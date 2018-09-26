Racine County

Through Sept. 22

;Record;PF;PA

* — won one game by forfeit

St. Catherine's;6-0;296;49

Burlington;5-1;190;108

Horlick;5-1;223;76

Waterford;5-1;188;96

*Lutheran;4-2;160;106

Catholic Central;3-3;117;206

Union Grove;3-3;78;181

Case;1-5;91;189

Park;1-5;68;196

Team offense

;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.

St. Catherine's;1705;667;2372;395.3

Burlington;1040;1254;2294;382.3

Horlick;2160;94;2254;375.6

Waterford;1660;472;2132;355.3

Lutheran;1368;333;1701;283.5

Union Grove;465;1227;1692;282.0

Catholic Central;1172;257;1429;238.1

Case;274;862;1136;189.3

Park;520;453;973;162.1

Team defense

;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.

St. Catherine's;309;585;894;149.0

Horlick;364;601;965;160.8

Lutheran;660;626;1286;214.3

Catholic Central;1025;610;1635;272.5

Union Grove;880;767;1647;274.5

Case;974;748;1722;287.0

Park;1281;434;1715;285.5

Burlington;1018;728;1746;291.0

Waterford;833;949;1782;297.0

Scoring

(Minimum 36 points)

;TD;XP;FG;Pts.

Keller, Waterford;17;0;0;102

Webley, Burlington;12;0;0;72

Brown, St. Catherine's;12;0;0;72

McNeal, Horlick;11;0;0;66

Dodd, St. Catherine's;10;0;0;60

Tenner, Lutheran;10;0;0;60

Miller, Waterford;6;0;0;36

Rushing

(Minimum 300 yards)

;Att;Yards;Avg;TD

Keller, Waterford;107;935;8.7;17

Dodd, St. Catherine's;68;741;10.9;10

McNeal, Horlick;41;654;16.0;10

Brown, St. Catherine's;33;612;18.5;12

Tenner, Lutheran;69;609;8.8;10

Miller, Waterford;52;458;8.8;5

Dirksmeyer, Catholic Central;71;391;5.5;3

Chapman, Horlick;54;375;6.9;5

Damon, Burlington;58;363;6.3;3 

Clark, Horlick;48;342;7.1;3

Wallace, Burlington;62;336;5.4;2

Cobb, St. Catherine's;55;333;6.1;3

Passing

;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int

Damon, Burlington;81;133;1232;15;4

Brawner, Case;72;145;736;7;3

Wolf, Union Grove;57;104;705;5;5

Brown, St. Catherine's;28;40;567;10;1

Schauer, Waterford;29;55;472;3;0

Hansel, Union Grove;40;88;331;2;5

C. Kraus, Lutheran;17;39;316;3;2

Suchomel, Catholic Central;18;39;257;5;3

Kelley, Park;13;26;183;3;2

Valukas; Park;13;41;174;1;5

Ramsey, Horlick;7;22;94;3;3

R. Canady, Park;5;16;76;0;0

K. Carter, St. Catherine's;3;10;63;2;0

Sharp, St. Catherine's;2;8;36;0;0

Receiving

(Minimum 12receptions)

;Catches;Yds;Avg.;TD

Nelson, Union Grove;32;458;14.3;4

Webley, Burlington;30;623;20.7;11

Farr, Case;25;210;8.4;1

Davis, Union Grove;20;227;11.4;1

Lacy, Case;17;293;17.2;3

Zasada, Burlington;17;243;14.3;3

Erickson, Union Grove;14;214;15.3;2

Wallace, Burlington;14;129;9.2;1

Davis, Case;12;119;9.9;2

Doerflinger, Catholic Central;12;106;8.8;1

Haeuser, St. Catherine's;12;306;25.5;5

Conference standings

Southeast 

;Conf;Overall

Franklin;4-0;6-0

Horlick;4-0;5-1

Kenosha Indian Trail;4-0;4-2

Oak Creek;2-2;4-2

Kenosha Bradford;1-3;2-4

Kenosha Tremper;1-3;2-4

Case;0-4;1-5

Park;0-4;1-5

Metro Classic

;Conf;Overall

Greendale Martin Luther;4-0;6-0

St. Catherine’s;4-0;6-0

Whitefish Bay Dominican;2-2;4-2

Racine Lutheran;2-2;4-2

Catholic Central;2-2;3-3

Kenosha St. Joseph;2-2;3-3

Shoreland Lutheran;0-4;0-6

Saint Thomas More;0-4;0-6

Southern Lakes

;Conf;Overall

Waterford;4-0;5-1

Burlington;3-1;5-1

Wilmot;3-1;4-2

Lake Geneva Badger;2-2;2-4

Elkhorn;2-2;2-4

Union Grove;2-2;3-3

Delavan-Darien;0-4;1-5

Westosha Central;0-4;0-6

