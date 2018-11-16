Racine County

Park 53, Chicago Payton College Prep 48

Union Grove 55, St. Catherine's 39

West Bend West 54, Waterford 30

Catholic Central 55, University School of Milwaukee 28

Prairie 43, Brookfield Academy 33

Other state scores

Algoma 56, Green Bay West 49

Appleton East 55, Freedom 50

Beaver Dam 81, Fort Atkinson 18

Benton 80, Juda 27

Big Foot 52, Brodhead 26

Bonduel 36, Roncalli 33

Cambridge 48, Adams-Friendship 36

Colby 60, Greenwood 23

Colfax 57, Hayward 30

Cudahy 55, Kenosha Indian Trail 26

Darlington 30, New Glarus 28

East Troy 57, McFarland 45

Greendale 57, Messmer 24

Highland 75, North Crawford 26

Hudson 47, D.C. Everest 30

Janesville Craig 76, Beloit Memorial 37

Lake Country Lutheran 50, Port Washington 38

Lakeland 63, Shawano Community 59

Madison La Follette 67, Madison West 38

Madison Memorial 59, Sun Prairie 52

Melrose-Mindoro 50, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 45

Merrill 57, Rhinelander 55

Milw. King 55, Hamilton 38

Milw. North 48, Milw. Carmen Northwest 27

Mineral Point 61, Dodgeville 40

Monroe 55, Mount Horeb 40

Mukwonago 68, Kenosha Tremper 30

Oak Creek 50, Arrowhead 39

Oostburg 66, Sheboygan County Christian 23

Oregon 70, Reedsburg Area 69

Ozaukee 50, Random Lake 37

Prairie du Chien 42, Fennimore 26

Prescott 61, St. Croix Falls 44

Pulaski 45, New London 27

Sheboygan Area Luth. 44, Reedsville 37

Shoreland Lutheran 82, Wilmot Union 77

Slinger 47, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 28

South Shore 50, Lake Holcombe 40

Valders 73, Denmark 50

Verona Area 57, Janesville Parker 39

Watertown 51, Portage 28

Waunakee 77, Milton 64

Wauwatosa East 40, Wisconsin Lutheran 38

Whitewater 52, Jefferson 39

Whitnall 69, Westosha Central 42

PAYTON COLLEGE PREP (0-1)

Jones 5 3-8 13, Dziedzic 0 1-5 1, Weaver 1 1-3 3, Hengesbach 3 0-3 6, Chittaro 3 0-3 6, Prugh 3 2-5 9, Norquist 7 2-6 16. Totals 19 9-30 48.

PARK (1-1)

Holmes 0 0-0 0, Jones 2 0-1 5, Thompson 2 0-0 5, George 0 0-0 0, D. Price 1 0-0 2, A. Price 1 0-0 2, Senzig 2 1-4 6, McClain 0 0-0 0, Barkley 0 0-0 0, Betker 6 7-14 19, Mayfield 5 3-4 14. Totals 19 11-23 53.

Halftime—Park 29, Payton College Prep 23. 3-point goals—Prugh, Jones, Thompson, Senzig, Griffin. Total fouls—Payton College Prep 17, Park 23. Rebounds—Payton College Prep 59 (Jones 13), Park 58 (Griffin 17).

Union Grove 55, St. Catherine's 39

ST. CATHERINE'S (0-1)

Gilbert 2 1-2 6, Copa 2 0-1 4, Delsman 3 0-2 6, Gerber 1 2-6 3, Wentorf 6 0-1 12, Cafferty 3 1-2 7, Perez 0 0-0 0, Stulo 0 0-0 0, Letsch 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 4-14 39.

UNION GROVE (1-0)

Hoffman 5 3-6 13, Slattery 5 2-8 13, Sieg 3 3-6 11, Killberg 4 0-0 10, Pettit 2 0-5 4, Lentz 0 2-2 2, Weis 0 1-2 1, Good 0 1-2 1, Fortner 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 12-31 55.

Halftime—Union Grove 24, St. Catherine's 13. 3-point goals—Killberg 2, Sieg 2, Slattery, Gilbert. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 27, Union Grove 20. Rebounds—Union Grove 27 (Slattery 7).

West Bend West 54, Waterford 30

WEST BEND WEST (1-0)

Buettner 1 2-2 4, Downs 2 2-4 7, Meurer 4 1-1 10, Czuppa 1 0-0 2, Williams 1 0-0 2, Moore 1 7-10 9, M. Baker 7 0-0 14, B. Baker 3 0-0 6. Totals 20 12-17 54.

WATERFORD (0-1)

Henningfeld 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 0 2-2 2, Schmidt 1 0-0 3, Rohner 4 0-0 8, Werner 0 2-2 2, Benavides 1 0-0 2, Fitzgerald 3 0-0 7, Reynolds 0 0-0 0, Kolb 2 1-1 5, Stiewe 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 6-7 30.

Halftime—West Bend West 33, Waterford 14. 3-point goals—Fitzgerald, Schmidt. Total fouls—West Bend West 12, Waterford 13. Rebounds—West bend West 42, Waterford 26 (Stiewe 6).

Catholic Central 55

University School 32

UNIVERSITY SCHOOL (0-1)

Depoy 7 1-2 15, Bolton 3 0-0 6, Aryeetey 2 0-1 4, Kazi 1 0-0 3, Omoloja 1 0-0 2, Perez 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 1-3 32.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (1-0)

El. Klein 7 2-2 16, Em. Klein 7 1-1 15, Schwenn 5 3-7 13, Philips 2 0-0 4, von Rabenau 1 0-0 3, Ramsey 1 0-0 2, Nevin 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 6-10 55.

Halftime—Catholic Central 21, University School 15. 3-point goals—Kazi, von Rabenau. Total fouls—University School 7, Catholic Central 3.

Prairie 43, Brookfield Academy 33

PRAIRIE (1-0)

Foster 4 3-5 12, Larson 4 4-6 12, A. Decker 3 1-2 9, Palmen 1 3-10 5, L. May 1 0-0 3, Fleming 0 2-2 2, J. May 0 0-0 0, J. Decker 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 13-25 43.

BROOKFIELD ACADEMY (0-2)

J. Jensen 5 1-6 13, Weiss 3 1-2 8, Schutz 3 0-0 6, Dieck 2 0-0 5, E. Jensen 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 3-10 33.

Halftime—Prairie 16, Brookfield Academy 12. 3-point goals—A. Decker 2, Jensen 2, L. May, Foster, Dieck, Weiss. Total fouls—Prairie 10, Brookfield Academy 20. Rebounds—Prairie 26 (Foster 7), Brookfield Academy 26 (Schutz 7).

