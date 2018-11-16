Racine County
Park 53, Chicago Payton College Prep 48
Union Grove 55, St. Catherine's 39
West Bend West 54, Waterford 30
Catholic Central 55, University School of Milwaukee 28
Prairie 43, Brookfield Academy 33
Other state scores
Algoma 56, Green Bay West 49
Appleton East 55, Freedom 50
Beaver Dam 81, Fort Atkinson 18
Benton 80, Juda 27
Big Foot 52, Brodhead 26
Bonduel 36, Roncalli 33
Cambridge 48, Adams-Friendship 36
Colby 60, Greenwood 23
Colfax 57, Hayward 30
Cudahy 55, Kenosha Indian Trail 26
Darlington 30, New Glarus 28
East Troy 57, McFarland 45
Greendale 57, Messmer 24
Highland 75, North Crawford 26
Hudson 47, D.C. Everest 30
Janesville Craig 76, Beloit Memorial 37
Lake Country Lutheran 50, Port Washington 38
Lakeland 63, Shawano Community 59
Madison La Follette 67, Madison West 38
Madison Memorial 59, Sun Prairie 52
Melrose-Mindoro 50, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 45
Merrill 57, Rhinelander 55
Milw. King 55, Hamilton 38
Milw. North 48, Milw. Carmen Northwest 27
Mineral Point 61, Dodgeville 40
Monroe 55, Mount Horeb 40
Mukwonago 68, Kenosha Tremper 30
Oak Creek 50, Arrowhead 39
Oostburg 66, Sheboygan County Christian 23
Oregon 70, Reedsburg Area 69
Ozaukee 50, Random Lake 37
Prairie du Chien 42, Fennimore 26
Prescott 61, St. Croix Falls 44
Pulaski 45, New London 27
Sheboygan Area Luth. 44, Reedsville 37
Shoreland Lutheran 82, Wilmot Union 77
Slinger 47, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 28
South Shore 50, Lake Holcombe 40
Valders 73, Denmark 50
Verona Area 57, Janesville Parker 39
Watertown 51, Portage 28
Waunakee 77, Milton 64
Wauwatosa East 40, Wisconsin Lutheran 38
Whitewater 52, Jefferson 39
Whitnall 69, Westosha Central 42
PAYTON COLLEGE PREP (0-1)
Jones 5 3-8 13, Dziedzic 0 1-5 1, Weaver 1 1-3 3, Hengesbach 3 0-3 6, Chittaro 3 0-3 6, Prugh 3 2-5 9, Norquist 7 2-6 16. Totals 19 9-30 48.
PARK (1-1)
Holmes 0 0-0 0, Jones 2 0-1 5, Thompson 2 0-0 5, George 0 0-0 0, D. Price 1 0-0 2, A. Price 1 0-0 2, Senzig 2 1-4 6, McClain 0 0-0 0, Barkley 0 0-0 0, Betker 6 7-14 19, Mayfield 5 3-4 14. Totals 19 11-23 53.
Halftime—Park 29, Payton College Prep 23. 3-point goals—Prugh, Jones, Thompson, Senzig, Griffin. Total fouls—Payton College Prep 17, Park 23. Rebounds—Payton College Prep 59 (Jones 13), Park 58 (Griffin 17).
Union Grove 55, St. Catherine's 39
ST. CATHERINE'S (0-1)
Gilbert 2 1-2 6, Copa 2 0-1 4, Delsman 3 0-2 6, Gerber 1 2-6 3, Wentorf 6 0-1 12, Cafferty 3 1-2 7, Perez 0 0-0 0, Stulo 0 0-0 0, Letsch 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 4-14 39.
UNION GROVE (1-0)
Hoffman 5 3-6 13, Slattery 5 2-8 13, Sieg 3 3-6 11, Killberg 4 0-0 10, Pettit 2 0-5 4, Lentz 0 2-2 2, Weis 0 1-2 1, Good 0 1-2 1, Fortner 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 12-31 55.
Halftime—Union Grove 24, St. Catherine's 13. 3-point goals—Killberg 2, Sieg 2, Slattery, Gilbert. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 27, Union Grove 20. Rebounds—Union Grove 27 (Slattery 7).
West Bend West 54, Waterford 30
WEST BEND WEST (1-0)
Buettner 1 2-2 4, Downs 2 2-4 7, Meurer 4 1-1 10, Czuppa 1 0-0 2, Williams 1 0-0 2, Moore 1 7-10 9, M. Baker 7 0-0 14, B. Baker 3 0-0 6. Totals 20 12-17 54.
WATERFORD (0-1)
Henningfeld 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 0 2-2 2, Schmidt 1 0-0 3, Rohner 4 0-0 8, Werner 0 2-2 2, Benavides 1 0-0 2, Fitzgerald 3 0-0 7, Reynolds 0 0-0 0, Kolb 2 1-1 5, Stiewe 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 6-7 30.
Halftime—West Bend West 33, Waterford 14. 3-point goals—Fitzgerald, Schmidt. Total fouls—West Bend West 12, Waterford 13. Rebounds—West bend West 42, Waterford 26 (Stiewe 6).
Catholic Central 55
University School 32
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL (0-1)
Depoy 7 1-2 15, Bolton 3 0-0 6, Aryeetey 2 0-1 4, Kazi 1 0-0 3, Omoloja 1 0-0 2, Perez 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 1-3 32.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (1-0)
El. Klein 7 2-2 16, Em. Klein 7 1-1 15, Schwenn 5 3-7 13, Philips 2 0-0 4, von Rabenau 1 0-0 3, Ramsey 1 0-0 2, Nevin 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 6-10 55.
Halftime—Catholic Central 21, University School 15. 3-point goals—Kazi, von Rabenau. Total fouls—University School 7, Catholic Central 3.
Prairie 43, Brookfield Academy 33
PRAIRIE (1-0)
Foster 4 3-5 12, Larson 4 4-6 12, A. Decker 3 1-2 9, Palmen 1 3-10 5, L. May 1 0-0 3, Fleming 0 2-2 2, J. May 0 0-0 0, J. Decker 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 13-25 43.
BROOKFIELD ACADEMY (0-2)
J. Jensen 5 1-6 13, Weiss 3 1-2 8, Schutz 3 0-0 6, Dieck 2 0-0 5, E. Jensen 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 3-10 33.
Halftime—Prairie 16, Brookfield Academy 12. 3-point goals—A. Decker 2, Jensen 2, L. May, Foster, Dieck, Weiss. Total fouls—Prairie 10, Brookfield Academy 20. Rebounds—Prairie 26 (Foster 7), Brookfield Academy 26 (Schutz 7).
