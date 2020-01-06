High school girls poll for Jan. 8

AP Poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 6, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, and total points, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School Record Points
1. Bay Port (5) 9-0 86
2. Madison Memorial (4) 10-0 82
3. Appleton East 10-1 69
4. Germantown 7-1 60
5. Middleton 10-1 50
6. Mukwonago 9-1 47
7. Kimberly 9-2 37
8. Divine Savior 7-2 24
9. Sun Prairie 7-2 17
10. Kettle Moraine 8-2 10
Others receiving votes: Eau Claire Memorial 8, Brookfield Central 3, Oconomowoc 1, West Bend West 1.
Division 2
School Record Points
1. Beaver Dam (8) 9-2 89
2. Hortonville (1) 11-1 80
3. Pewaukee 10-2 66
4. De Forest 9-1 54
5. Notre Dame 7-2 50
6. Onalaska 7-2 37
7. South Milwaukee 9-1 29
8. Slinger 9-2 25
9. Monona Grove 9-2 16
10. Pius XI 7-3 15
Others receiving votes: Union Grove 14, New Richmond 7, New Berlin Eisenhower 5, La Crosse Central 4, West De Pere 2, Whitnall 2.
Division 3
School Record Points
1. Platteville (7) 12-0 88
2. Freedom (1) 8-1 73
3. Lake Mills (1) 11-1 72
4. Wrightstown 7-1 60
5. Kewaunee 7-0 56
6. Marshall 6-4 29
(tie)Prescott 7-0 29
8. Prairie du Chien 8-2 28
9. Arcadia 6-1 18
10. Edgewood 6-4 11
Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 10, Xavier 7, Laconia 5, Watertown Luther Prep 3, Waupun 3, Clinton 2.
Division 4
School Record Points
1. Aquinas (8) 10-1 89
2. Melrose-Mindoro 9-0 78
3. Howards Grove (1) 9-0 70
4. Racine Lutheran 9-0 68
5. Mishicot 8-1 49
6. Cuba City 7-1 41
7. Colfax 8-1 38
8. Winnebago Lutheran Academy 7-1 20
9. Neillsville 8-1 17
10. Crandon 7-2 16
Others receiving votes: Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 4, Unity 2, Bonduel 2, New Glarus 1.
Division 5
School Record Points
1. Black Hawk (7) 8-0 87
2. Clear Lake (2) 9-0 82
3. River Ridge 10-1 68
4. Shullsburg 9-1 59
5. Fall River 9-1 56
6. Bangor 7-1 44
7. Newman Catholic 8-2 31
8. Oneida Nation 9-0 24
9. Loyal 7-2 16
10. Randolph 8-2 9
Others receiving votes: Blair-Taylor 7, Prairie Farm 6, Royall 5, South Shore 1.