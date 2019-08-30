Boys soccer

Case 5, Waterford 1 — Case goals/assists: Degefa (Cabaltera), Ford (unassisted), Maringer (Gardner), Ford (Mills), Schroud (Mills). Waterford goals/assists: Mehring (Gordon). Case saves: Werner 4.

Poynette/Portage 2, Burlington 1 — Burlington goals/assists: Krueger (unassisted). Burlington saves: Cowan 8.

Wauwatosa West 3, Union Grove 1 — Union Grove goals/assists: Farrington (unassisted). Union Grove saves: Curtin 6.

Girls tennis

Union Grove 4, Burlington 3

SINGLES: 1 — E. Rauch, Burlington, def. Good, Union Grove, 6-4, 6-2. 2 — Northrop, Burlington, def. Wilks, Union Grove, 5-7, 6-7 (4), 10-7. 3 — Raboine, Burlington, def. Reiter, Union Grove, 0-6, 7-5, 6-2. 4 — Lekschas, Union Grove, def. A. Rauch, Burlington, 6-3, 6-1.

DOUBLES: 1 — Maurer-Krause, Union Grove, def. Johnson-Way, Burlington, 6-0, 6-1. 2 — Kemper-Weis, Union Grove, def. Runkel-Donegan, Burlington, 6-2, 7-5. 3 — Chizek-Hagen, Union Grove, def. Boettcher-McNamara, Burlington, 6-0, 6-0.

