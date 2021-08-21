High school football: Wolverines' run game makes big statement

The Waterford High School football team wasted little time showing off its weapons Friday in its season-opening game against Milwaukee Rufus King.
The Wolverines’ high-powered offense scored four times in the second quarter and they rolled to a 42-12 nonconference victory over the Generals at Waterford.
It took a little while for Waterford to get going, but once it did, it was all but over.
The scoring didn’t start until there were five minutes left in the first quarter when senior running back Casey North scored on a 4-yard touchdown run and gave the Wolverines a lead they did not surrender the rest of the way.
The ground game was key for Waterford, which finished with five rushing touchdowns and had six players combine for 304 yards. Senior Parker Peterson led Waterford with 94 yards on 11 carries and North was close behind with 91 yards on just eight attempts.
Waterford coach Adam Bakken said he was pleased with his team’s performance on offense.
“We ran the ball really well tonight,” Bakken said. “We spread the ball out well and as a result, our run game was really effective. Even though we did not throw a whole lot, we were still effective.”
In the second quarter, an 11-yard run from sophomore Carson Bilitz gave Waterford a 13-0 advantage. Four minutes later, Owen Martinson caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Max Gonzalez to extend the lead. After a 31-yard touchdown run from North and a 4-yard touchdown run from Petersen, the Wolverines had a comfortable 35-0 lead with 24 seconds left in the first half. However, the Generals found the end zone as time expired.
“Their kids played really hard,” Bakken said. “(King) has a couple of really good athletes and we just missed some tackles, which helped them find the end zone a couple of times.”
Waterford found the end zone just once in the third quarter and was held scoreless in the fourth quarter. The Generals scored late in the game.
Bakken gave some of the credit for the victory to the fans, who couldn’t attend games last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our student section was fabulous tonight and it is such a better atmosphere having people in the stands,” Bakken said. “To watch the players and students all celebrate after the game together, which we didn’t do last year, you kind of take things like that for granted. It makes a huge difference.”
The Catholic Central High School football team has had some rough sailing over the past six years, most notably an 0-9 season in 2017 that included forfeits of its final three games because of low numbers.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 49, MONTELLO/PRINCETON/GREEN LAKE 29: Senior quarterback Max Robson ran for 272 yards and scored four touchdowns on just 13 carries, senior running back/linebacker Henry Amborn had touchdowns on both sides of the ball and Catholic Central totaled 400 yards rushing in their victory over the Phoenix at the Topper Bowl in Burlington.
The Hilltoppers had their struggles on defense, giving up 366 rushing yards, but made enough plays to get the job done. It was the team’s first season-opening victory since 2018, when they beat University School of Milwaukee 15-11 (Catholic Central finished the season 3-6).
“It was not a pretty game, but it was a winning game,” Hilltoppers coach Tom Aldrich said. “We played hard and got a win. It was a great team effort.”
Robson’s performance was critical, especially after the Phoenix were within a touchdown after three quarters.
Catholic Central led 21-6 at halftime, but the Phoenix drove 90 yards on their opening drive of the third quarter, with very little resistance.
“We didn’t stop them at all,” Aldrich said.
Amborn, who scored the first touchdown of the game on a 50-yard run and added a 1-yard plunge in the second quarter, returned a fumble 35 yards for a score to restore a two-touchdown cushion.
However, Juneau Toutant returned the ensuing kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown to get the Phoenix back within 28-20 going into the fourth quarter.
That’s when Robson, who averaged nearly 21 yards a carry, kicked his game into overdrive. He scored three times, on runs of 30, 53 and 25 yards, to give Catholic Central some breathing room. Robson also had a 48-yard TD run in the first quarter.
“We didn’t give in and came back to score,” Aldrich said. “We kept pushing with them and we were able to wear them down. Our athleticism was better than theirs.
“(Robson) had a great game. They did something to take away our dive and option game, and he made some reads that got him outside.”
Amborn had seven carries for 100 yards.
Toutant led the Phoenix with 156 yards on 17 carries.
BELOIT MEMORIAL 14, CASE 13: After the Eagles led 13-7 at halftime, Beloit Memorial scored late in the fourth quarter and the extra point was the difference in Case’s season-opening nonconference loss at Jacobsen Field in Beloit.
The Purple Knights found the end zone first in the game, but Case responded with a 15-yard touchdown run by junior Javion Trice to even the score at 7-7 in the first quarter. Trice finished the night with seven carries for 41 yards and a touchdown.
The Eagles showed their big-play capability in the second quarter when junior quarterback Gavin Gutman connected with sophomore Termarion Brumby on a 75-yard touchdown pass. However, the extra point was no good and Case led 13-7.
“No matter what, Gavin is going to make good decisions,” Case coach Bryan Shredl said of his quarterback, who went 22 of 34 for 197 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. “Our offensive line just needs to continue to protect him this season.”
After neither team scored during the third quarter, Memorial scored on a 1-yard run by Griffen Oberneder and Baylor Denu’s extra points made it 14-13.
Despite the humidity, the Eagles found success in the air with 202 yards. Brumby led all players with six catches for 94 yards, followed by junior Amarion Bridges with four catches for 51 yards.
The Purple Knights had the advantage on the ground, totaling 188 yards on 39 carries. Cavari Kramer had 127 yards on 12 carries. Case had 91 yards rushing.
Shredl said he was happy with the way his team played offensively.
“I thought we were well-conditioned,” he said. “Tonight was one of those things we have to do, just getting that first game under our belt.
“Some of the younger guys also saw the field and played under the lights for the first time, which was an eye-opening experience for them.”
WHITNALL 17, BURLINGTON 7: The Demons had a major changeover from last year to this year, with many new faces on the roster for the 2021 season.
That group performed well overall, especially on defense, but the offense struggled to score points and the Demons lost to Whitnall 17-7 in their nonconference season opener Friday at Greenfield.
First-year Burlington head coach Eric Sulik said his defense was solid, allowing just 133 yards of total offense and holding the Falcons to one touchdown through three quarters.
Tommy Teberg gave the Demons a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when the freshman quarterback scored on a 1-yard run.
Whitnall then erupted for 17 points in the fourth quarter.
“We started 15 new kids today, including four sophomores,” Sulik said. “We’re very young, but we’ll get better. It will be a process.”
Connor McNamara led Burlington with 118 yards on 30 carries. Teberg completed 7 of 17 passes for 59 yards.