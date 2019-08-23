(THURSDAY'S RESULTS)

Oak Creek Invitational

At Oakwood Park G.C., Franklin, par-72

TEAM SCORES (top five and Racine County): 1. Brookfield East 375, 2. Mukwonago 376, 3. Bay Port 393, 4. Muskego 393, 5. Green Bay Notre Dame 398, 7. Case 403, 14. Park 486, Horlick, St. Catherine's incomplete.

MEDALIST: Behring, Oak Creek, 80.

CASE: Million 97, Leonard 103, Ketchum 103, Emmons 100, Davis 117.

PARK: Betker 105, Greulich 120, G. Betker 125, Keeran 136.

HORLICK: Chiappe 109, Schick 130.

ST. CATHERINE'S: Moriarity 114, Peterson 144.

Taylor Clark Invitational

At Brighton Dale Links (Blue Spruce), par-72

TEAM SCORES: 1. 1. Lake Geneva Badger 366, 2. Union Grove 376, 3. Westosha Central 430, 4. Elkhorn 443, 5. Waterford 464, 6. Burlington 477.

MEDALIST: H. Murphy, Badger, 76.

UNION GROVE: Parco 91, Roberts 85, A. Torhorst 96, L. Torhorst 104, Chizek 109..

WATERFORD: Schoenfeld 98, Stultz 123, Vant 122, Pollnow 121, Tryon 141.

BURLINGTON: Heelein 98, Allen 109, Plitzuweit 138, Brehm 132, Koeberl 159.

(TUESDAY'S RESULTS)

Indian Trail 218, Park 244

At Petrifying Springs G.C., par-36

PARK: A. Betker 46, Greulich 61, Evreniadis 62, G. Betker 75.

