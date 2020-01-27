High school polls for Jan. 29

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 27, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<
Division 1
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Madison La Follette (8);12-0;80;1
2. Brookfield Central;12-1;72;2
3. Hamilton;11-1;63;3
4. Arrowhead;11-1;51;4
5. Milwaukee King;13-0;44;7
6. Kimberly;13-2;41;6
7. Neenah;10-2;33;8
8. Brookfield East;12-2;21;10
9. Racine Case;11-3;17;NR
10. Sun Prairie;9-2;12;5
Others receiving votes: Madison Memorial 3, Bay Port 2, Hudson 1.<
Division 2
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Onalaska (7);13-1;79;1
2. Seymour (1);13-0;64;3
2. La Crosse Central;9-3;64;2
4. Hortonville;14-2;57;4
5. Stoughton;12-2;50;T5
6. Nicolet;10-3;35;7
7. Wisconsin Lutheran;10-3;25;8
8. New Berlin Eisenhower;11-3;23;9
9. De Forest;9-3;17;T5
10. West De Pere;12-2;11;NR
Others receiving votes: Monroe 6, Grafton 4, New Richmond 2, Reedsburg Area 2, Wauwatosa West 1.<
Division 3
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. St. Catherine's (8);14-0;80;1
2. East Troy;12-1;67;3
3. Wrightstown;14-0;66;4
4. Dominican;11-2;54;5
5. Oostburg;12-1;50;2
6. Wisconsin Dells;13-1;42;6
7. St. John's NW Military Academy;11-3;25;8
8. Lake Country Lutheran;11-2;23;10
9. Lake Mills;12-2;17;7
10. Martin Luther;10-3;6;9
Others receiving votes: Prescott 4, Freedom 2, Sheboygan Falls 2, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 1, Lodi 1.<
Division 4
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Cuba City (8);13-0;80;1
2. Stratford;13-0;70;2
3. Iola-Scandinavia;12-0;62;3
4. Lourdes Academy;10-1;55;4
5. Darlington;13-1;43;6
6. Auburndale;14-1;39;7
7. Milw. Academy of Science;12-3;31;9
8. Fennimore;12-2;23;10
9. Brookfield Academy;11-4;15;8
10. Roncalli;10-3;13;5
Others receiving votes: Neillsville 7, Shiocton 2.<
Division 5
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (8);14-1;80;1
2. Bangor;12-0;70;2
3. Randolph;12-0;62;3
4. Blair-Taylor;10-1;57;4
5. Monticello;14-0;51;5
6. McDonell Central;12-2;33;T7
7. Almond-Bancroft;14-1;26;6
8. Wauzeka-Steuben;11-2;22;9
9. Rib Lake;11-2;19;T7
10. Lincoln;13-3;11;10
Others receiving votes: Catholic Central 9.<
High school girls
Division 1
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Bay Port (4);15-0;76;T1
(tie) Madison Memorial (4);15-0;76;T1
3. Germantown;13-1;61;3
4. Middleton;14-1;54;4
5. Mukwonago;13-1;49;5
6. Divine Savior;12-2;38;6
7. Appleton East;14-2;32;7
8. Kimberly;12-3;26;8
9. Oconomowoc;12-2;17;9
10. Kettle Moraine;12-3;10;10
Others receiving votes: West Bend West 1.<
Division 2
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Hortonville (6);15-1;78;2
2. Beaver Dam (1);13-3;69;1
3. De Forest;13-2;61;3
4. Pius XI;11-3;47;5
5. Union Grove (1);13-1;42;7
6. Onalaska;11-3;38;6
7. Pewaukee;12-4;27;8
8. South Milwaukee;13-2;25;4
9. River Falls;12-2;20;10
10. Notre Dame;11-4;15;9
Others receiving votes: Pulaski 7, West De Pere 6, Green Bay Southwest 3, Mosinee 1, New Berlin Eisenhower 1.<
Division 3
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Platteville (8);15-0;80;1
2. Freedom;14-1;69;2
3. Lake Mills;15-1;63;3
4. Kewaunee;13-0;53;4
5. Wrightstown;13-2;48;5
6. Marshall;11-4;33;7
7. Prairie du Chien;10-3;25;T9
8. Laconia;12-2;16;T9
9. Prescott;9-2;15;6
10. Wittenberg-Birnamwood;12-1;14;8
Others receiving votes: Arcadia 8, Lake Country Lutheran 6, Saint Croix Falls 5, Waupun 5.<
Division 4
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Aquinas (7);15-1;79;1
2. Racine Lutheran (1);15-0;68;3
3. Howards Grove;14-0;66;2
4. Melrose-Mindoro;13-1;59;4
5. Colfax;12-2;48;7
6. Mishicot;11-3;29;9
7. Bonduel;13-2;23;10
8. Neillsville;12-2;21;6
9. Crandon;10-3;13;8
(tie) Cuba City;9-3;13;5
Others receiving votes: Mineral Point 9, Crivitz 4, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 4, Oostburg 2, Brookfield Academy 2.<
Division 5
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Black Hawk (8);14-0;80;1
2. Clear Lake;14-0;71;2
3. Bangor;14-1;62;T3
4. River Ridge;15-1;56;T3
5. Fall River;13-1;48;5
6. Shullsburg;14-2;41;6
7. Oneida Nation;15-0;33;7
8. Loyal;11-2;20;8
(tie) Newman Catholic;13-3;20;9
10. Randolph;12-3;6;10
Others receiving votes: Prairie Farm 1, Blair-Taylor 1, Cashton 1.<