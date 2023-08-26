RACINE — Despite committing 15 penalties totaling 100 yards, allowing Jayden Gordon to rush for 344 yards and consistently faltering in the red zone, the St. Catherine's High School football team had a chance to win the renewal of an old rivalry game Friday night.

Really.

But after driving to the 6-yard line and having an opportunity to pull to within 27-20 with 7:11 to play, the Angels went on to lose 34-12 to Kenosha St. Joseph at Horlick Field in the first game between the two teams since 2019.

Not a bad performance considering the Angels (1-1) lost 13 seniors from last year's 10-2 team and frequently were hindered by their inexperience. And not too shabby considering St. Joseph (2-0) returns several key players from a team that advanced to the WIAA Division 5 championship game last November at Camp Randall Stadium.

One of those players is Gordon, a fleet 5-foot-10, 185-pound running back-linebacker.

All he did during his career night was rush for touchdowns of 22, 43, 60 and 73 yards. Once Gordon got into the open field, he was gone.

"We knew coming in that Gordon is definitely a talented running back," St. Catherine's coach Dan Miller said. "He's physical, he's got the speed, he's got the vision, he's got the toughness and he showed it today.

"He played linebacker for them, too, so they've got some good players over there."

The same could be said for St. Catherine's, especially sophomore wide receiver Lamont Hamilton. For the second straight game, he emerged as a playmaker, catching five passes for 76 yards and a touchdown and running once for 13 yards out of the Wildcat formation.

Stepping in at quarterback when starter Eddie Vinson Jr., briefly left the game with an injury early in the fourth quarter, Hamilton was stopped short of a touchdown on his only run of the night. Imarion Holder finished the job with a 2-yard TD run that pulled the Angels to within 20-12.

But Gordon broke loose for his scoring runs of 60 and 73 yards in the fourth as St. Joseph pulled away.

Hamilton, who has the nickname "Doodie," established himself as a basketball player last year. But St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo sees just as much potential for Hamilton on a football field.

"He can play at any level in any sport that he puts his mind to," Rizzo said. "We knew we had to stop him and he obviously got a few plays on us. We put Jamire (Davis) on him, who's a Division I talent and is going to the Army.

"Doodie has his future set at whatever he sets his mind to. We respect him a lot. He's an ultra competitor and a top-shelf talent."

But even with Hamilton, the Angels simply made too many mistakes to pull off an upset.

Starting when Vinson was intercepted by Eric Kenesie after the Angels, trailing 7-0, advanced to 11-yard line with 1:47 left in the first quarter, they made six trips into the end zone. On four of those trips, they came up empty.

The last one might have been the most painful. The Angels, trailing 27-12 after Gordon's 69-yard touchdown run with 9:38 to play,, drove to St. Joseph's 6-yard line. But Vinson, under pressure as he went to his right, forced a pass that was incomplete with 7:11 left.

Penalties were the biggest issue as St. Catherine's kept backing itself up in the red zone.

"It was simple execution," Miller said. "You can't false start, you can't have penalties in the red zone. You've got to make sure you're blocking the right guys. It comes down to simple execution of the play that's called.

"And then you've got to move people. They've got a stingy defense, but when you're moving back because of penalties, that's tough to overcome."

Aside from Hamilton, St. Catherine's best performances were by Vinson, Holder and Jayvion Hunter.

Vinson, a sophomore who was making his first start at quarterback, completed 9 of 18 passes for 151 yards and ran nine times for 79 yards. His touchdown pass to Hamilton midway through the third quarter covered 31 yards.

Holder rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. And Hunter added 58 yards on nine attempts.

"I loved the fight in the boys for four quarters," Miller said. "We kept getting into the red zone, which is what I am going to be focusing on — our ability to get into the red zone.

"Now we just have to clean up that execution in it."

Kenesie scored the Lancers' other touchdown on an 8-yard run late in the third quarter.

St. Catherine's leads the all-time series between the two teams 36-25. St. Joseph will host the rematch next season.