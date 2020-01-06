High school poll for Jan. 7

AP Poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 6, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School Record Points
1. Hamilton (7) 7-0 87
2. Madison La Follette 7-0 64
3. Brookfield Central (1) 6-1 60
4. Sun Prairie 7-0 56
5. Neenah 6-1 49
6. Madison East (1) 5-1 46
7. Eau Claire North 7-0 43
8. Arrowhead 8-1 31
9. Kimberly 7-2 29
10. Brookfield East 6-1 17
Others receiving votes: Milwaukee King 11, Kenosha Tremper 2.
Division 2
School Record Points
1. La Crosse Central (8) 6-0 88
2. Onalaska 7-1 69
3. Hortonville 9-1 66
4. Reedsburg Area 10-0 57
5. New Berlin Eisenhower (1) 7-2 51
6. Seymour 8-0 50
7. Stoughton 8-2 36
8. Nicolet 7-2 32
9. De Forest 6-2 17
10. Wisconsin Lutheran 6-2 11
Others receiving votes: Wauwatosa West 7, Monroe 6, River Falls 4, West De Pere 1.
Division 3
School Record Points Last Week
1. St. Catherine's (8) 7-0 89
2. East Troy (1) 8-1 74
3. Oostburg 7-0 67
4. Dominican 7-0 66
5. Wrightstown 8-0 61
6. Wisconsin Dells 9-1 39
7. Lake Country Lutheran 5-1 22
8. St. John's NW Military Academy 5-3 20
9. Lake Mills 8-1 16
10. Martin Luther 4-2 15
Others receiving votes: Prescott 14, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 4, Saint Croix Central 3, Brown Deer 2, Lodi 2, Altoona 1.
Division 4
School Record Points Last Week
1. Cuba City (8) 7-0 89
2. Stratford 7-0 72
3. Darlington (1) 9-0 70
4. Fennimore 8-0 50
5. Lourdes Academy 6-1 40
6. Iola-Scandinavia 7-0 39
7. Brookfield Academy 6-3 35
8. Auburndale 9-1 33
9. Roncalli 8-1 26
10. Milwaukee Academy of Science 6-3 23
Others receiving votes: The Prairie School 7, Kohler 6, Shiocton 2, Racine Lutheran 1, Belleville 1, Neillsville 1.
Division 5
School Record Points Last Week
1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (8) 9-1 88
2. Blair-Taylor (1) 5-0 73
3. Randolph 7-0 67
4. Bangor 6-0 65
5. McDonell Central 7-1 47
6. Wauzeka-Steuben 6-1 46
7. Monticello 8-0 41
8. Catholic Central 7-1 28
9. Almond-Bancroft 9-1 26
10. Rib Lake 7-1 8
Others receiving votes: Lincoln 5, Kickapoo 1.