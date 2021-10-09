Horlick High School football coach Brian Fletcher said he can’t remember ever coaching in a game where the teams combined for 100 points.
After Friday night’s seemingly defenseless 51-49 victory over Kenosha Indian Trail, he can add that to his list of accomplishments.
The teams combined to amass 1,083 yards of offense, 808 of it on the ground, in a Southeast Conference game at Horlick Field.
The victory, helped by a spectacular defensive play at the end of the first half by junior defensive backs Elijah Barajas and Jeremy Cosey, gets the Rebels within one game of becoming eligible for the WIAA playoffs after a 1-3 start in SEC play.
“The defenses stayed home,” Fletcher said. “Whoever had the ball last would win.”
It pretty much came down to that, but it didn’t look good for Horlick (5-3, 3-3 SEC) early.
The Hawks (3-5, 2-4) scored just 25 seconds into the game on a 28-yard touchdown pass from quarterback LJ Dagen to running back Justice Lovelace.
The Rebels evened the score at 7-7 after a five-minute drive ended with a 15-yard touchdown run by junior running back DeShon Griffin.
Indian Trail followed with two touchdowns in a span of 2:16 on runs of 9 yards by Jamar Thompson and 53 yards by Lovelace, and led 21-7 at the end of the first quarter. Lovelace finished with 212 yards on just nine carries.
“Most of the night, they would get just five plays and score, then we would come back and run 10 plays,” Fletcher said.
A Griffin touchdown made it 21-13 (the conversion failed), then the Hawks needed just 1:27 to score again and go up 28-13 midway through the second quarter. Cosey’s 51-yard touchdown run and Griffin two-point conversion made it 28-21 with 5:13 left in the first half.
Horlick then got a rare defensive stop and drove to the Hawks’ 1-yard line, but fumbled and Indian Trail recovered with under a minute left in the half.
Then came the play that changed the course of the game, at least in Fletcher’s eyes.
On the second play after the fumble, the Hawks broke loose on a run that appeared would go all the way, but that’s when Barajas and Cosey sprang into action. They ran down the runner and Barajas, with a little push from Cosey, Fletcher said, just got enough of a shoetop to bring down the runner at the Rebels’ 35-yard line.
“It looked like a score, but Elijah Barajas and Jeremy Cosey made a tremendous hustle play,” Fletcher said. “They saved a touchdown that would have made it 35-21 and would have impacted the game significantly.
“It was our last chance — there was nobody else within 20 yards of him. It was the play of the game.”
It seemed to be the spark the Rebels needed. They opened the second half with a four-minute drive capped by Cosey’s 6-yard run, and the conversion run by junior Reggie Hubbard gave Horlick its first lead of the game at 29-28.
Indian Trail quickly responded and took the lead back at 34-29. But that’s the last time the Hawks led.
Horlick stripped Dagen and defensive end Matt Burnette recovered the fumble and two plays later, senior running back Miles Gallagher took off on a 54-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion put the Rebels ahead to stay at 37-34.
Horlick ran nearly six minutes off the clock to begin the fourth quarter and took a two-score lead on a 28-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Carson Fletcher to Hubbard that made it 43-34.
“That was a huge play,” Brian Fletcher said.
Indian Trail didn’t quit, though, taking just two minutes to score to get back within 43-41.
The Rebels seemingly put the game away with just 48 seconds left in regulation on a 38-yard scoring run by Griffin and a critical two-point conversion run by Griffin to take a 51-41 lead.
The Hawks somehow scored again, on a desperation 33-yard pass from Dagen to Lovelace with 17 seconds left, and the conversion made it 51-49. Horlick ran out the clock from there.
“It was a dogfight,” coach Fletcher said. “The key was the kids were resilient. A lot of things happened that could have put us over the edge. We had guys injured and a couple held out for disciplinary reasons.”
Griffin finished with 187 yards on 30 carries, Gallagher had 77 yards, Carson Fletcher had 72 and Cosey had 61 as Horlick totaled 422 yards rushing.
“Deshon took the team on his back,” coach Fletcher said.
Carson Fletcher had his best game as the replacement for his injured brother, Blake, going 9 of 14 passing for 121 yards. Tommy Triggs caught two passes for 51 yards.
“Carson had a great game throwing the ball — that’s not a usual stat line for us,” coach Fletcher said.
Dagen added 141 yards rushing and was 8 of 9 for 154 yards passing for the Hawks, who totaled 386 on the ground.
The Waterford High School football team’s Senior Night was memorable for multiple reasons.
WATERFORD 35, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: The Wolverines allowed one first down and shut out Delavan Darien in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford, clinching a playoff spot for the 11th consecutive season.
On a more personal level, the night was made even more special for Waterford (5-3, 4-2 SLC), thanks to the return of senior linebacker Carson Gaylord, who had missed the first seven games of the season with a knee injury.
And on his first play of the season, Gaylord intercepted a pass.
“He’s been working like hell to get back,” coach Adam Bakken said about Gaylord.
Following Gaylord’s interception, senior Casey North put the Wolverines up 7-0 with a 5-yard touchdown run. Junior wide receiver Owen Martinson scored Waterford’s next two touchdowns, catching touchdown passes of 15 and 30 yards from junior Max Northrop to increase the lead to 21-0.
Shortly before the half, North scored again on a 25-yard touchdown run and the Wolverines led the Comets (1-6, 1-5 SLC) 28-0 at halftime.
In the second half, Carson Phillips scored Waterford’s only touchdown on a 15-yard run.
“Pretty much everything was working,” Bakken said. “We’re progressively getting better week by week.”
The win was the fourth in a row for the Wolverines, who will face Burlington next Friday. The winner will finish third in the SLC.
BURLINGTON 13, WILMOT 6: As adversity continues to wreak havoc, the Demons continue to fight back.
First-year head coach Eric Sulik had to use his fifth different quarterback of the season, but that didn’t stop Burlington from clinching a spot in the WIAA playoffs for the fifth straight year with a Southern Lakes Conference victory over Wilmot at Burlington.
“For this group of kids, playoff qualification was a big deal and I’m proud of them,” Sulik said. “We really had to grit it out.”
Sulik’s team has won two of its four games on touchdowns in the final minute of regulation or overtime, and had he not been concerned for what he thought was an injured player, Burlington might have had to play an extra period on Friday.
After the Demons (4-4, 4-2 SLC) went three-and-out late in the fourth quarter, the clock stopped with eight seconds left. On the ensuing punt, the Panthers sent back two returners, but one of them was laying on his stomach across the field from the other.
Sulik noticed the player laying down and thought he was injured, and started yelling to see if he was alright. The commotion unintentionally brought attention to the hiding return man and Wilmot fumbled the return as the clock expired.
“We perked up on it right away,” Sulik said. “It was really unique.”
Burlington started the game with third-string quarterback Drew Weis making his third start of the season. Weis later left the game with a shoulder injury, leaving wide receiver AJ Dow to handle quarterback duties.
Playing in damp conditions, the Demons opted to run the ball for most of the game. They took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter on a 33-yard field goal by Benjamin Graham, then Connor McNamara put them up 10-0 on a 52-yard touchdown run at the end of the quarter.
The Panthers scored midway through the second quarter on a 9-yard touchdown pass, but the extra-point attempt was blocked. The drive would be the only time Wilmot crossed the Burlington 20-yard line.
The second half remained scoreless until the fourth quarter, when Graham converted a 22-yard field goal. Senior linebacker Colin Szymankiewicz intercepted a pass on the ensuing drive, setting up the final sequence.
Sulik credited punter Danny Kniep for having a good punt on the final play. Kniep had two punts for a total of 70 yards.
Sulik was also impressed with center Grant Otter, who he said helped neutralize Wilmot’s defensive line. The Demons rushed for 173 yards, with McNamara leading all players with 110 yards and Weis with 61 before exiting.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 36, KINGDOM PREP LUTHERAN 14: Coach Tom Aldrich had to adjust his team’s defensive style for its nonconference game against Kingdom Prep Lutheran.
What he did was exactly right.
Aldrich reworked his defensive scheme to take away the Wolfpack’s best offensive players, especially their receivers, and the Hilltoppers ran it to near perfection in a 36-14 victory at the Topper Bowl in Burlington.
The victory puts Catholic Central (5-3, 3-3 MCC) one win away from reaching the WIAA playoffs. The Hilltoppers play Whitefish Bay Dominican (1-5 MCC) on Thursday at Whitefish Bay in their regular-season finale.
Aldrich switched around personnel in the secondary and added press coverage on Lutheran’s speedy receivers so they had trouble running their routes, and he put quicker players on the line.
“We were able to scheme and execute well,” Aldrich said. “We took their high-skill players out of the game. We did press coverage because we didn’t want their receivers to get into space, and we were quick enough up front to take away the run game.”
In the latest statistics at wissports.net, Lutheran averages around 18 yards per reception. The Hilltoppers held the Wolfpack to 13.4 per catch, held Lutheran’s No. 1 receiver, Josiah Robinson, to one catch for minus-2 yards, and held Sabion Wilder, another top receiver, to zero catches.
Up front, Catholic Central limited the Wolfpack to just 26 yards on 21 carries. Lutheran quarterback Maleek Granberry went 13 of 22 for 174 yards passing and also ran for a 5-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
“We tried to neutralize their size with our speed (up front),” Aldrich said. “We made them do things that they are not comfortable doing.”
Aldrich singled out juniors Danny Van Rabenau, who mostly covered Robinson, and Kaden Kayser for their work in the secondary. Also, Aldrich said senior defensive linemen Murphy O’Brien and Henry Amborn and junior linebacker Tai Loughrin “put great pressure in their backfield.”
Offensively, the Hilltoppers ran for 270 yards on 41 carries and passed for another 42. Senior quarterback Max Robson ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns, Amborn had 80 yards, including a 61-yard scoring run, and Loughrin had 55 yards and two touchdowns to fuel the running game.
MARTIN LUTHER 28, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels managed just over 100 yards of total offense against the defense of Martin Luther and were shut out by the Spartans in a Metro Classic Conference game in Greendale.
“Martin Luther has a very strong defense and they got after us,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “They made it very difficult to run and pass the ball. We played as hard as we could.”
The Angels (4-4, 4-2 MCC), who have already clinched a WIAA playoff berth, trailed early 7-0, but had a great chance to tie the game near the end of the first quarter, Miller said.
Junior quarterback John Perugini hit junior receiver Davion Thomas-Kumpula on a 41-yard pass play that got the ball inside Martin Luther’s 5-yard line, but St. Catherine’s couldn’t get in the end zone and Martin Luther took over on downs.
The Spartans drove right down the field and scored, taking a 14-0 lead at halftime.
“John threw a nice ball to Davion,” Miller said, “but we couldn’t punch it in.”
That was the only pass Perugini completed as he went 1 for 7.
The running game didn’t fare much better. Junior running back DJ Miller had 50 yards on 15 carries and Perugini ran three times for 13 yards.
Add in a couple injuries — Miller wouldn’t say who was hurt — and the Angels are in a tough position considering they have just two seniors on the roster.
“We have some major work to do,” Dan Miller said. “It’s tough when you don’t have upperclassmen to step up and you have to look to younger guys. We need to put it together for the final week before the playoffs.
“A lot of the guys played their hearts out and were fighting as hard as they could.”
St. Catherine’s finishes the regular season next Friday against St. Francis.