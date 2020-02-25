High school polls for Feb. 26
0 comments
agate

High school polls for Feb. 26

  • 0

Here is final Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<

Division 1

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Middleton (7);21-1;79;1

2. Madison Memorial (1);21-1;67;3

3. Germantown;20-2;63;4

4. Bay Port;20-2;56;2

5. Mukwonago;20-2;50;5

6. Divine Savior;19-3;44;6

7. Kimberly;17-4;31;T7

8. Oconomowoc;18-4;22;T9

9. Appleton East;18-4;16;T7

10. West Bend West;19-2;7;NR

Others receiving votes: Kettle Moraine 2, Milwaukee King 1, Green Bay Preble 1, Waunakee 1.<

Division 2

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Hortonville (7);21-1;79;1

2. Beaver Dam (1);19-3;73;2

3. Pius XI;19-3;62;3

4. De Forest;19-3;54;5

5. River Falls;19-3;40;4

6. New Berlin Eisenhower;16-6;26;9

7. West De Pere;18-4;24;7

(tie) Pewaukee;17-5;24;10

9. Onalaska;17-5;20;6

10. Union Grove;18-4;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Pulaski 7, Oregon 7, La Crosse Central 5, South Milwaukee 5, Notre Dame 4, Green Bay Southwest 1.<

Division 3

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Platteville (8);21-0;80;1

2. Wrightstown;20-2;67;3

3. Freedom;20-2;60;4

4. Kewaunee;21-1;51;5

5. Lake Mills;20-2;46;2

6. Wittenberg-Birnamwood;21-1;39;7

7. Marshall;18-4;36;6

8. Waupun;20-2;26;8

9. Valders;20-2;21;10

10. Saint Croix Falls;21-1;6;9

Others receiving votes: Prescott 3, Prairie du Chien 2, Arcadia 2, Saint Croix Central 1.<

Division 4

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Aquinas (7);20-1;79;1

2. Racine Lutheran (1);22-0;72;2

3. Melrose-Mindoro;21-1;65;3

4. Mishicot;19-3;47;6

5. Howards Grove;20-2;45;5

6. Bonduel;20-2;36;7

7. Colfax;19-3;35;4

8. Neillsville;20-2;27;8

9. Mineral Point;19-3;21;9

10. Crandon;17-4;4;NR

Others receiving votes: Cuba City 3, Oostburg 2, Ozaukee 2, Brookfield Academy 1, Unity 1.<

Division 5

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Black Hawk (8);21-0;80;1

2. Clear Lake;21-0;70;2

3. Bangor;21-1;62;3

4. Fall River;21-1;55;4

5. Oneida Nation;22-0;50;5

6. River Ridge;20-2;43;6

7. Randolph;18-4;27;9

8. Newman Catholic;18-4;22;10

9. Shullsburg;18-4;11;7

10. Prairie Farm;16-3;7;8

Others receiving votes: Blair-Taylor 6, Hurley 4, Cashton 3.<

High school boys

Division 1

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Brookfield Central (7);20-1;79;2

2. Madison La Follette (1);19-1;66;1

3. Arrowhead;20-1;61;3

4. Milwaukee King;21-0;54;5

5. Hamilton;18-3;51;4

6. Neenah;19-2;42;T7

7. Racine Case;18-3;35;T7

8. Madison East;16-4;23;10

9. Kimberly;18-3;19;6

10. Brookfield East;17-4;7;9

Others receiving votes: Chippewa Falls 2, Sun Prairie 1.<

Division 2

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Onalaska (7);20-1;79;1

2. Seymour (1);19-1;67;3

3. Nicolet;18-3;65;4

4. La Crosse Central;16-5;58;2

5. New Richmond;18-2;44;5

6. Stoughton;18-3;39;6

7. Milwaukee Lutheran;16-3;32;9

8. New Berlin Eisenhower;16-5;22;10

9. Hortonville;16-5;9;7

10. Whitefish Bay;15-6;7;NR

Others receiving votes: Plymouth 6, Elkhorn Area 5, Monroe 3, Grafton 1, Reedsburg Area 1, River Falls 1, Milw. Bay View 1.<

Division 3

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. St. Catherine's (8);21-0;80;1

2. East Troy;18-1;69;2

3. Wisconsin Dells;19-1;62;4

4. Wrightstown;20-1;55;5

5. Dominican;17-3;48;3

6. Oostburg;18-2;43;6

7. Lake Mills;18-3;23;8

8. St. John's NW Military Academy;17-4;16;7

9. Lake Country Lutheran;18-3;15;9

10. Freedom;18-2;11;T10

Others receiving votes: Sheboygan Falls 8, Prescott 5, Appleton Xavier 3, Martin Luther 2.<

Division 4

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Cuba City (7);20-0;79;1

2. Stratford (1);19-0;70;2

3. Iola-Scandinavia;20-0;62;3

4. Lourdes Academy;20-1;58;4

5. Milw. Academy of Science;16-3;42;6

6. Darlington;19-2;38;5

7. Roncalli;18-3;33;T7

8. Shiocton;17-3;27;T10

9. Neillsville;17-3;13;9

10. Auburndale;17-4;7;T7

Others receiving votes: Brookfield Academy 5, Spencer 2, Coleman 1, Kohler 1, Edgar 1, Fennimore 1.<

Division 5

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (8);20-1;80;1

2. Blair-Taylor;19-2;67;3

3. Monticello;20-1;64;4

4. Bangor;19-1;60;2

5. Wauzeka-Steuben;17-3;44;8

6. Randolph;18-3;26;5

7. Almond-Bancroft;18-3;24;6

8. Thorp;15-5;20;10

9. Rib Lake;17-4;19;7

10. Lincoln;16-5;12;9

Others receiving votes: Hustisford 9, Hilbert 7, Athens 4, Cambria-Friesland 2, McDonell Central 1, Wild Rose 1.<

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Assembly passes limited 4 a.m. bar time bill; Racine among 14 counties still included
Local News

Assembly passes limited 4 a.m. bar time bill; Racine among 14 counties still included

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Thursday the later bar time would be great for the state's economy and give Democrats, who he says are “clearly out of touch with reality,” a chance to grab a drink after they return to their hotels late at night.

Vos took particular aim at Sanders, the Vermont senator who won Wisconsin in 2016 and is among the front-runners in the Democratic presidential field this year. “There are a lot of people in the state, who once they hear him speak, are going to say ‘I need a drink,’” Vos said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News