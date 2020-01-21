High school polls for Jan. 22
High school polls for Jan. 22

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 20, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week

Division 1=

School Record Points Last Week

1. Madison La Follette (7) 10-0 79 2

2. Brookfield Central (1) 10-1 73 3

3. Hamilton 11-1 62 1

4. Arrowhead 11-1 50 7

5. Sun Prairie 9-1 46 6

6. Kimberly 11-2 36 8

7. Milwaukee King 11-0 26 10

8. Neenah 9-2 23 4

9. Eau Claire North 9-1 22 5

10. Brookfield East 10-2 11 NR

Others receiving votes:

Waunakee 6, Madison East 5, Bay Port 1.<

Division 2=

School Record Points Last Week

1. Onalaska (6) 11-1 78 2

2. La Crosse Central 7-1 67 1

3. Seymour (2) 11-0 64 3

4. Hortonville 13-2 54 4

5. De Forest 9-2 42 5

5. Stoughton 11-2 42 6

7. Nicolet 9-3 20 9

8. Wisconsin Lutheran 9-3 19 8

9. New Berlin Eisenhower 10-3 18 10

10. Reedsburg Area 10-2 11 7

(tie) Monroe 10-2 11 NR

Others receiving votes:

West De Pere 10, Whitefish Bay 2, Grafton 2.<

Division 3=

School Record Points Last Week

1. St. Catherine's (8) 11-0 80 1

2. Oostburg 10-0 65 4

3. East Troy 10-1 62 T2

4. Wrightstown 12-0 59 5

5. Dominican 10-2 51 T2

6. Wisconsin Dells 11-1 40 6

7. Lake Mills 11-1 30 7

8. St. John's NW Military 9-3 19 8

9. Martin Luther 9-2 18 9

10. Lake Country Lutheran 8-2 9 10

Others receiving votes:

 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 3, Lodi 2, Freedom 1, Prescott 1.<

Division 4=

School Record Points Last Week

1. Cuba City (8) 11-0 80 1

2. Stratford 11-0 68 2

3. Iola-Scandinavia 10-0 57 4

4. Lourdes Academy 8-1 50 5

5. Roncalli 10-1 49 6

6. Darlington 11-1 39 3

7. Auburndale 12-1 33 7

8. Brookfield Academy 10-3 31 8

9. Milw. Academy of Science 9-3 19 9

10. Fennimore 10-2 13 10

Others receiving votes:

Neillsville 1.<

Division 5

School Record Points Last Week

1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (8) 12-1 80 1

2. Bangor 10-0 67 T2

3. Randolph 11-0 66 T2

4. Blair-Taylor 8-1 58 4

5. Monticello 12-0 49 6

6. Almond-Bancroft 12-1 39 7

7. McDonell Central 10-2 26 8

7. Rib Lake 10-1 26 T9

9. Wauzeka-Steuben 9-2 19 5

10. Lincoln 12-2 7 NR

Others receiving votes:

Catholic Central 3.<

High school girls

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 20, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<

Division 1

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Bay Port (4);13-0;76;1

(tie) Madison Memorial (4);13-0;76;2

3. Germantown;10-1;63;4

4. Middleton;12-1;56;5

5. Mukwonago;12-1;47;6

6. Divine Savior;11-2;37;7

7. Appleton East;13-2;34;3

8. Kimberly;11-3;25;T8

9. Oconomowoc;11-2;15;NR

10. Kettle Moraine;10-3;7;T8

Others receiving votes: Hamilton 2, West Bend West 1, Eau Claire Memorial 1.<

Division 2

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Beaver Dam (7);12-2;79;1

2. Hortonville (1);14-1;73;2

3. De Forest;11-2;57;7

4. South Milwaukee;13-1;48;T5

5. Pius XI;10-3;45;T8

6. Onalaska;9-3;29;3

7. Union Grove;11-1;28;10

8. Pewaukee;11-4;23;4

9. Notre Dame;10-4;19;T5

10. River Falls;11-2;16;NR

Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 9, Slinger 7, West De Pere 3, Green Bay Southwest 2, Monona Grove 1, La Crosse Central 1.<

Division 3

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Platteville (8);13-0;80;1

2. Freedom;12-1;69;2

3. Lake Mills;14-1;65;T3

4. Kewaunee;11-0;58;5

5. Wrightstown;10-2;39;T3

6. Prescott;8-1;30;T6

7. Marshall;9-4;25;8

8. Wittenberg-Birnamwood;11-0;16;10

9. Prairie du Chien;9-3;15;9

(tie) Laconia;11-2;15;NR

Others receiving votes: Waupun 11, Saint Croix Falls 5, Xavier 5, Arcadia 5, Clinton 1, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 1.<

Division 4

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Aquinas (8);12-1;80;1

2. Howards Grove;12-0;66;3

3. Racine Lutheran;12-0;65;4

4. Melrose-Mindoro;11-1;55;2

5. Cuba City;9-1;51;5

6. Neillsville;10-1;40;7

7. Colfax;10-2;31;9

8. Crandon;9-2;28;8

9. Mishicot;9-3;15;6

10. Bonduel;12-2;4;NR

Others receiving votes: Winnebago Lutheran Academy 2, Unity 1, Brookfield Academy 1, Mineral Point 1.<

Division 5

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Black Hawk (8);12-0;80;1

2. Clear Lake;13-0;72;2

3. Bangor;11-1;57;5

3. River Ridge;12-1;57;3

5. Fall River;13-1;52;4

6. Shullsburg;11-2;39;7

7. Oneida Nation;13-0;34;8

8. Loyal;9-2;21;9

9. Newman Catholic;10-3;13;6

10. Randolph;11-3;6;NR

Others receiving votes: Prairie Farm 5, Blair-Taylor 2, Rosholt 2.<

