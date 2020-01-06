High school girls poll for Jan. 8
AP Poll

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 6, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, and total points, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School Record Points

1. Bay Port (5) 9-0 86

2. Madison Memorial (4) 10-0 82

3. Appleton East 10-1 69

4. Germantown 7-1 60

5. Middleton 10-1 50

6. Mukwonago 9-1 47

7. Kimberly 9-2 37

8. Divine Savior 7-2 24

9. Sun Prairie 7-2 17

10. Kettle Moraine 8-2 10

Others receiving votes: Eau Claire Memorial 8, Brookfield Central 3, Oconomowoc 1, West Bend West 1.

Division 2

School Record Points

1. Beaver Dam (8) 9-2 89

2. Hortonville (1) 11-1 80

3. Pewaukee 10-2 66

4. De Forest 9-1 54

5. Notre Dame 7-2 50

6. Onalaska 7-2 37

7. South Milwaukee 9-1 29

8. Slinger 9-2 25

9. Monona Grove 9-2 16

10. Pius XI 7-3 15

Others receiving votes: Union Grove 14, New Richmond 7, New Berlin Eisenhower 5, La Crosse Central 4, West De Pere 2, Whitnall 2.

Division 3

School Record Points

1. Platteville (7) 12-0 88

2. Freedom (1) 8-1 73

3. Lake Mills (1) 11-1 72

4. Wrightstown 7-1 60

5. Kewaunee 7-0 56

6. Marshall 6-4 29

(tie)Prescott 7-0 29

8. Prairie du Chien 8-2 28

9. Arcadia 6-1 18

10. Edgewood 6-4 11

Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 10, Xavier 7, Laconia 5, Watertown Luther Prep 3, Waupun 3, Clinton 2.

Division 4

School Record Points

1. Aquinas (8) 10-1 89

2. Melrose-Mindoro 9-0 78

3. Howards Grove (1) 9-0 70

4. Racine Lutheran 9-0 68

5. Mishicot 8-1 49

6. Cuba City 7-1 41

7. Colfax 8-1 38

8. Winnebago Lutheran Academy 7-1 20

9. Neillsville 8-1 17

10. Crandon 7-2 16

Others receiving votes: Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 4, Unity 2, Bonduel 2, New Glarus 1.

Division 5

School Record Points

1. Black Hawk (7) 8-0 87

2. Clear Lake (2) 9-0 82

3. River Ridge 10-1 68

4. Shullsburg 9-1 59

5. Fall River 9-1 56

6. Bangor 7-1 44

7. Newman Catholic 8-2 31

8. Oneida Nation 9-0 24

9. Loyal 7-2 16

10. Randolph 8-2 9

Others receiving votes: Blair-Taylor 7, Prairie Farm 6, Royall 5, South Shore 1.

