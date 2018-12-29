An attorney for a New Jersey high school wrestler forced by a referee to cut his dreadlocks before a match to avoid a forfeit says the boy's family won't pursue legal action.
The Buena Regional school board in Buena, N.J., held an emergency meeting late last week to discuss the issue.
The board said the Buena High School wrestling team won't compete in events officiated by referee Alan Maloney.
Wrestler Andrew Johnson had his dreadlocks cut minutes before the match Dec. 19.
Johnson, who is black, had a cover over his hair, but Maloney, who is white, said that wouldn't do. Maloney didn't respond to requests for comment.
At the packed meeting, the school's board said its investigation into the incident is ongoing. The Press of Atlantic City reported that Johnson's family didn't attend the meeting.
• A 16-year-old boy died last week after collapsing during a high-school basketball practice in Queens, N.Y.
The New York Police Department says Lenny Pierre went into cardiac arrest Wednesday at John Bowne High School in Flushing.
Authorities responded to the school about noon and transported the unresponsive boy to New York-Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The cause of his death remains under investigation but police said foul play was not suspected.
Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a statement saying he was "heartbroken" at the boy's death. The mayor said he could only imagine the pain and sorrow felt by the boy's family.
• A judge in Pennsylvania is considering whether to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the widow of a high school football team volunteer who died in 2016 after a player ran into him.
Attorneys for the Valley View School District in Wilkes Barre contend the district is immune from liability under state law. They also argue Anthony Cantafio knew there was a risk of injury.
The 67-year-old Cantafio was a statistician for Scranton Preparatory School's team. He fell backward and hit his head on an asphalt surface surrounding the field at Valley View's stadium after a Valley View player ran into him.
The Scranton Times-Tribune reports the suit alleges the architect and contractor were negligent because they placed the asphalt surface too close to the field.
• A former Montana high school athletic trainer accused of sexually abusing students under the guise of boosting their athletic performance has pleaded not guilty to another federal charge.
The Billings Gazette reported that 78-year-old James E. Jensen of Miles City entered his plea Friday to a charge alleging that from 1995-99 Jensen used the internet to entice and coerce someone he believed was a minor to engage in sexual activity.
Thirty-one former athletes have sued Jensen and the Custer County school district alleging Jensen groomed athletes for abuse during the 1970s, '80s and '90s while he served as an athletic trainer.
The state statute of limitations prevents those alleged crimes from being prosecuted. However, an investigation led to evidence supporting 10 federal child pornography charges. Jensen pleaded not guilty on Dec. 21.
