Racine County

Through Oct. 13

;Record;PF;PA

* — won one game by forfeit

St. Catherine's;9-0;426;98

Waterford;8-1;343;127

Burlington;7-2;284;173

*Lutheran;7-2;322;148

Horlick;6-3;317;199

Union Grove;4-5;169;235

Catholic Central;3-6;173;276

Case;2-7;173;276

Park;1-8;93;277

Team offense

;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.

St. Catherine's;2622;1071;3693;410.3

Waterford;2809;723;3532;392.4

Lutheran;2507;522;3029;378.6

Burlington;1636;1653;3289;365.4

Horlick;2736;287;3023;335.8

Union Grove;864;1664;2528;280.8

Catholic Central;1833;358;2191;243.4

Case;459;1146;1605;178.3

Park;725;791;1516;168.4

Team defense

;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.

St. Catherine's;596;813;1409;156.5

Horlick;632;1121;1753;194.7

Lutheran;1062;857;1919;239.8

Waterford;1070;1166;2243;249.2

Burlington;1328;1130;2458;273.1

Park;1814;673;2487;276.3

Case;1313;1285;2598;288.6

Union Grove;1644;1044;2688;298.6

Catholic Central;1755;1018;2773;308.1

Scoring

(Minimum 54 points)

;TD;XP;FG;Pts.

Keller, Waterford;26;0;0;156

Tenner, Lutheran;16;0;0;96

Brown, St. Catherine's;15;0;0;90

Miller, Waterford;15;0;0;90

McNeal, Horlick;12;0;0;72

Webley, Burlington;12;0;0;72

Dodd, St. Catherine's;11;0;0;66

Rushing

(Minimum 450 yards)

;Att;Yards;Avg;TD

Keller, Waterford;146;1365;9.3;25

Tenner, Lutheran;104;1211;11.6;16

Brown, St. Catherine's;71;973;13.7;15

Dodd, St. Catherine's;92;920;10.0;11

Miller, Waterford;80;862;10.8;15

McNeal, Horlick;55;770;14.0;12

Wallace, Burlington;101;732;7.2;7

Dirksmeyer, Catholic Central;110;555;5.0;3

Damon, Burlington;87;539;6.2;5 

Chapman, Horlick;69;447;6.5;5

Cobb, St. Catherine's;75;425;5.7;4

Passing

;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int

Damon, Burlington;104;181;1631;20;10

Brawner, Case;102;218;975;9;7

Brown, St. Catherine's;49;70;883;19;1

Hansel, Union Grove;86;174;759;4;8

Schauer, Waterford;46;88;723;7;0

Wolf, Union Grove;57;104;705;5;5

C. Kraus, Lutheran;25;58;505;7;3

R. Canady, Park;37;84;429;2;2

Suchomel, Catholic Central;30;64;358;6;3

Ramsey, Horlick;14;36;287;6;4

Kelley, Park;13;26;183;3;2

Valukas; Park;13;41;174;1;5

Receiving

(Minimum 18 receptions)

;Catches;Yds;Avg.;TD

Nelson, Union Grove;47;619;13.2;6

Farr, Case;36;274;7.6;1

Webley, Burlington;30;623;20.7;11

Davis, Union Grove;29;297;10.2;1

Zasada, Burlington;29;527;18.2;8

Lacy, Case;24;425;17.7;4

Erickson, Union Grove;27;328;12.1;2

L. Canady, Park;18;334;18.6;2

Wallace, Burlington;18;150;8.3;1

Final Conference standings

Southeast 

;Conf;Overall

Franklin;7-0;9-0

Oak Creek;5-2;7-2

Kenosha Indian Trail;5-2;5-4

Horlick;5-2;6-3

Kenosha Bradford;4-4;4-5

Kenosha Tremper;2-5;4-5

Case;1-6;2-7

Park;0-7;1-8

Metro Classic

;Conf;Overall

St. Catherine’s;7-0;9-0

Greendale Martin Luther;6-1;8-1

Racine Lutheran;5-2;7-2

Whitefish Bay Dominican;4-3;6-3

Kenosha St. Joseph;3-4;4-5

Catholic Central;2-5;3-6

Shoreland Lutheran;1-6;1-8

Saint Thomas More;0-7;0-9

Southern Lakes

;Conf;Overall

Waterford;7-0;8-1

Wilmot;6-1;7-2

Burlington;5-2;7-2

Lake Geneva Badger;4-3;4-5

Union Grove;3-4;4-5

Elkhorn;2-5;2-7

Westosha Central;1-6;1-8

Delavan-Darien;0-7;1-8

0
0
0
0
0

