Racine County
Union Grove 64, Whitewater 32
Other state scores
Appleton East 63, Hortonville 52
Cassville 69, Belmont 44
Deerfield 82, Madison Abundant Life 49
Eau Claire North 73, New Richmond 62
Elk Mound 63, Boyceville 49
Lodi 75, Wisconsin Heights 53
Madison West 75, Verona Area 73
Marshall 75, Nekoosa 47
Mellen 57, South Shore 41
Melrose-Mindoro 67, Whitehall 54
Necedah 65, Weston 27
New Glarus 58, Platteville 50
Oconto 70, Sevastopol 38
Oneida Nation 45, Gillett 28
Westby 70, Black River Falls 37
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 57, Tri-County 50
WHITEWATER (1-4)
Mortin 2 3-5 7, Pease 2 0-0 4, Borwn 1 1-2 4, Trost 1 0-0 3, Pease 2 1-1 6, Frye 1 1-4 3, Martin 2 1-4 5. Totals 11 7-16 32.
UNION GROVE (1-4)
Domagalski 3 0-0 8, Koch 3 6-6 12, Mutchie 1 0-0 2, Hempel 2 1-2 6, Nelson 1 0-0 2, Clark 0 0-0 0, Long 8 0-0 16, Wiedenbeck 0 1-4 1, Delagrave 1 0-0 2, Younglove 2 0-0 5, Ross 0 2-4 2, Rampulla 4 0-0 8. Totals 24 10-16 64.
Halftime—Union Grove 37, Whitewater 10. 3-point goals—Domagalski 2, Hempel, Younglove, Brown, Trost, Pease.
Total fouls—Union Grove 16, Whitewater 17.
Rebounds—Union Grove 34 (Koch, Rampulla 8)
High school girls
State scores
Elk Mound 43, Baldwin-Woodville 36
Glenwood City 46, Boyceville 43
Hurley 50, Flambeau 46
Juda 73, Wayland Academy 50
Marshall 55, Oregon 43
Necedah 45, Weston 16
Royall 46, Hillsboro 33
Solon Springs 65, Mercer 33
