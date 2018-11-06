The high school girls volleyball teams from Burlington and Catholic Central each won state championships in their respective divisions Saturday. And each program is represented among on the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association All-State team.
Representing Burlington on the Division 1 team are junior settler Kaley Blake and sophomore libero Samantha Naber, who were first team, and senior outside hitter Maddie Berezowitz, who was second team.
Catholic Central’s representative on the Division 4 team is sophomore outside hitter Sammie Seib, who was first team.
Going into the WIAA Division 1 state tournament, which Burlington won with a 3-1 victory over Oconomowoc in the championship match, Blake had 600 assists, 219 kills and 154 kills. Naber had 275 digs. Berezowitz had 76 kills and 206 digs.
Seib led Catholic Central with 497 kills and also had 392 digs. The Lady Toppers defeated defending champion Clayton 3-0 in the Division 4 championship match.
Several players from Racine County received Division 1 honorable mention.
Honored from Burlington were junior Emily Alan and senior Coley Haggard. Also earning honorable mention were Waterford sophomore Mariah Grunze and Union Grove juniors Olivia Dir and Karlee Lois.
• A North Carolina school system has ended the football season for two teams who engaged in a postgame fight last weekend.
News outlets report officials from Wilson County Schools announced Monday they have ended the season for Hunt and Fike high schools even though they both have a game left in the regular season and were contenders for the postseason.
According to a letter signed by principals, coaches and athletic directors from the two schools, the players involved in the fight will also face disciplinary action.
After last Friday's game, a fight broke out between several players as the teams went through the postgame handshake. The school district said sheriff's deputies used pepper spray to stop the fight when coaches and administrators couldn't subdue the players.
• A Mississippi Delta high school football player was been seriously injured in a game last weekend.
Greenville High School Coach Sherrod Gideon said that Jeremiah Williams was injured Friday night while trying to make a tackle in a game in Greenville against Madison Central High School.
Williams is listed as a junior defensive back on the Greenville roster.
Gideon says Williams fractured two vertebrae in his neck. The coach says Williams received CPR on the field before he was taken by helicopter to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where he remains hospitalized Saturday and is on a ventilator.
The remainder of the game was cancelled.
• A Maryland high school superintendent said five teens are charged with second-degree rape in connection with hazing involving junior varsity football players.
Citing a Montgomery County police release, news outlets report the sexual assaults took place in a Damascus High School locker room after school on Oct. 31. Five juvenile boys were arrested within two days. Police say there were four juvenile male victims.
A letter from Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Jack Smith says the JV football team forfeited the final game of their season Nov. 1.
It's unclear whether any team officials have been placed on leave.
Maryland's juvenile justice system is handling the case. Police are still investigating.
• A Florida prep school basketball coach is apologizing for a profanity-laced tirade that went viral.
Mike Woodbury from The Nation Christian Academy in Port St. Lucie, Florida, told the Portland Press Herald in Maine that, "I have to be a better person than that."
The leaked audio spread online this week. Woodbury used harsh language and appeared to threaten to have the student returned to his native Haiti. Woodbury declared that he's the "dirtiest, baddest" guy in the school and that the former player shouldn't cross him.
A native of Waterville, Woodbury ran basketball club programs for nearly two decades in Maine and had a reputation for volatility. Several of his former players reported similar tirades, and two of his current players in Florida announced they're leaving the program.
• A Charlottesville, Virginia high school student is suing school officials over a summer soccer practice after which, he says, he suffered heat stroke.
The Daily Progress reported that the Monticello High School student was a sophomore when he says he nearly died after a two-hour soccer practice designed to acclimate athletes to heat in July 2017.
The lawsuit says the full sun heat index on a synthetic turf field would have been up to 139 degrees, characterized as "extreme danger." The filing says the student was hospitalized after returning home, and diagnosed with exertional heat stroke.
A press release from attorney Lloyd Snook says school officials failed to provide a trainer, cold water, shade or rest breaks. The lawsuit says the student suffered permanent injury.
Albemarle County Public Schools hasn't commented.
