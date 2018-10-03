Racine County

Through Sept. 29

;Record;PF;PA

* — won one game by forfeit

St. Catherine's;7-0;358;70

Burlington;6-1;237;114

Waterford;6-1;242;111

Horlick;5-2;244;104

*Lutheran;5-2;225;114

Union Grove;4-3;78;214

Catholic Central;3-4;138;206

Case;1-6;98;206

Park;1-6;80;213

Team offense

;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.

St. Catherine's;2009;841;2850;407.1

Waterford;2065;549;2624;374.8

Burlington;1198;1386;2584;369.1

Horlick;2352;181;2533;361.8

Lutheran;1741;342;2083;347.1

Union Grove;683;1411;2094;299.1

Catholic Central;1405;257;1662;237.4

Case;322;1062;1384;197.7

Park;681;611;1292;184.5

Team defense

;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.

St. Catherine's;418;674;1092;156.0

Horlick;522;752;1274;182.0

Lutheran;670;710;1380;230.0

Union Grove;1007;934;1941;277.2

Catholic Central;1131;833;1964;280.5

Burlington;1027;827;1854;264.8

Waterford;993;993;1986;283.7

Park;1537;485;2022;288.8

Case;1125;966;2091;298.7

Scoring

(Minimum 42 points)

;TD;XP;FG;Pts.

Keller, Waterford;20;0;0;120

Brown, St. Catherine's;13;0;0;78

Tenner, Lutheran;13;0;0;78

Webley, Burlington;12;0;0;72

McNeal, Horlick;11;0;0;66

Dodd, St. Catherine's;10;0;0;60

Miller, Waterford;8;0;0;48

Wallace, Burlington;7;0;0;42

Rushing

(Minimum 350 yards)

;Att;Yards;Avg;TD

Keller, Waterford;122;1114;9.1;19

Tenner, Lutheran;75;803;10.7;13

Dodd, St. Catherine's;68;741;10.9;10

Brown, St. Catherine's;44;740;16.8;13

McNeal, Horlick;41;654;16.0;10

Miller, Waterford;61;558;9.1;7

Wallace, Burlington;72;548;7.6;5

Dirksmeyer, Catholic Central;88;450;5.1;3

Chapman, Horlick;65;444;6.8;5

Cobb, St. Catherine's;75;425;5.7;4

R. Canady, Park;98;392;4.0;3

Damon, Burlington;64;389;6.1;4 

Passing

;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int

Damon, Burlington;86;143;1364;17;6

Brawner, Case;89;181;936;8;4

Brown, St. Catherine's;41;60;741;15;1

Wolf, Union Grove;57;104;705;5;5

Schauer, Waterford;36;66;549;5;0

Hansel, Union Grove;55;114;507;3;6

C. Kraus, Lutheran;18;43;325;3;3

Suchomel, Catholic Central;19;42;257;5;3

R. Canady, Park;23;45;249;1;0

Kelley, Park;13;26;183;3;2

Ramsey, Horlick;10;26;181;4;3

Valukas; Park;13;41;174;1;5

Receiving

(Minimum 12receptions)

;Catches;Yds;Avg.;TD

Nelson, Union Grove;35;479;13.6;5

Webley, Burlington;30;623;20.7;11

Farr, Case;28;225;8.0;1

Davis, Union Grove;25;265;10.6;1

Zasada, Burlington;22;375;17.0;5

Lacy, Case;21;415;19.8;4

Erickson, Union Grove;17;257;15.1;2

Wallace, Burlington;14;129;9.2;1

Conference standings

Southeast 

;Conf;Overall

Franklin;5-0;7-0

Horlick;4-1;5-2

Kenosha Indian Trail;4-1;4-3

Oak Creek;3-2;5-2

Kenosha Tremper;2-3;4-3

Kenosha Bradford;2-3;3-4

Case;0-5;1-6

Park;0-5;1-6

Metro Classic

;Conf;Overall

Greendale Martin Luther;5-0;7-0

St. Catherine’s;5-0;7-0

Whitefish Bay Dominican;3-2;5-2

Racine Lutheran;3-2;5-2

Catholic Central;2-3;3-4

Kenosha St. Joseph;2-3;3-4

Saint Thomas More;0-5;0-7

Shoreland Lutheran;0-5;0-7

Southern Lakes

;Conf;Overall

Waterford;5-0;6-1

Burlington;4-1;6-1

Wilmot;4-1;5-2

Union Grove;3-2;4-3

Lake Geneva Badger;2-3;2-5

Elkhorn;2-3;2-5

Delavan-Darien;0-5;1-6

Westosha Central;0-5;0-7

