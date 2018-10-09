Racine County

Through Oct. 6

;Record;PF;PA

* — won one game by forfeit

St. Catherine's;8-0;385;91

Waterford;7-1;305;127

Burlington;6-2;237;152

*Lutheran;6-2;273;127

Horlick;5-3;276;178

Union Grove;4-4;94;277

Catholic Central;3-5;152;227

Case;2-6;112;219

Park;1-7;93;227

Team offense

;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.

St. Catherine's;2261;977;3238;404.7

Waterford;2499;659;3158;394.8

Lutheran;2049;459;2508;358.2

Burlington;1290;1465;2755;344.3

Horlick;2384;255;2639;329.8

Union Grove;757;1552;2309;288.6

Catholic Central;1582;315;1897;237.1

Case;412;1093;1505;188.1

Park;730;791;1521;190.1

Team defense

;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.

St. Catherine's;475;810;1285;160.6

Horlick;586;942;1528;191.0

Lutheran;811;814;1625;232.1

Park;1627;516;2143;267.8

Waterford;1067;1134;2201;275.1

Burlington;1228;989;2217;277.1

Catholic Central;1297;955;2252;281.5

Case;1174;1146;2320;290.0

Union Grove;1441;1044;2485;310.6

Scoring

(Minimum 48 points)

;TD;XP;FG;Pts.

Keller, Waterford;25;0;0;150

Brown, St. Catherine's;14;0;0;84

Tenner, Lutheran;14;0;0;84

Webley, Burlington;12;0;0;72

McNeal, Horlick;11;0;0;66

Miller, Waterford;11;0;0;66

Dodd, St. Catherine's;10;0;0;60

Rushing

(Minimum 400 yards)

;Att;Yards;Avg;TD

Keller, Waterford;132;1274;9.7;24

Tenner, Lutheran;89;993;11.2;14

Brown, St. Catherine's;59;893;15.1;14

Dodd, St. Catherine's;82;792;9.7;10

Miller, Waterford;73;736;10.1;11

McNeal, Horlick;45;654;14.5;10

Wallace, Burlington;81;591;7.3;5

Dirksmeyer, Catholic Central;98;501;5.1;3

Chapman, Horlick;69;447;6.5;5

R. Canady, Park;124;446;4.0;3

Damon, Burlington;74;432;5.8;4 

Cobb, St. Catherine's;75;425;5.7;4

Passing

;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int

Damon, Burlington;93;164;1443;17;9

Brawner, Case;95;203;967;8;6

Brown, St. Catherine's;47;67;877;18;1

Wolf, Union Grove;57;104;705;5;5

Schauer, Waterford;40;76;659;6;0

Hansel, Union Grove;73;146;647;3;6

C. Kraus, Lutheran;20;46;442;5;3

R. Canady, Park;37;76;429;2;1

Suchomel, Catholic Central;24;54;315;6;3

Ramsey, Horlick;12;32;255;5;3

Kelley, Park;13;26;183;3;2

Valukas; Park;13;41;174;1;5

Receiving

(Minimum 14 receptions)

;Catches;Yds;Avg.;TD

Nelson, Union Grove;43;569;13.2;5

Farr, Case;30;240;8.0;1

Webley, Burlington;30;623;20.7;11

Davis, Union Grove;26;275;10.6;1

Zasada, Burlington;25;420;16.8;5

Lacy, Case;24;425;17.7;4

Erickson, Union Grove;22;290;13.1;2

L. Canady, Park;18;334;18.6;2

Wallace, Burlington;16;141;8.8;1

Goetsch, Union Grove;14;102;7.3;0

Conference standings

SOUTHEAST

;Conf;Overall

Franklin;6-0;8-0

Kenosha Indian Trail;5-1;5-3

Oak Creek;4-2;6-2

Horlick;4-2;5-3

Kenosha Tremper;2-4;4-4

Kenosha Bradford;2-4;3-5

Case;1-5;2-6

Park;0-6;1-7

METRO CLASSIC

;Conf;Overall

St. Catherine’s;6-0;8-0

Greendale Martin Luther;5-1;7-1

Racine Lutheran;4-2;6-2

Whitefish Bay Dominican;3-3;5-3

Kenosha St. Joseph;3-3;4-4

Catholic Central;2-4;3-5

Shoreland Lutheran;1-5;1-7

Saint Thomas More;0-6;0-8

SOUTHERN LAKES

;Conf;Overall

Waterford;6-0;7-1

Wilmot;5-1;6-2

Burlington;4-2;6-2

Lake Geneva Badger;3-3;3-5

Union Grove;3-3;4-4

Elkhorn;2-4;2-6

Westosha Central;1-5;1-7

Delavan-Darien;0-6;1-7

