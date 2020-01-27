High school polls for Jan. 29
High school polls for Jan. 29

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 27, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<

Division 1

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Madison La Follette (8);12-0;80;1

2. Brookfield Central;12-1;72;2

3. Hamilton;11-1;63;3

4. Arrowhead;11-1;51;4

5. Milwaukee King;13-0;44;7

6. Kimberly;13-2;41;6

7. Neenah;10-2;33;8

8. Brookfield East;12-2;21;10

9. Racine Case;11-3;17;NR

10. Sun Prairie;9-2;12;5

Others receiving votes: Madison Memorial 3, Bay Port 2, Hudson 1.<

Division 2

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Onalaska (7);13-1;79;1

2. Seymour (1);13-0;64;3

2. La Crosse Central;9-3;64;2

4. Hortonville;14-2;57;4

5. Stoughton;12-2;50;T5

6. Nicolet;10-3;35;7

7. Wisconsin Lutheran;10-3;25;8

8. New Berlin Eisenhower;11-3;23;9

9. De Forest;9-3;17;T5

10. West De Pere;12-2;11;NR

Others receiving votes: Monroe 6, Grafton 4, New Richmond 2, Reedsburg Area 2, Wauwatosa West 1.<

Division 3

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. St. Catherine's (8);14-0;80;1

2. East Troy;12-1;67;3

3. Wrightstown;14-0;66;4

4. Dominican;11-2;54;5

5. Oostburg;12-1;50;2

6. Wisconsin Dells;13-1;42;6

7. St. John's NW Military Academy;11-3;25;8

8. Lake Country Lutheran;11-2;23;10

9. Lake Mills;12-2;17;7

10. Martin Luther;10-3;6;9

Others receiving votes: Prescott 4, Freedom 2, Sheboygan Falls 2, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 1, Lodi 1.<

Division 4

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Cuba City (8);13-0;80;1

2. Stratford;13-0;70;2

3. Iola-Scandinavia;12-0;62;3

4. Lourdes Academy;10-1;55;4

5. Darlington;13-1;43;6

6. Auburndale;14-1;39;7

7. Milw. Academy of Science;12-3;31;9

8. Fennimore;12-2;23;10

9. Brookfield Academy;11-4;15;8

10. Roncalli;10-3;13;5

Others receiving votes: Neillsville 7, Shiocton 2.<

Division 5

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (8);14-1;80;1

2. Bangor;12-0;70;2

3. Randolph;12-0;62;3

4. Blair-Taylor;10-1;57;4

5. Monticello;14-0;51;5

6. McDonell Central;12-2;33;T7

7. Almond-Bancroft;14-1;26;6

8. Wauzeka-Steuben;11-2;22;9

9. Rib Lake;11-2;19;T7

10. Lincoln;13-3;11;10

Others receiving votes: Catholic Central 9.<

High school girls

Division 1

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Bay Port (4);15-0;76;T1

(tie) Madison Memorial (4);15-0;76;T1

3. Germantown;13-1;61;3

4. Middleton;14-1;54;4

5. Mukwonago;13-1;49;5

6. Divine Savior;12-2;38;6

7. Appleton East;14-2;32;7

8. Kimberly;12-3;26;8

9. Oconomowoc;12-2;17;9

10. Kettle Moraine;12-3;10;10

Others receiving votes: West Bend West 1.<

Division 2

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Hortonville (6);15-1;78;2

2. Beaver Dam (1);13-3;69;1

3. De Forest;13-2;61;3

4. Pius XI;11-3;47;5

5. Union Grove (1);13-1;42;7

6. Onalaska;11-3;38;6

7. Pewaukee;12-4;27;8

8. South Milwaukee;13-2;25;4

9. River Falls;12-2;20;10

10. Notre Dame;11-4;15;9

Others receiving votes: Pulaski 7, West De Pere 6, Green Bay Southwest 3, Mosinee 1, New Berlin Eisenhower 1.<

Division 3

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Platteville (8);15-0;80;1

2. Freedom;14-1;69;2

3. Lake Mills;15-1;63;3

4. Kewaunee;13-0;53;4

5. Wrightstown;13-2;48;5

6. Marshall;11-4;33;7

7. Prairie du Chien;10-3;25;T9

8. Laconia;12-2;16;T9

9. Prescott;9-2;15;6

10. Wittenberg-Birnamwood;12-1;14;8

Others receiving votes: Arcadia 8, Lake Country Lutheran 6, Saint Croix Falls 5, Waupun 5.<

Division 4

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Aquinas (7);15-1;79;1

2. Racine Lutheran (1);15-0;68;3

3. Howards Grove;14-0;66;2

4. Melrose-Mindoro;13-1;59;4

5. Colfax;12-2;48;7

6. Mishicot;11-3;29;9

7. Bonduel;13-2;23;10

8. Neillsville;12-2;21;6

9. Crandon;10-3;13;8

(tie) Cuba City;9-3;13;5

Others receiving votes: Mineral Point 9, Crivitz 4, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 4, Oostburg 2, Brookfield Academy 2.<

Division 5

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Black Hawk (8);14-0;80;1

2. Clear Lake;14-0;71;2

3. Bangor;14-1;62;T3

4. River Ridge;15-1;56;T3

5. Fall River;13-1;48;5

6. Shullsburg;14-2;41;6

7. Oneida Nation;15-0;33;7

8. Loyal;11-2;20;8

(tie) Newman Catholic;13-3;20;9

10. Randolph;12-3;6;10

Others receiving votes: Prairie Farm 1, Blair-Taylor 1, Cashton 1.<

