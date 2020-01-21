High school polls for Jan. 22

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 20, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week
Division 1=
School Record Points Last Week
1. Madison La Follette (7) 10-0 79 2
2. Brookfield Central (1) 10-1 73 3
3. Hamilton 11-1 62 1
4. Arrowhead 11-1 50 7
5. Sun Prairie 9-1 46 6
6. Kimberly 11-2 36 8
7. Milwaukee King 11-0 26 10
8. Neenah 9-2 23 4
9. Eau Claire North 9-1 22 5
10. Brookfield East 10-2 11 NR
Others receiving votes:
Waunakee 6, Madison East 5, Bay Port 1.<
Division 2=
School Record Points Last Week
1. Onalaska (6) 11-1 78 2
2. La Crosse Central 7-1 67 1
3. Seymour (2) 11-0 64 3
4. Hortonville 13-2 54 4
5. De Forest 9-2 42 5
5. Stoughton 11-2 42 6
7. Nicolet 9-3 20 9
8. Wisconsin Lutheran 9-3 19 8
9. New Berlin Eisenhower 10-3 18 10
10. Reedsburg Area 10-2 11 7
(tie) Monroe 10-2 11 NR
Others receiving votes:
West De Pere 10, Whitefish Bay 2, Grafton 2.<
Division 3=
School Record Points Last Week
1. St. Catherine's (8) 11-0 80 1
2. Oostburg 10-0 65 4
3. East Troy 10-1 62 T2
4. Wrightstown 12-0 59 5
5. Dominican 10-2 51 T2
6. Wisconsin Dells 11-1 40 6
7. Lake Mills 11-1 30 7
8. St. John's NW Military 9-3 19 8
9. Martin Luther 9-2 18 9
10. Lake Country Lutheran 8-2 9 10
Others receiving votes:
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 3, Lodi 2, Freedom 1, Prescott 1.<
Division 4=
School Record Points Last Week
1. Cuba City (8) 11-0 80 1
2. Stratford 11-0 68 2
3. Iola-Scandinavia 10-0 57 4
4. Lourdes Academy 8-1 50 5
5. Roncalli 10-1 49 6
6. Darlington 11-1 39 3
7. Auburndale 12-1 33 7
8. Brookfield Academy 10-3 31 8
9. Milw. Academy of Science 9-3 19 9
10. Fennimore 10-2 13 10
Others receiving votes:
Neillsville 1.<
Division 5
School Record Points Last Week
1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (8) 12-1 80 1
2. Bangor 10-0 67 T2
3. Randolph 11-0 66 T2
4. Blair-Taylor 8-1 58 4
5. Monticello 12-0 49 6
6. Almond-Bancroft 12-1 39 7
7. McDonell Central 10-2 26 8
7. Rib Lake 10-1 26 T9
9. Wauzeka-Steuben 9-2 19 5
10. Lincoln 12-2 7 NR
Others receiving votes:
Catholic Central 3.<
High school girls
Division 1
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Bay Port (4);13-0;76;1
(tie) Madison Memorial (4);13-0;76;2
3. Germantown;10-1;63;4
4. Middleton;12-1;56;5
5. Mukwonago;12-1;47;6
6. Divine Savior;11-2;37;7
7. Appleton East;13-2;34;3
8. Kimberly;11-3;25;T8
9. Oconomowoc;11-2;15;NR
10. Kettle Moraine;10-3;7;T8
Others receiving votes: Hamilton 2, West Bend West 1, Eau Claire Memorial 1.<
Division 2
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Beaver Dam (7);12-2;79;1
2. Hortonville (1);14-1;73;2
3. De Forest;11-2;57;7
4. South Milwaukee;13-1;48;T5
5. Pius XI;10-3;45;T8
6. Onalaska;9-3;29;3
7. Union Grove;11-1;28;10
8. Pewaukee;11-4;23;4
9. Notre Dame;10-4;19;T5
10. River Falls;11-2;16;NR
Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 9, Slinger 7, West De Pere 3, Green Bay Southwest 2, Monona Grove 1, La Crosse Central 1.<
Division 3
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Platteville (8);13-0;80;1
2. Freedom;12-1;69;2
3. Lake Mills;14-1;65;T3
4. Kewaunee;11-0;58;5
5. Wrightstown;10-2;39;T3
6. Prescott;8-1;30;T6
7. Marshall;9-4;25;8
8. Wittenberg-Birnamwood;11-0;16;10
9. Prairie du Chien;9-3;15;9
(tie) Laconia;11-2;15;NR
Others receiving votes: Waupun 11, Saint Croix Falls 5, Xavier 5, Arcadia 5, Clinton 1, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 1.<
Division 4
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Aquinas (8);12-1;80;1
2. Howards Grove;12-0;66;3
3. Racine Lutheran;12-0;65;4
4. Melrose-Mindoro;11-1;55;2
5. Cuba City;9-1;51;5
6. Neillsville;10-1;40;7
7. Colfax;10-2;31;9
8. Crandon;9-2;28;8
9. Mishicot;9-3;15;6
10. Bonduel;12-2;4;NR
Others receiving votes: Winnebago Lutheran Academy 2, Unity 1, Brookfield Academy 1, Mineral Point 1.<
Division 5
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Black Hawk (8);12-0;80;1
2. Clear Lake;13-0;72;2
3. Bangor;11-1;57;5
3. River Ridge;12-1;57;3
5. Fall River;13-1;52;4
6. Shullsburg;11-2;39;7
7. Oneida Nation;13-0;34;8
8. Loyal;9-2;21;9
9. Newman Catholic;10-3;13;6
10. Randolph;11-3;6;NR
Others receiving votes: Prairie Farm 5, Blair-Taylor 2, Rosholt 2.<