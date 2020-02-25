High school polls for Feb. 26

Here is final Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<
Division 1
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Middleton (7);21-1;79;1
2. Madison Memorial (1);21-1;67;3
3. Germantown;20-2;63;4
4. Bay Port;20-2;56;2
5. Mukwonago;20-2;50;5
6. Divine Savior;19-3;44;6
7. Kimberly;17-4;31;T7
8. Oconomowoc;18-4;22;T9
9. Appleton East;18-4;16;T7
10. West Bend West;19-2;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Kettle Moraine 2, Milwaukee King 1, Green Bay Preble 1, Waunakee 1.<
Division 2
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Hortonville (7);21-1;79;1
2. Beaver Dam (1);19-3;73;2
3. Pius XI;19-3;62;3
4. De Forest;19-3;54;5
5. River Falls;19-3;40;4
6. New Berlin Eisenhower;16-6;26;9
7. West De Pere;18-4;24;7
(tie) Pewaukee;17-5;24;10
9. Onalaska;17-5;20;6
10. Union Grove;18-4;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Pulaski 7, Oregon 7, La Crosse Central 5, South Milwaukee 5, Notre Dame 4, Green Bay Southwest 1.<
Division 3
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Platteville (8);21-0;80;1
2. Wrightstown;20-2;67;3
3. Freedom;20-2;60;4
4. Kewaunee;21-1;51;5
5. Lake Mills;20-2;46;2
6. Wittenberg-Birnamwood;21-1;39;7
7. Marshall;18-4;36;6
8. Waupun;20-2;26;8
9. Valders;20-2;21;10
10. Saint Croix Falls;21-1;6;9
Others receiving votes: Prescott 3, Prairie du Chien 2, Arcadia 2, Saint Croix Central 1.<
Division 4
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Aquinas (7);20-1;79;1
2. Racine Lutheran (1);22-0;72;2
3. Melrose-Mindoro;21-1;65;3
4. Mishicot;19-3;47;6
5. Howards Grove;20-2;45;5
6. Bonduel;20-2;36;7
7. Colfax;19-3;35;4
8. Neillsville;20-2;27;8
9. Mineral Point;19-3;21;9
10. Crandon;17-4;4;NR
Others receiving votes: Cuba City 3, Oostburg 2, Ozaukee 2, Brookfield Academy 1, Unity 1.<
Division 5
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Black Hawk (8);21-0;80;1
2. Clear Lake;21-0;70;2
3. Bangor;21-1;62;3
4. Fall River;21-1;55;4
5. Oneida Nation;22-0;50;5
6. River Ridge;20-2;43;6
7. Randolph;18-4;27;9
8. Newman Catholic;18-4;22;10
9. Shullsburg;18-4;11;7
10. Prairie Farm;16-3;7;8
Others receiving votes: Blair-Taylor 6, Hurley 4, Cashton 3.<
High school boys
Division 1
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Brookfield Central (7);20-1;79;2
2. Madison La Follette (1);19-1;66;1
3. Arrowhead;20-1;61;3
4. Milwaukee King;21-0;54;5
5. Hamilton;18-3;51;4
6. Neenah;19-2;42;T7
7. Racine Case;18-3;35;T7
8. Madison East;16-4;23;10
9. Kimberly;18-3;19;6
10. Brookfield East;17-4;7;9
Others receiving votes: Chippewa Falls 2, Sun Prairie 1.<
Division 2
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Onalaska (7);20-1;79;1
2. Seymour (1);19-1;67;3
3. Nicolet;18-3;65;4
4. La Crosse Central;16-5;58;2
5. New Richmond;18-2;44;5
6. Stoughton;18-3;39;6
7. Milwaukee Lutheran;16-3;32;9
8. New Berlin Eisenhower;16-5;22;10
9. Hortonville;16-5;9;7
10. Whitefish Bay;15-6;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Plymouth 6, Elkhorn Area 5, Monroe 3, Grafton 1, Reedsburg Area 1, River Falls 1, Milw. Bay View 1.<
Division 3
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. St. Catherine's (8);21-0;80;1
2. East Troy;18-1;69;2
3. Wisconsin Dells;19-1;62;4
4. Wrightstown;20-1;55;5
5. Dominican;17-3;48;3
6. Oostburg;18-2;43;6
7. Lake Mills;18-3;23;8
8. St. John's NW Military Academy;17-4;16;7
9. Lake Country Lutheran;18-3;15;9
10. Freedom;18-2;11;T10
Others receiving votes: Sheboygan Falls 8, Prescott 5, Appleton Xavier 3, Martin Luther 2.<
Division 4
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Cuba City (7);20-0;79;1
2. Stratford (1);19-0;70;2
3. Iola-Scandinavia;20-0;62;3
4. Lourdes Academy;20-1;58;4
5. Milw. Academy of Science;16-3;42;6
6. Darlington;19-2;38;5
7. Roncalli;18-3;33;T7
8. Shiocton;17-3;27;T10
9. Neillsville;17-3;13;9
10. Auburndale;17-4;7;T7
Others receiving votes: Brookfield Academy 5, Spencer 2, Coleman 1, Kohler 1, Edgar 1, Fennimore 1.<
Division 5
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (8);20-1;80;1
2. Blair-Taylor;19-2;67;3
3. Monticello;20-1;64;4
4. Bangor;19-1;60;2
5. Wauzeka-Steuben;17-3;44;8
6. Randolph;18-3;26;5
7. Almond-Bancroft;18-3;24;6
8. Thorp;15-5;20;10
9. Rib Lake;17-4;19;7
10. Lincoln;16-5;12;9
Others receiving votes: Hustisford 9, Hilbert 7, Athens 4, Cambria-Friesland 2, McDonell Central 1, Wild Rose 1.<