Racine County
Through Oct. 6
;Record;PF;PA
* — won one game by forfeit
St. Catherine's;8-0;385;91
Waterford;7-1;305;127
Burlington;6-2;237;152
*Lutheran;6-2;273;127
Horlick;5-3;276;178
Union Grove;4-4;94;277
Catholic Central;3-5;152;227
Case;2-6;112;219
Park;1-7;93;227
Team offense
;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.
St. Catherine's;2261;977;3238;404.7
Waterford;2499;659;3158;394.8
Lutheran;2049;459;2508;358.2
Burlington;1290;1465;2755;344.3
Horlick;2384;255;2639;329.8
Union Grove;757;1552;2309;288.6
Catholic Central;1582;315;1897;237.1
Case;412;1093;1505;188.1
Park;730;791;1521;190.1
Team defense
;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.
St. Catherine's;475;810;1285;160.6
Horlick;586;942;1528;191.0
Lutheran;811;814;1625;232.1
Park;1627;516;2143;267.8
Waterford;1067;1134;2201;275.1
Burlington;1228;989;2217;277.1
Catholic Central;1297;955;2252;281.5
Case;1174;1146;2320;290.0
Union Grove;1441;1044;2485;310.6
Scoring
(Minimum 48 points)
;TD;XP;FG;Pts.
Keller, Waterford;25;0;0;150
Brown, St. Catherine's;14;0;0;84
Tenner, Lutheran;14;0;0;84
Webley, Burlington;12;0;0;72
McNeal, Horlick;11;0;0;66
Miller, Waterford;11;0;0;66
Dodd, St. Catherine's;10;0;0;60
Rushing
(Minimum 400 yards)
;Att;Yards;Avg;TD
Keller, Waterford;132;1274;9.7;24
Tenner, Lutheran;89;993;11.2;14
Brown, St. Catherine's;59;893;15.1;14
Dodd, St. Catherine's;82;792;9.7;10
Miller, Waterford;73;736;10.1;11
McNeal, Horlick;45;654;14.5;10
Wallace, Burlington;81;591;7.3;5
Dirksmeyer, Catholic Central;98;501;5.1;3
Chapman, Horlick;69;447;6.5;5
R. Canady, Park;124;446;4.0;3
Damon, Burlington;74;432;5.8;4
Cobb, St. Catherine's;75;425;5.7;4
Passing
;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int
Damon, Burlington;93;164;1443;17;9
Brawner, Case;95;203;967;8;6
Brown, St. Catherine's;47;67;877;18;1
Wolf, Union Grove;57;104;705;5;5
Schauer, Waterford;40;76;659;6;0
Hansel, Union Grove;73;146;647;3;6
C. Kraus, Lutheran;20;46;442;5;3
R. Canady, Park;37;76;429;2;1
Suchomel, Catholic Central;24;54;315;6;3
Ramsey, Horlick;12;32;255;5;3
Kelley, Park;13;26;183;3;2
Valukas; Park;13;41;174;1;5
Receiving
(Minimum 14 receptions)
;Catches;Yds;Avg.;TD
Nelson, Union Grove;43;569;13.2;5
Farr, Case;30;240;8.0;1
Webley, Burlington;30;623;20.7;11
Davis, Union Grove;26;275;10.6;1
Zasada, Burlington;25;420;16.8;5
Lacy, Case;24;425;17.7;4
Erickson, Union Grove;22;290;13.1;2
L. Canady, Park;18;334;18.6;2
Wallace, Burlington;16;141;8.8;1
Goetsch, Union Grove;14;102;7.3;0
Conference standings
SOUTHEAST
;Conf;Overall
Franklin;6-0;8-0
Kenosha Indian Trail;5-1;5-3
Oak Creek;4-2;6-2
Horlick;4-2;5-3
Kenosha Tremper;2-4;4-4
Kenosha Bradford;2-4;3-5
Case;1-5;2-6
Park;0-6;1-7
METRO CLASSIC
;Conf;Overall
St. Catherine’s;6-0;8-0
Greendale Martin Luther;5-1;7-1
Racine Lutheran;4-2;6-2
Whitefish Bay Dominican;3-3;5-3
Kenosha St. Joseph;3-3;4-4
Catholic Central;2-4;3-5
Shoreland Lutheran;1-5;1-7
Saint Thomas More;0-6;0-8
SOUTHERN LAKES
;Conf;Overall
Waterford;6-0;7-1
Wilmot;5-1;6-2
Burlington;4-2;6-2
Lake Geneva Badger;3-3;3-5
Union Grove;3-3;4-4
Elkhorn;2-4;2-6
Westosha Central;1-5;1-7
Delavan-Darien;0-6;1-7
