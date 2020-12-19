High school results for Dec. 20

(FRIDAY'S RESULTS)
Burlington 83, Elkhorn 67
ELKHORN (0-2)
Johnson 12 8-12 35, Davey 3 0-0 6, Hall 2, Christensen 1 0-0 3, Franz 4 0-0 12, Stebnitz 2 1-2 5, Nickelsen 3 0-0 6. Totals 26 9-14 69.
BURLINGTON (3-1)
Berezowitz 5 10-10 22, Lukenbill 6 4-7 16, Hackbarth 1 0-1 2, Safar 7 1-2 16, Kornely 6 3-4 17, Roffers 1 0-0 3, Kniep 3 1-2 7. Totals 29 19-26 83.
Halftime—Burlington 40, Elkhorn 35. 3-point goals—Johnson 3, Christensen, Franz 4, Berezowitz 2, Safar, Kornely 2, Roffers. Rebounds—Elkhorn 15, Burlington 28 (Safar 10).
Westosha Central 75, Union Grove 58
UNION GROVE (2-4)
Domagalski 0 0-0 0, Barber 1 0-0 3, Pfeffer 7 0-0 18, Delagrave 3 0-0 7, Tenhagen 0 0-0 0, Skalecki 7 2-4 20, Katterhagen 0 0-0 0, Johnson 5 0-0 10. Totals 23 2-4 58.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (4-1)
Griffin 8 2-2 19, Menarek 1 0-0 2, Garth 6 2-2 17, Mulhollon 4 0-0 8, Rose 10 4-4 27, Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 8-8 75.
Halftime—Union Grove 35, Westosha Central 24. 3-point goals—Pfeffer 4, Skalecki 4, Barber, Delagrave, Garth 3, Rose 3, Griffin. Total fouls—Union Grove 9, Westosha Central 5.
Wilmot 74, Waterford 57
WATERFORD (3-3)
Riska 2 2-2 7, Roegner 3 0-0 6, Martinson 2 0-0 4, Cockrell 2 0-0 5, Thom 2 1-2 6, Johnson 3 0-0 7, Hancock 2 2-5 6, Draskovich 1 1-4 3, Deaton 0 0-2 0, Lindner 0 1-2 1, Brekke 3 1-2 8, Esch 1 0-0 3, Kunze 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 9-21 57.
WILMOT (2-3)
Hoyt 5 1-2 11, Cummings 2 1-2 7, Kendall 2 2-2 7, Ticha 0 1-2 1, Kunz1 0-2 2, Glass 10 6-4 28, Corona 4 3-4 13, Turner 1 3-4 5. Totals 25 15-24 74.
Halftime—Wilmot 33, Waterford 27. 3-point goals—Riska, Cockrell, Thom, Johnson, Brekke, Esch, Glass 4, Cummings 2, Corona 2, Kendall. Total fouls—Waterford 24, Wilmot 20. Rebounds—Waterford 44 (Hancock 11), Wilmot 33.
Shoreland Lutheran 67, Catholic Central 49
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (2-2)
Strassburg 1 0-0 3, Smith 6 6-8 19, Pfeilstifer 3 1-2 8, Lindemann 1 0-0 2, Cipov 1 0-0 3, Bolton 7 1-2 18, Hill 3 3-4 10, Hendricks 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 11-16 67.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (0-5)
Von Rabenau 0 1-1 1, McCourt 1 4-6 7, Robson 4 0-0 11, Pedone 4 0-2 10, Muellenbach 1 4-6 6, Dietzel 2 0-0 4, Miles 3 1-2 10, Sullivan 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 10-18 48.
Halftime—Shoreland 41, Catholic Central 24. 3-point goals—Bolton 3, Smith 2, Strassburg, Pfeilstifer, Cipov, Hill, Robson 3, Miles 3, Pedone 2, McCourt. Total fouls—Shoreland 16, Catholic Central 13. Rebounds—Shoreland 22 (Bolton 9), Catholic Central 21 (Miles 7).
Racine Lutheran 58, Dominican 49
LUTHERAN (4-2)
Woodward 4 3-4 12, Wilks 5 4-6 15, Molbeck 4 3-4 11, Jozwiak 1 0-0 2, Zawicki 6 3-4 15, Ibarra 0 2-2 2, Hoeft 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 16-22 58.
DOMINICAN (1-1)
Kirk Jr. 6 1-5 15, Johnson 3 0-0 9, Berry 1 1-3 3, Applewhite 6 3-8 15, Martin 2 0-2 5, Wong 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 5-18 49.
Halftime—Lutheran 29, Dominican 21. 3-point goals—Woodward, Wilks, Johnson 3, Kirk Jr. 2, Martin. Total fouls—Lutheran 16, Dominican 18. Rebounds—Lutheran 21 (Zawicki 7), Dominican 30 (Applewhite 10).
St. Catherine's 55, St. Joseph 31
ST. CATHERINE'S (7-0)
Smith 1 0-0 2, McGee 5 3-3 14, Barker 3 0-0 9, V. Thomas 0 0-0 0, Matthews 1 0-0 2, T. Hunter 6 1-2 16, Daniels 1 0-0 2, C. Hunter 3 0-0 7, Pitts 0 1-2 1, Moherek 0 0-0 0, Imani 0 0-0 0, Tyler 1 1-2 3. Totals 21 5-9 55.
ST. JOSEPH (2-1)
McCarville 1 0-0 3, Tolefree 0 0-0 0, Lecce 5 1-1 12, Ashmus 1 2-2 4, Michel 1 0-0 2, Alia 2 2-2 6, Stapleton 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 5-5 31.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 27, St. Joseph 7. 3-point goals—Barker 3, T. Hunter 3, McGee, C. Hunter, McCarville, Lecce. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 7, St. Joseph 12. Fouled out—Tolefree. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 35 (Barker 10).
High school girls
(FRIDAY'S RESULTS)
Elkhorn 44, Burlington 34
BURLINGTON (1-4)
Krause 4 2-4 11, Reesman 2 0-1 4, Preusker 0 1-2 1, Warner 0 2-2 2, Busch 0 2-2 2, Clapp 2 0-0 6, Wright 1 0-0 2, Stoughton 2 1-2 5, Kwiatkowski 0 0-0 0, Runkel 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 8-13 34.
ELKHORN (1-3)
Larson 0 2-2 2, Jacobs 1 0-0 2, Harding 2 1-3 5, Tuescher 1 0-1 2, Runnells 2 0-0 4, Ivey 6 2-3 14, Harlan 2 0-2 4, Grochowski 2 1-3 5, Champeny 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 6-14 44.
Halftime—Elkhorn 21, Burlington 13. 3-point goals—Krause 2, Clapp 2. Total fouls—Burlington 18, Elkhorn 13.
Union Grove 57, Westosha Central 43
UNION GROVE (7-0)
Calouette 1 0-1 2, Domagalski 1 0-2 3, May 0 0-0 0, Spang 1 0-0 2, Ludvigsen 5 2-2 16, Slattery 3 10-11 18, Rampulla 2 2-4 8, Pettit 3 0-2 6, Cotton 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 14-22 57.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (1-3)
Reynolds 6 2-2 14, Hinze 1 0-0 3, Adams 1 4-4 6, Kimpler 1 0-0 3, Rynberg 2 1-2 5, Spencer 2 0-0 6, Anderson 3 0-0 6. Totals 16 7-8 43.
Halftime—Union Grove 29, Westosha Central 22. 3-point goals—Ludvigsen 4, Slattery 2, Rampulla 2, Domagalski, Spencer 2, Hinze, Kimpler. Total fouls—Union Grove 12, Westosha Central 17. Rebounds—Union Grove 35 (Rampulla 10).
Shoreland Lutheran 56, Catholic Central 25
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (2-3)
S. Koestler 7 0-0 14, Fitzpatrick 1 1-4 3, Cheney 0 2-2 2, Lange 3 0-0 8, A. Koestler 1 0-0 2, Brug 5 3-5 15, Heathcock 2 0-4 4, Heusterberg 2 0-0 5, Kassulke 1 1-2 3. Totals 22 9-20 56.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (0-3)
Von Rabenau 3 5-6 13, Klein 3 1-2 7, Walkington 0 0-0 0, Schwenn 0 0-0 0, Garratt 0 0-0 0, Kerkhoff 0 0-0 0, DeBell 0 0-0 0, Ricci 0 0-0 0, Lynch 0 0-0 0, Jabrial 0 0-0 0, My. Ramsey 0 0-0 0, Loos 2 1-4 5. Totals 8 7-12 25.
Halftime—Shoreland 30, Catholic Central 14. 3-point goals—Lange 2, Heusterberg, Von Rabenau 2. Total fouls—Shoreland 10, Catholic Central 15.
Racine Lutheran 48, Dominican 37
RACINE LUTHERAN (6-0)
E. Jaramillo 1 0-0 2, B. Jaramillo 2 1-2 5, Mohar 0 0-0 0, Strande 3 0-0 7, Bell-Tenner 1 1-2 5, Peterson 5 5-6 16, Gardner 3 6-6 13. Totals 16 13-16 48.
DOMINICAN (4-4)
Makari Cornelius 0 0-0 0, McGee 6 1-2 14, Makaiyah Cornelius 1 2-4 4, Gotter 4 0-0 8, Gayden 5 1-3 11. Totals 16 4-9 37.
Halftime—Dominican 19, Lutheran 16. 3-point goals—Strande, Peterson, Gardner, McGee. Total fouls—Lutheran 10, Dominican 13. Fouled out—Bell-Tenner.
St. Catherine's 59, St. Francis 20
ST. CATHERINE'S (2-5)
Abdullah 3 0-0 7, Griffin 6 0-0 14, Blunt 8 2-4 19, Ortiz 4 2-2 10, Pitts 2 0-1 4, Nehmer 0 0-0 0, Green 2 0-0 5, Bell 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 4-7 59.
ST. FRANCIS (0-6)
Todryk 0 0-2 0, Pipp 2 0-0 4, Buckhalter 0 0-2 0, Kenyon 1 0-2 2, Anderson 0 1-2 1, Rauth 1 0-0 2, Aguilera 5 1-4 11, Davis 0 0-3 0. Totals 9 2-15 20.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 41, St. Francis 7. 3-point goals—Griffin 2, Abdullah, Blunt, Green. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 11, St. Francis 9. Fouled out—Nehmer.
Wrestling
St. Cath./Luth./Cath. Central 28
Shoreland Lutheran 27
(FRIDAY'S RESULTS)
170 — Falaschi, SC/L/CC, pinned Durham 0:57. 182 — Double forfeit. 195 — Jaimes, SC/L/CC, pinned Behm 1:51. 220 — Haeuser, SC/L/CC, pinned Muzatko 0:43. 285 — Bakich, SL, def. Loomis, inj. default. 106 — Double forfeit. 113 — Babinec, SL, won by forfeit. 120 — Double forfeit. 126 — Double forfeit. 132 — Gill, SL, dec. D. Sanchez 4-3. 138 — Maile, SC/L/CC, maj. dec. Peterson, 14-0. 145 — Amborn, SC/L/CC, won by forfeit. 152 — G. Bixby, SL, pinned J. Sanchez 2:45. 160 — B. Bixby, SL, pinned Bouwma 1:28.
Boys swimming
Burlington Co-op 98 Jefferson/Cambridge 68
(FRIDAY'S RESULTS)
200-yard medley relay — 1. Jefferson/Cambridge 1:51.33, 2. Burlington Co-op A (Uyenbat, Gross, Weis, Gillmore) 1:53.54, 3. Burlington Co-op B (Currier, Craig, J. Ryan, Mayer) 2:03.23. 200 freestyle — 1. Uyenbat, B, 2:01.74, 3. Weis, B, 2:14.65. 200 individual medley — 1. Gross, B, 2:20.50, 2. J. Ryan, B, 2:34.08. 50 freestyle — 1. Thorp, JC, 24.00, 2. Gillmore, B, 25.72, 3. Currier, B, 26.50. 100 butterfly — 1. Rogers, JC, 58.71, 2. Weis, B, 1:02.75, 3. J. Ryan, B, 1:15.26. 100 freestyle — 1. Leto, JC, 54.37, 3. Gillmore, B, 56.04. 500 freestyle — 1. Uyenbat, B, 5:48.14, 3. Yenter, B, 6:20.05. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Burlington Co-op A (Mayer, Craig, Venegas, Currier) 1:47.42, 3. Burlington Co-op B (Tremmel, Jacobs, Baller, Yenter) 2:00.68. 100 backstroke — 1. Rogers, JC, 1:10.21, 2. R. Ryan, B, 1:16.13, 3. Currier, B, 1:16.72. 100 breaststroke — 1. Gross, B, 1:09.92, 3. Craig, B, 1:20.31. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Jefferson/Cambridge 3:48.90, 2. Burlington Co-op A (Weis, Uyenbat, Gillmore, Gross) 3:51.77, 3. Burlington Co-op B (J. Ryan, Yenter, R. Ryan, Venegas) 4:27.85.
