Racine County
Through Sept. 22
;Record;PF;PA
* — won one game by forfeit
St. Catherine's;6-0;296;49
Burlington;5-1;190;108
Horlick;5-1;223;76
Waterford;5-1;188;96
*Lutheran;4-2;160;106
Catholic Central;3-3;117;206
Union Grove;3-3;78;181
Case;1-5;91;189
Park;1-5;68;196
Team offense
;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.
St. Catherine's;1705;667;2372;395.3
Burlington;1040;1254;2294;382.3
Horlick;2160;94;2254;375.6
Waterford;1660;472;2132;355.3
Lutheran;1368;333;1701;283.5
Union Grove;465;1227;1692;282.0
Catholic Central;1172;257;1429;238.1
Case;274;862;1136;189.3
Park;520;453;973;162.1
Team defense
;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.
St. Catherine's;309;585;894;149.0
Horlick;364;601;965;160.8
Lutheran;660;626;1286;214.3
Catholic Central;1025;610;1635;272.5
Union Grove;880;767;1647;274.5
Case;974;748;1722;287.0
Park;1281;434;1715;285.5
Burlington;1018;728;1746;291.0
Waterford;833;949;1782;297.0
Scoring
(Minimum 36 points)
;TD;XP;FG;Pts.
Keller, Waterford;17;0;0;102
Webley, Burlington;12;0;0;72
Brown, St. Catherine's;12;0;0;72
McNeal, Horlick;11;0;0;66
Dodd, St. Catherine's;10;0;0;60
Tenner, Lutheran;10;0;0;60
Miller, Waterford;6;0;0;36
Rushing
(Minimum 300 yards)
;Att;Yards;Avg;TD
Keller, Waterford;107;935;8.7;17
Dodd, St. Catherine's;68;741;10.9;10
McNeal, Horlick;41;654;16.0;10
Brown, St. Catherine's;33;612;18.5;12
Tenner, Lutheran;69;609;8.8;10
Miller, Waterford;52;458;8.8;5
Dirksmeyer, Catholic Central;71;391;5.5;3
Chapman, Horlick;54;375;6.9;5
Damon, Burlington;58;363;6.3;3
Clark, Horlick;48;342;7.1;3
Wallace, Burlington;62;336;5.4;2
Cobb, St. Catherine's;55;333;6.1;3
Passing
;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int
Damon, Burlington;81;133;1232;15;4
Brawner, Case;72;145;736;7;3
Wolf, Union Grove;57;104;705;5;5
Brown, St. Catherine's;28;40;567;10;1
Schauer, Waterford;29;55;472;3;0
Hansel, Union Grove;40;88;331;2;5
C. Kraus, Lutheran;17;39;316;3;2
Suchomel, Catholic Central;18;39;257;5;3
Kelley, Park;13;26;183;3;2
Valukas; Park;13;41;174;1;5
Ramsey, Horlick;7;22;94;3;3
R. Canady, Park;5;16;76;0;0
K. Carter, St. Catherine's;3;10;63;2;0
Sharp, St. Catherine's;2;8;36;0;0
Receiving
(Minimum 12receptions)
;Catches;Yds;Avg.;TD
Nelson, Union Grove;32;458;14.3;4
Webley, Burlington;30;623;20.7;11
Farr, Case;25;210;8.4;1
Davis, Union Grove;20;227;11.4;1
Lacy, Case;17;293;17.2;3
Zasada, Burlington;17;243;14.3;3
Erickson, Union Grove;14;214;15.3;2
Wallace, Burlington;14;129;9.2;1
Davis, Case;12;119;9.9;2
Doerflinger, Catholic Central;12;106;8.8;1
Haeuser, St. Catherine's;12;306;25.5;5
Conference standings
Southeast
;Conf;Overall
Franklin;4-0;6-0
Horlick;4-0;5-1
Kenosha Indian Trail;4-0;4-2
Oak Creek;2-2;4-2
Kenosha Bradford;1-3;2-4
Kenosha Tremper;1-3;2-4
Case;0-4;1-5
Park;0-4;1-5
Metro Classic
;Conf;Overall
Greendale Martin Luther;4-0;6-0
St. Catherine’s;4-0;6-0
Whitefish Bay Dominican;2-2;4-2
Racine Lutheran;2-2;4-2
Catholic Central;2-2;3-3
Kenosha St. Joseph;2-2;3-3
Shoreland Lutheran;0-4;0-6
Saint Thomas More;0-4;0-6
Southern Lakes
;Conf;Overall
Waterford;4-0;5-1
Burlington;3-1;5-1
Wilmot;3-1;4-2
Lake Geneva Badger;2-2;2-4
Elkhorn;2-2;2-4
Union Grove;2-2;3-3
Delavan-Darien;0-4;1-5
Westosha Central;0-4;0-6
