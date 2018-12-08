Racine County
Horlick 77, Kenosha Tremper 68
Martin Luther 78, St. Catherine's 75
Hope Christian 70, Waterford 56
Racine Lutheran 63, Shoreland Lutheran 60
Other state scores
Bloomer 60, Thorp 48
La Crosse Logan 65, Marshfield 63
New Glarus 71, Mauston 22
Prescott 89, Durand 56
Shawano Community 74, Clintonville 62
Wrightstown 75, Brown Deer 62
(Friday) Catholic Central 51, Thomas More 44
THOMAS MORE (2-2)
Causey 5 2-2 13, Monaco 2 2-2 7, Glembin 1 4-4 7, Sranske 2 2-2 7, Zwicky 2 0-0 4, Schwenke 1 0-0 3, Williams 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 11-12 44.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL(4-2)
Wright 3 4-5 12, Robson 4 3-4 11, Doerfligner 3 3-4 10, Miles 3 3-4 9, Pum 3 0-0 8, Henderson 0 1-2 1, Nevin 0 0-2 0, McCourt 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 14-21 51.
Halftime—Thomas More 23, Catholic Central 22. 3-point goals—Causey, Schwenke, Monaco, Glembin, Sranske, Pum 2, Wright 2, Doerflinger. Total fouls—Thomas More 21, Catholic Central 14. Fouled out—Williams, Zwicky. Rebounds—Thomas More 34 (Zwicky 8), Catholic Central 25 (Wright 7).
HORLICK (2-2)
Ellis 1 0-0 2, Ward 3 0-0 7, McNeal 8 3-4 19, Bell 2 2-2 6, Milton 10 2-2 24, Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Wade 1 0-0 2, Wainwright 0 0-0 0, Sollman 6 1-2 16, Pitrof 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 8-10 78.
TREMPER (1-3)
Vazquez 1 1-1 3, Cardona 3 0-0 8, Young 3 7-8 14, Huss 1 0-0 3, Johnson 2 0-0 5, Garrett 0 0-0 0, Polk 2 2-2 8, Chamberlain 1 0-0 2, Gross 6 0-0 12, Coleman 5 1-1 11, Bruce 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 10-11 68.
Halftime—Tremper 35, Horlick 28. 3-point goals—McNeal, Milton 2, Sollman 3, Cardona 2, Young, Huss, Johnson, Polk.
Hope Christian 70, Waterford 56
WATERFORD (1-4)
Karpinski 10 2-3 22, Hanckock 4 4-6 12, Ketterhagen 1 3-4 6, Graham 1 4-4 6, Szeklinski 2 0-0 5, Chart 1 0-0 3, Roanhouse 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 15-19 56.
HOPE CHRISTIAN (2-2)
Ewing 9 2-5 21, Lewis 9 2-7 20, Buchanan 3 0-0 9, Smalley 2 2-3 7, Williams 3 0-0 6, Holt 2 0-1 4, Terrell 1 1-2 3. Totals 28 7-18 70.
Halftime—Hope Christian 33, Waterford 31. 3-point goals—Szeklinski, Ketterhagen, Karpinski, Chart, Buchanan 3, Ewing 3, Smalley. Total fouls—Waterford 10, Hope Christian 16.
Martin Luther 78, St. Catherine's 75
ST. CATHERINE'S (1-1)
Tomlin 7 0-0 18, Cafferty 5 4-4 14, hunter 5 2-4 13, Stephens 5 1-1 13, McGee 1 5-9 7, Sabala 2 0-0 4, Lambert 0 3-4 3, Barker 1 0-0 2, May 0 1-2 1. Totals 26 16-24 75.
MARTIN LUTHER (5-0)
Jones 12 2-3 28, Evans 7 6-6 21, Carrington 4 5-9 13, Immekus 3 2-7 11, King 1 0-0 3, Harrison 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 15-25 78.
Halftime—Martin Luther 40, St. Catherine's 33. 3-point goals—Tomlin 4, Stephens 2, Hunter, Immekus 3, Jones 2, Evans, King. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 19, Martin Luther 18.
Racine Lutheran 63, Shoreland Lutheran 60
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (1-3)
Riley 1 3-4 5, Lahti 1 0-0 3, Freitag 2 0-0 4, Edmundson 6 2-2 15, Bolton 6 2-2 17, Hill 2 0-0 4, Smith 3 4-4 12. Totals 21 11-12 60.
RACINE LUTHERAN (2-1)
Woodward 6 7-16 19, Kraus 0 0-2 0, Wilks 6 2-3 17, Solis 4 2-2 11, Wilson 2 1-4 6, Molbeck 3 1-2 7, VanDis 0 0-0 0, Zawicki 1 0-0 2, Voss 0 1-2 1, Kauth 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 14-31 63.
Halftime—Shoreland Lutheran 29, Racine Lutheran 27. 3-point goals—Wilks 3, Solis, Wilson, Lahti, Edmundson, Bolton 3, Smith 2.
Total fouls—Shoreland Lutheran 23, Racine Lutheran 15. Fouled out—Freitag.
Rebounds—Shoreland Lutheran 28 (Bolton 5), Racine Lutheran 36 (Solis 10).
High school girls
Racine County
Catholic Central 54, Saint Thomas More 41
Martin Luther 71, Racine St. Catherine's 39
Racine Horlick 68, Union Grove 63
Racine Lutheran 83, Shoreland Lutheran 64
Other state scores
Antigo 39, Tomahawk 26
Argyle 73, North Crawford 29
Baraboo 47, Mount Horeb 34
Beaver Dam 71, Sauk Prairie 30
Boscobel 50, Iowa-Grant 38
Lake Country Lutheran 62, Heritage Christian 46
Madison East 68, Janesville Parker 44
Monroe 63, Stoughton 52
New Glarus 71, Mauston 22
Prairie du Chien 54, Luther 18
Reedsburg Area 54, DeForest 52
Shawano Community 58, Clintonville 51
Watertown 48, Badger 43
THOMAS MORE (1-4)
Gordon 7 5-7 21, Isabell 3 0-2 7, Clarey 3 1-1 7, Johnson 2 1-2 7, Kallay 0 1-3 1. Totals 15 8-15 43.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (4-2)
Emma Klein 8 2-3 21, von Rabenau 4 2-2 12, J. Klein 1 4-7 6, Philips 2 1-1 5, Schwenn 1 2-5 4, Elizabeth Klein 1 1-3 3, Nevin 1 0-0 2, Sassano 0 0-1 0. Totals 18 12-22 54.
Halftime—Catholic Central 22, Thomas More 19. 3-point goals—Gordon 2, Johnson 2, Isabell, Emma Klein 3, von Rabenau 2. Total fouls—Thomas More 20, Catholic Central 11. Fouled out—Clarey. Rebounds—Thomas More 12 (Clarey 4), Catholic Central 24 (Emma Klein 6).
Horlick 68, Union Grove 63
UNION GROVE (4-2)
Slattery 6 2-2 16, Barber 5 1-2 12, Good 5 2-3 12, Killberg 4 0-0 11, Hoffman 3 2-2 8, Fortner 1 0-0 3, Sieg 0 1-2 1, Lentz 0 0-0 0, Pettit 0 0-0 0, Boyle 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 8-11 63.
HORLICK (6-0)
Pitrof 8 3-5 19, Ellison 5 6-6 18, Corona 8 2-4 18, Cannon 1 5-6 7, D. White 2 0-0 4, Nelson 1 0-0 2, Hanstedt 0 0-0 0, M. White 0 0-0 0, Taylor Schmidt 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 16-22 68.
Halftime—Union Grove 30, Horlick 29. 3-point goals—Killberg 3, Slattery 2, Barber, Fortner, Ellison 2. Total fouls—Union Grove 18, Horlick 14. Fouled out—Good. Rebounds—Union Grove 43 (Good 15), Horlick 36 (Corona 14).
Racine Lutheran 83, Shoreland Lutheran 64
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (6-1)
Koker 14 5-8 35, Heathcock 9 0-4 19, Koestler 1 1-2 3, Lanie 1 0-1 3, Salfer 1 0-0 2, Brug 0 1-2 1, Van De Water 0 1-4 1. Totals 26 8-21 64.
RACINE LUTHERAN (7-0)
Strande 13 8-12 36, Gardner 8 8-11 24, Davis 5 0-0 11, Bell 3 2-2 9, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Kellner 0 1-4 1. Totals 30 19-29 83.
Halftime—Racine Lutheran 42, Shoreland Lutheran 33. 3-point goals—.koker 2, Lanie, Heathcock, Strande 2, Davis, Peterson. Total fouls—Shoreland Lutheran 19, Racine Lutheran 16. Rebounds—Shoreland Lutheran 29, Racine Lutheran 36 (Strande 11).
