(THURSDAY'S RESULTS)
Oak Creek Invitational
At Oakwood Park G.C., Franklin, par-72
TEAM SCORES (top five and Racine County): 1. Brookfield East 375, 2. Mukwonago 376, 3. Bay Port 393, 4. Muskego 393, 5. Green Bay Notre Dame 398, 7. Case 403, 14. Park 486, Horlick, St. Catherine's incomplete.
MEDALIST: Behring, Oak Creek, 80.
CASE: Million 97, Leonard 103, Ketchum 103, Emmons 100, Davis 117.
PARK: Betker 105, Greulich 120, G. Betker 125, Keeran 136.
HORLICK: Chiappe 109, Schick 130.
ST. CATHERINE'S: Moriarity 114, Peterson 144.
Taylor Clark Invitational
At Brighton Dale Links (Blue Spruce), par-72
TEAM SCORES: 1. 1. Lake Geneva Badger 366, 2. Union Grove 376, 3. Westosha Central 430, 4. Elkhorn 443, 5. Waterford 464, 6. Burlington 477.
MEDALIST: H. Murphy, Badger, 76.
UNION GROVE: Parco 91, Roberts 85, A. Torhorst 96, L. Torhorst 104, Chizek 109..
WATERFORD: Schoenfeld 98, Stultz 123, Vant 122, Pollnow 121, Tryon 141.
BURLINGTON: Heelein 98, Allen 109, Plitzuweit 138, Brehm 132, Koeberl 159.
(TUESDAY'S RESULTS)
Indian Trail 218, Park 244
At Petrifying Springs G.C., par-36
PARK: A. Betker 46, Greulich 61, Evreniadis 62, G. Betker 75.
