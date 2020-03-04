High school track: Case's Jay Jay Rankins-James accepts scholarship to Grand Valley State

It took a little convincing by his friends, but Jay Jay Rankins-James somewhat reluctantly went out for the track team at Case High School last year as a junior.
Within three months, he was the WIAA Division 1 state champion in the high jump.
One year later, he has received a full scholarship to compete for Grand Valley State in Allendale, Mich.
Rankins-James made that official Wednesday afternoon when he signed his national letter of intent with the Division II program. The Lakers compete in the Great Lakes Imtercollegiate Athletic Conference with UW-Parkside.
He also received partial offers from the University of Wisconsin and Illinois State. Other programs Rankins-James considered were Minnesota, Kansas, Upper Iowa, Viterbo and Parkside.
"I'm happy about it because I'm going to be the first one in my family to go to college with a full-ride scholarship," said Rankins-James, who is also a football and basketball standout at Case. "That means a lot to my mom. I'm happy I'm making her proud and being the best I can be for my sisters (Rankins-James has five sisters).
Rankins-James also is thankful that classmates such as JayVian Farr managed to convince him to try track after he initially resisted.
"It means a lot because it opened up doors for me," he said. "I didn't even know I was going to be good at it, to be honest, so I'm happy that JayVian Farr and the rest of my friends encouraged me to do track.
"Without them, I don't even think I would be in the position I'm in right now."
Rankins-James, who said he has a 2.7 grade-point average at Case, was an immediate success once he pursued track. He reached 6-foot-10 during the indoor season and went on to win the state championship with his effort of 6-7 last June 1 at UW-La Crosse. He finished one inch higher than five athletes who tied for second place.
His performance generated considerable interest from colleges and, in January, Rankins-James visited Grand Valley State with Case coach Dennis Gallagher.
"It's everything that coaches want to see from our kids," Gallagher said of Rankins-James' scholarship. "It gives them opportunities beyond high school that the might not have otherwise have gotten.
"Jay Jay going to school for free is amazing. It's going to open the door for so many things for him in the future. And Grand Valley State is a great school. I got a chance to see their practice facilities and it's going to be a real good fit for Jay Jay."
Rankins-James will try to go out as a two-time state champion this June and maybe even make a room at the 28-year-old state record of seven feet. That was set in 1992 by Jason Smith of Milwaukee Juneau.
"If he puts in the work and is consistent, I think it's not out of the question," Gallagher said.
But for the immediate future, Rankins-James has other goals. He is a starter on Case's basketball team that is ranked 10th in Division 1 in the state and has used his leaping ability for numerous crowd-pleasing dunks this season.
The Eagles open their quest for their first state tournament berth since 2005 Friday night when they host West Allis Hale in a 7 p.m. regional semifinal.
"We have to play like it's our last game," Rankins-James said.
Thanks to the commitment he made last season, Rankins-James will now have so much more to look forward to after that last game.