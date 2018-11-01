Racine County

Through Oct. 27

;Record;PF;PA

* — won one game by forfeit

St. Catherine's;11-0;514;118

Waterford;9-2;416;170

*Lutheran;9-2;391;181

Horlick;8-3;377;212

Burlington;7-3;284;197

Union Grove;4-5;169;235

Catholic Central;3-6;173;276

Case;2-7;173;276

Park;1-8;93;277

Team offense

;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.

St. Catherine's;3210;1233;4443;403.9

Waterford;3377;949;4326;393.2

Lutheran;3196;625;3821;382.1

Burlington;1712;1847;3559;355.9

Horlick;3419;428;3847;349.7

Union Grove;864;1664;2528;280.8

Catholic Central;1833;358;2191;243.4

Case;459;1146;1605;178.3

Park;725;791;1516;168.4

Team defense

;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.

St. Catherine's;742;825;1567;142.4

Horlick;822;127.9;2101;191.0

Lutheran;1296;1062;2358;235.8

Waterford;1510;1416;2926;266.0

Park;1814;673;2487;276.3

Burlington;1593;1242;2835;283.5

Case;1313;1285;2598;288.6

Union Grove;1644;1044;2688;298.6

Catholic Central;1755;1018;2773;308.1

Scoring

(Minimum 54 points)

;TD;XP;FG;Pts.

Keller, Waterford;30;0;0;180

Tenner, Lutheran;21;0;0;126

Brown, St. Catherine's;19;0;0;114

Miller, Waterford;19;0;0;114

McNeal, Horlick;13;0;0;78

Dodd, St. Catherine's;12;0;0;72

Webley, Burlington;12;0;0;72

Haeuser, St. Catherine's;10;0;0;60

Rushing

(Minimum 450 yards)

;Att;Yards;Avg;TD

Keller, Waterford;164;1725;10.7;29

Tenner, Lutheran;139;1491;10.7;17

Brown, St. Catherine's;94;1192;12.7;18

Dodd, St. Catherine's;109;1070;9.8;18

Miller, Waterford;96;1010;10,5;19

McNeal, Horlick;75;830;11.1;13

Wallace, Burlington;112;764;6.8;7

Cobb, St. Catherine's;93;576;6.2;6

Houston, Lutheran;65;566;8.7;6

Dirksmeyer, Catholic Central;110;555;5.0;3

Damon, Burlington;97;550;5.7;5 

Folsom, Horlick;57;500;8.8;6

Clark, Horlick;71;481;7.0;7

Williams, Horlick;68;481;7.0;7

Passing

;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int

Damon, Burlington;122;217;1825;20;12

Brown, St. Catherine's;60;95;1015;23;2

Brawner, Case;102;218;975;9;7

Schauer, Waterford;63;113;949;8;0

Hansel, Union Grove;86;174;759;4;8

Wolf, Union Grove;57;104;705;5;5

C. Kraus, Lutheran;32;80;608;8;5

R. Canady, Park;37;84;429;2;2

Suchomel, Catholic Central;30;64;358;6;3

Ramsey, Horlick;17;41;381;6;4

Kelley, Park;13;26;183;3;2

Valukas; Park;13;41;174;1;5

Receiving

(Minimum 18 receptions)

;Catches;Yds;Avg.;TD

Nelson, Union Grove;47;619;13.2;6

Farr, Case;36;274;7.6;1

Zasada, Burlington;35;617;17.6;8

Webley, Burlington;30;623;20.7;11

Davis, Union Grove;29;297;10.2;1

Lacy, Case;24;425;17.7;4

Erickson, Union Grove;27;328;12.1;2

Szeklinski, Waterford;28;315;11.3;3

L. Canady, Park;18;334;18.6;2

Wallace, Burlington;18;150;8.3;1

