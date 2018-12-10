Racine County

Union Grove 64, Whitewater 32

Other state scores

Appleton East 63, Hortonville 52

Cassville 69, Belmont 44

Deerfield 82, Madison Abundant Life 49

Eau Claire North 73, New Richmond 62

Elk Mound 63, Boyceville 49

Lodi 75, Wisconsin Heights 53

Madison West 75, Verona Area 73

Marshall 75, Nekoosa 47

Mellen 57, South Shore 41

Melrose-Mindoro 67, Whitehall 54

Necedah 65, Weston 27

New Glarus 58, Platteville 50

Oconto 70, Sevastopol 38

Oneida Nation 45, Gillett 28

Westby 70, Black River Falls 37

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 57, Tri-County 50

WHITEWATER (1-4)

Mortin 2 3-5 7, Pease 2 0-0 4, Borwn 1 1-2 4, Trost 1 0-0 3, Pease 2 1-1 6, Frye 1 1-4 3, Martin 2 1-4 5. Totals 11 7-16 32.

UNION GROVE (1-4)

Domagalski 3 0-0 8, Koch 3 6-6 12, Mutchie 1 0-0 2, Hempel 2 1-2 6, Nelson 1 0-0 2, Clark 0 0-0 0, Long 8 0-0 16, Wiedenbeck 0 1-4 1, Delagrave 1 0-0 2, Younglove 2 0-0 5, Ross 0 2-4 2, Rampulla 4 0-0 8. Totals 24 10-16 64.

Halftime—Union Grove 37, Whitewater 10. 3-point goals—Domagalski 2, Hempel, Younglove, Brown, Trost, Pease.

Total fouls—Union Grove 16, Whitewater 17.

Rebounds—Union Grove 34 (Koch, Rampulla 8)

High school girls

State scores

Elk Mound 43, Baldwin-Woodville 36

Glenwood City 46, Boyceville 43

Hurley 50, Flambeau 46

Juda 73, Wayland Academy 50

Marshall 55, Oregon 43

Necedah 45, Weston 16

Royall 46, Hillsboro 33

Solon Springs 65, Mercer 33

