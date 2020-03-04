High school track: Case's Jay Jay Rankins-James accepts scholarship to Grand Valley State

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

"Without them, I don't even think I would be in the position I'm in right now."

Rankins-James, who said he has a 2.7 grade-point average at Case, was an immediate success once he pursued track. He reached 6-foot-10 during the indoor season and went on to win the state championship with his effort of 6-7 last June 1 at UW-La Crosse. He finished one inch higher than five athletes who tied for second place.

His performance generated considerable interest from colleges and, in January, Rankins-James visited Grand Valley State with Case coach Dennis Gallagher.

"It's everything that coaches want to see from our kids," Gallagher said of Rankins-James' scholarship. "It gives them opportunities beyond high school that the might not have otherwise have gotten.

"Jay Jay going to school for free is amazing. It's going to open the door for so many things for him in the future. And Grand Valley State is a great school. I got a chance to see their practice facilities and it's going to be a real good fit for Jay Jay."

Rankins-James will try to go out as a two-time state champion this June and maybe even make a room at the 28-year-old state record of seven feet. That was set in 1992 by Jason Smith of Milwaukee Juneau.