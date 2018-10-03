Racine County
Through Sept. 29
;Record;PF;PA
* — won one game by forfeit
St. Catherine's;7-0;358;70
Burlington;6-1;237;114
Waterford;6-1;242;111
Horlick;5-2;244;104
*Lutheran;5-2;225;114
Union Grove;4-3;78;214
Catholic Central;3-4;138;206
Case;1-6;98;206
Park;1-6;80;213
Team offense
;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.
St. Catherine's;2009;841;2850;407.1
Waterford;2065;549;2624;374.8
Burlington;1198;1386;2584;369.1
Horlick;2352;181;2533;361.8
Lutheran;1741;342;2083;347.1
Union Grove;683;1411;2094;299.1
Catholic Central;1405;257;1662;237.4
Case;322;1062;1384;197.7
Park;681;611;1292;184.5
Team defense
;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.
St. Catherine's;418;674;1092;156.0
Horlick;522;752;1274;182.0
Lutheran;670;710;1380;230.0
Union Grove;1007;934;1941;277.2
Catholic Central;1131;833;1964;280.5
Burlington;1027;827;1854;264.8
Waterford;993;993;1986;283.7
Park;1537;485;2022;288.8
Case;1125;966;2091;298.7
Scoring
(Minimum 42 points)
;TD;XP;FG;Pts.
Keller, Waterford;20;0;0;120
Brown, St. Catherine's;13;0;0;78
Tenner, Lutheran;13;0;0;78
Webley, Burlington;12;0;0;72
McNeal, Horlick;11;0;0;66
Dodd, St. Catherine's;10;0;0;60
Miller, Waterford;8;0;0;48
Wallace, Burlington;7;0;0;42
Rushing
(Minimum 350 yards)
;Att;Yards;Avg;TD
Keller, Waterford;122;1114;9.1;19
Tenner, Lutheran;75;803;10.7;13
Dodd, St. Catherine's;68;741;10.9;10
Brown, St. Catherine's;44;740;16.8;13
McNeal, Horlick;41;654;16.0;10
Miller, Waterford;61;558;9.1;7
Wallace, Burlington;72;548;7.6;5
Dirksmeyer, Catholic Central;88;450;5.1;3
Chapman, Horlick;65;444;6.8;5
Cobb, St. Catherine's;75;425;5.7;4
R. Canady, Park;98;392;4.0;3
Damon, Burlington;64;389;6.1;4
Passing
;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int
Damon, Burlington;86;143;1364;17;6
Brawner, Case;89;181;936;8;4
Brown, St. Catherine's;41;60;741;15;1
Wolf, Union Grove;57;104;705;5;5
Schauer, Waterford;36;66;549;5;0
Hansel, Union Grove;55;114;507;3;6
C. Kraus, Lutheran;18;43;325;3;3
Suchomel, Catholic Central;19;42;257;5;3
R. Canady, Park;23;45;249;1;0
Kelley, Park;13;26;183;3;2
Ramsey, Horlick;10;26;181;4;3
Valukas; Park;13;41;174;1;5
Receiving
(Minimum 12receptions)
;Catches;Yds;Avg.;TD
Nelson, Union Grove;35;479;13.6;5
Webley, Burlington;30;623;20.7;11
Farr, Case;28;225;8.0;1
Davis, Union Grove;25;265;10.6;1
Zasada, Burlington;22;375;17.0;5
Lacy, Case;21;415;19.8;4
Erickson, Union Grove;17;257;15.1;2
Wallace, Burlington;14;129;9.2;1
Conference standings
Southeast
;Conf;Overall
Franklin;5-0;7-0
Horlick;4-1;5-2
Kenosha Indian Trail;4-1;4-3
Oak Creek;3-2;5-2
Kenosha Tremper;2-3;4-3
Kenosha Bradford;2-3;3-4
Case;0-5;1-6
Park;0-5;1-6
Metro Classic
;Conf;Overall
Greendale Martin Luther;5-0;7-0
St. Catherine’s;5-0;7-0
Whitefish Bay Dominican;3-2;5-2
Racine Lutheran;3-2;5-2
Catholic Central;2-3;3-4
Kenosha St. Joseph;2-3;3-4
Saint Thomas More;0-5;0-7
Shoreland Lutheran;0-5;0-7
Southern Lakes
;Conf;Overall
Waterford;5-0;6-1
Burlington;4-1;6-1
Wilmot;4-1;5-2
Union Grove;3-2;4-3
Lake Geneva Badger;2-3;2-5
Elkhorn;2-3;2-5
Delavan-Darien;0-5;1-6
Westosha Central;0-5;0-7
