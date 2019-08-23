(THURSDAY'S RESULTS)

Elkhorn 7, Burlington 0

SINGLES: 1 — Gromacki def. Rauch 6-3, 6-1. 2 — Trost def. Northrop 6-2, 6-3. 3 — Barks def. Raboine 6-2, 6-4. 4 — LaFavor def. McMartin 6-1, 6-1.

DOUBLES: 1 — Timmer-Leahy def. Way-Johnson 4-6, 6-1, 6-0. 2 — Sperle-Regner def. Donegan-Runkel 6-1, 4-6, 7-5. 3 — Cook-Korosec def. McNamara-Boettcher 6-1, 4-6, 6-0.

South Milwaukee Invitational

(WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY RESULTS)

Horlick dual meet scores

South Milwaukee 7, Horlick 0

Whitnall 7, Horlick 0

Park 5, Horlick 2

Horlick 5, Cudahy/St. Francis 2

Horlick individual results

SINGLES: 1 — Schnell 2-2. 2 — Babington 1-3. 3 — Nisler 1-3. 4 — Eckblad 1-3.

DOUBLES: 1 — Varebrook-Morales 0-4. 2 — Avila-Martinez 0-4. 3 — Tenboer-Mathew 2-2.

