

Well, that’s pretty painful also.

While the rebuilding Crusaders have won four straight after an 0-2 start, injuries have been piling up. The most notable has been quarterback Eric Ibarra, a strong leader for this young team who was lost for the season last Friday with a broken collarbone in the Crusaders’ 41-14 victory over St. Francis at Horlick Field.

Other players who have been injured this season include two-way linemen Nick Blount, defensive tackle Elijah Friesema, linebacker Jack Lichter, defensive end Dylan Ormond and wide receiver-defensive back Joey Luga.

“it’s frustrating when you see guys drop one after the other,” Smith said. “It’s never been this bad, but it’s something we’ve got to deal with. Everybody says, ‘Well, you’ll figure it out.’ Well, sooner or later, you run out of players and you ain’t figuring it out.

“We’ll do the best we can. We’ll have to change our offense a little bit for the different players we’re going to put in there. We may use a running back at quarterback a little bit, but we’ll figure something out.

“But it’s getting more difficult. I’m not going to lie.”