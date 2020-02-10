High school polls for Feb. 12
High school polls for Feb. 12

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 10, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<

Division 1

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Bay Port (7);19-0;70;1

2. Middleton;17-1;62;2

3. Madison Memorial;17-1;52;3

4. Germantown;16-2;48;T4

5. Appleton East;17-2;42;T4

6. Mukwonago;16-2;37;7

7. Divine Savior;16-3;31;9

8. Kettle Moraine;15-4;17;10

9. Kimberly;14-4;15;6

10. Oconomowoc;15-3;6;8

Others receiving votes: West Bend West 5.<

Division 2

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Hortonville (6);18-1;69;1

2. Beaver Dam (1);17-3;64;2

3. De Forest;17-2;55;3

4. Pius XI;16-3;49;4

5. Pewaukee;16-4;39;5

6. River Falls;16-2;37;7

7. Onalaska;14-4;25;8

8. West De Pere;16-3;14;10

9. South Milwaukee;16-6;13;6

10. New Berlin Eisenhower;14-6;7;NR

Others receiving votes: Union Grove 5, Oregon 3, Pulaski 3, Slinger 2.<

Division 3

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Platteville (7);18-0;70;1

2. Lake Mills;18-1;61;2

3. Wrightstown;17-2;53;4

4. Freedom;17-2;46;5

5. Kewaunee;16-1;41;3

6. Marshall;14-4;30;6

7. Wittenberg-Birnamwood;17-1;26;8

8. Prescott;15-2;21;9

9. Waupun;17-2;18;10

10. Saint Croix Falls;17-0;7;NR

Others receiving votes: Valders 6, Prairie du Chien 6.<

Division 4

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Aquinas (6);17-1;69;1

2. Racine Lutheran (1);18-0;62;2

3. Howards Grove;18-0;57;3

4. Melrose-Mindoro;17-1;50;4

5. Colfax;16-2;41;5

6. Bonduel;17-2;30;6

7. Mishicot;14-3;29;7

8. Neillsville;16-2;19;8

9. Crandon;14-3;12;10

10. Mineral Point;16-3;9

Others receiving votes: Cuba City 5, Brookfield Academy 2.<

Division 5

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Black Hawk (7);17-0;70;1

2. Clear Lake;18-0;63;2

3. Bangor;18-1;54;3

4. River Ridge;19-1;49;4

5. Fall River;18-1;44;5

6. Oneida Nation;19-0;34;6

7. Newman Catholic;16-3;27;7

8. Shullsburg;17-3;20;8

9. Prairie Farm;13-2;13;T9

10. Randolph;15-4;9;T9

Others receiving votes: Loyal 1, Cashton 1.<

High school boys

Division 1

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Madison La Follette (7);16-0;70;1

2. Brookfield Central;16-1;63;2

3. Hamilton;15-2;52;3

4. Arrowhead;15-1;50;4

5. Milwaukee King;15-0;40;5

6. Kimberly;16-2;35;6

7. Neenah;14-2;29;7

8. Racine Case;14-3;24;9

9. Brookfield East;14-3;13;8

10. Sun Prairie;13-3;5;10

Others receiving votes:

Madison East 2, D.C. Everest 1, Waunakee 1.<

Division 2

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Onalaska (7);17-1;70;1

2. La Crosse Central;13-4;61;3

3. Stoughton;15-2;49;5

4. Seymour;15-1;44;2

(tie) Nicolet;14-3;44;6

6. Hortonville;16-3;39;4

7. New Berlin Eisenhower;14-4;19;7

8. New Richmond;14-2;12;10

9. Wisconsin Lutheran;13-4;10;NR

10. Whitefish Bay;12-5;9;NR

Others receiving votes:

River Falls 8, Grafton 7, Elkhorn Area 6, Monroe 4, Reedsburg Area 2, Ashwaubenon 1.<

Division 3

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. St. Catherine's (7);17-0;70;1

2. East Troy;16-1;63;2

3. Dominican;15-2;56;4

4. Wisconsin Dells;16-1;46;6

5. Wrightstown;16-1;37;3

6. Oostburg;14-2;35;5

7. St. John's NW Military Academy;15-3;34;7

8. Lake Mills;15-3;15;8

9. Lake Country Lutheran;14-3;11;9

10. Martin Luther;12-4;10;10

Others receiving votes:

Sheboygan Falls 5, Prescott 1, Appleton Xavier 1, Freedom 1.<

Division 4

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Cuba City (6);16-0;69;1

2. Stratford (1);17-0;63;2

3. Iola-Scandinavia;16-0;53;3

4. Lourdes Academy;16-1;50;4

5. Darlington;17-1;38;5

6. Milwaukee Academy of Science;14-3;36;7

7. Roncalli;15-3;26;8

8. Auburndale;16-2;25;6

9. Neillsville;15-2;13;10

10. Shiocton;;5;NR

Others receiving votes:

Brookfield Academy 5, Fennimore 1, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 1.<

Division 5

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (7);17-1;70;1

2. Bangor;16-0;62;2

3. Randolph;17-0;57;3

4. Blair-Taylor;15-2;44;6

5. Rib Lake;15-2;39;7

6. Monticello;17-1;36;4

7. Almond-Bancroft;17-2;34;5

8. McDonell Central;13-4;13;9

8. Wauzeka-Steuben;14-3;13;NR

10. Lincoln;14-4;8;8

Others receiving votes:

Thorp 4, Hilbert 3, Catholic Central 2.<

