High school poll for Jan. 7

AP Poll

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 6, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School Record Points

1. Hamilton (7) 7-0 87

2. Madison La Follette 7-0 64

3. Brookfield Central (1) 6-1 60

4. Sun Prairie 7-0 56

5. Neenah 6-1 49

6. Madison East (1) 5-1 46

7. Eau Claire North 7-0 43

8. Arrowhead 8-1 31

9. Kimberly 7-2 29

10. Brookfield East 6-1 17

Others receiving votes: Milwaukee King 11, Kenosha Tremper 2.

Division 2

School Record Points

1. La Crosse Central (8) 6-0 88

2. Onalaska 7-1 69

3. Hortonville 9-1 66

4. Reedsburg Area 10-0 57

5. New Berlin Eisenhower (1) 7-2 51

6. Seymour 8-0 50

7. Stoughton 8-2 36

8. Nicolet 7-2 32

9. De Forest 6-2 17

10. Wisconsin Lutheran 6-2 11

Others receiving votes: Wauwatosa West 7, Monroe 6, River Falls 4, West De Pere 1.

Division 3

School Record Points Last Week

1. St. Catherine's (8) 7-0 89

2. East Troy (1) 8-1 74

3. Oostburg 7-0 67

4. Dominican 7-0 66

5. Wrightstown 8-0 61

6. Wisconsin Dells 9-1 39

7. Lake Country Lutheran 5-1 22

8. St. John's NW Military Academy 5-3 20

9. Lake Mills 8-1 16

10. Martin Luther 4-2 15

Others receiving votes: Prescott 14, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 4, Saint Croix Central 3, Brown Deer 2, Lodi 2, Altoona 1.

Division 4

School Record Points Last Week

1. Cuba City (8) 7-0 89

2. Stratford 7-0 72

3. Darlington (1) 9-0 70

4. Fennimore 8-0 50

5. Lourdes Academy 6-1 40

6. Iola-Scandinavia 7-0 39

7. Brookfield Academy 6-3 35

8. Auburndale 9-1 33

9. Roncalli 8-1 26

10. Milwaukee Academy of Science 6-3 23

Others receiving votes: The Prairie School 7, Kohler 6, Shiocton 2, Racine Lutheran 1, Belleville 1, Neillsville 1.

Division 5

School Record Points Last Week

1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (8) 9-1 88

2. Blair-Taylor (1) 5-0 73

3. Randolph 7-0 67

4. Bangor 6-0 65

5. McDonell Central 7-1 47

6. Wauzeka-Steuben 6-1 46

7. Monticello 8-0 41

8. Catholic Central 7-1 28

9. Almond-Bancroft 9-1 26

10. Rib Lake 7-1 8

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 5, Kickapoo 1.

