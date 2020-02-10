High school polls for Feb. 12

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 10, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<
Division 1
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Bay Port (7);19-0;70;1
2. Middleton;17-1;62;2
3. Madison Memorial;17-1;52;3
4. Germantown;16-2;48;T4
5. Appleton East;17-2;42;T4
6. Mukwonago;16-2;37;7
7. Divine Savior;16-3;31;9
8. Kettle Moraine;15-4;17;10
9. Kimberly;14-4;15;6
10. Oconomowoc;15-3;6;8
Others receiving votes: West Bend West 5.<
Division 2
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Hortonville (6);18-1;69;1
2. Beaver Dam (1);17-3;64;2
3. De Forest;17-2;55;3
4. Pius XI;16-3;49;4
5. Pewaukee;16-4;39;5
6. River Falls;16-2;37;7
7. Onalaska;14-4;25;8
8. West De Pere;16-3;14;10
9. South Milwaukee;16-6;13;6
10. New Berlin Eisenhower;14-6;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Union Grove 5, Oregon 3, Pulaski 3, Slinger 2.<
Division 3
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Platteville (7);18-0;70;1
2. Lake Mills;18-1;61;2
3. Wrightstown;17-2;53;4
4. Freedom;17-2;46;5
5. Kewaunee;16-1;41;3
6. Marshall;14-4;30;6
7. Wittenberg-Birnamwood;17-1;26;8
8. Prescott;15-2;21;9
9. Waupun;17-2;18;10
10. Saint Croix Falls;17-0;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Valders 6, Prairie du Chien 6.<
Division 4
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Aquinas (6);17-1;69;1
2. Racine Lutheran (1);18-0;62;2
3. Howards Grove;18-0;57;3
4. Melrose-Mindoro;17-1;50;4
5. Colfax;16-2;41;5
6. Bonduel;17-2;30;6
7. Mishicot;14-3;29;7
8. Neillsville;16-2;19;8
9. Crandon;14-3;12;10
10. Mineral Point;16-3;9
Others receiving votes: Cuba City 5, Brookfield Academy 2.<
Division 5
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Black Hawk (7);17-0;70;1
2. Clear Lake;18-0;63;2
3. Bangor;18-1;54;3
4. River Ridge;19-1;49;4
5. Fall River;18-1;44;5
6. Oneida Nation;19-0;34;6
7. Newman Catholic;16-3;27;7
8. Shullsburg;17-3;20;8
9. Prairie Farm;13-2;13;T9
10. Randolph;15-4;9;T9
Others receiving votes: Loyal 1, Cashton 1.<
High school boys
Division 1
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Madison La Follette (7);16-0;70;1
2. Brookfield Central;16-1;63;2
3. Hamilton;15-2;52;3
4. Arrowhead;15-1;50;4
5. Milwaukee King;15-0;40;5
6. Kimberly;16-2;35;6
7. Neenah;14-2;29;7
8. Racine Case;14-3;24;9
9. Brookfield East;14-3;13;8
10. Sun Prairie;13-3;5;10
Others receiving votes:
Madison East 2, D.C. Everest 1, Waunakee 1.<
Division 2
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Onalaska (7);17-1;70;1
2. La Crosse Central;13-4;61;3
3. Stoughton;15-2;49;5
4. Seymour;15-1;44;2
(tie) Nicolet;14-3;44;6
6. Hortonville;16-3;39;4
7. New Berlin Eisenhower;14-4;19;7
8. New Richmond;14-2;12;10
9. Wisconsin Lutheran;13-4;10;NR
10. Whitefish Bay;12-5;9;NR
Others receiving votes:
River Falls 8, Grafton 7, Elkhorn Area 6, Monroe 4, Reedsburg Area 2, Ashwaubenon 1.<
Division 3
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. St. Catherine's (7);17-0;70;1
2. East Troy;16-1;63;2
3. Dominican;15-2;56;4
4. Wisconsin Dells;16-1;46;6
5. Wrightstown;16-1;37;3
6. Oostburg;14-2;35;5
7. St. John's NW Military Academy;15-3;34;7
8. Lake Mills;15-3;15;8
9. Lake Country Lutheran;14-3;11;9
10. Martin Luther;12-4;10;10
Others receiving votes:
Sheboygan Falls 5, Prescott 1, Appleton Xavier 1, Freedom 1.<
Division 4
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Cuba City (6);16-0;69;1
2. Stratford (1);17-0;63;2
3. Iola-Scandinavia;16-0;53;3
4. Lourdes Academy;16-1;50;4
5. Darlington;17-1;38;5
6. Milwaukee Academy of Science;14-3;36;7
7. Roncalli;15-3;26;8
8. Auburndale;16-2;25;6
9. Neillsville;15-2;13;10
10. Shiocton;;5;NR
Others receiving votes:
Brookfield Academy 5, Fennimore 1, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 1.<
Division 5
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (7);17-1;70;1
2. Bangor;16-0;62;2
3. Randolph;17-0;57;3
4. Blair-Taylor;15-2;44;6
5. Rib Lake;15-2;39;7
6. Monticello;17-1;36;4
7. Almond-Bancroft;17-2;34;5
8. McDonell Central;13-4;13;9
8. Wauzeka-Steuben;14-3;13;NR
10. Lincoln;14-4;8;8
Others receiving votes:
Thorp 4, Hilbert 3, Catholic Central 2.<