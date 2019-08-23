(THURSDAY'S SCORES)

Racine County

St. Catherine's 74, West Allis Central 0

Other state scores

Shoreland Lutheran 21, Milwaukee Hamilton 20

Ashwaubenon 20, Green Bay Southwest 7

Bangor 56, Melrose-Mindoro 0

Bay Port 42, Manitowoc Lincoln 0

Belmont 19, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 6

Brookfield Central 45, Wauwatosa East 14

Green Bay Preble 28, De Pere 0

Greendale Martin Luther 35, Greenfield 21

Johnson Creek 40, Parkview 0

Kenosha St. Joseph 34, Milw. Bradley Tech 8

La Crosse Central 60, Eau Claire North 21

Lake Geneva Badger 20, Greendale 7

Menomonie 34, Lake Mills 10

Milw. Ronald Reagan 44, Milw. Pulaski/Arts 0

Milw. South 42, Milw. Bay View/Lifelong Learning 12

Muskego 14, Milw. Marquette 10

Neenah 45, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 7

Notre Dame 45, Sheboygan North 6

Pulaski 21, Sheboygan South 14

(THURSDAY'S GAME)

St. Catherine's 74

West Allis Central 0

Central;0;0;0;0;;0

St. Catherine's;25;30;6;13;;74

First quarter

SC — Dodd 19 run (kick failed)

SC — Sharp 15 pass from Carter (Perugini Kick)

SC — Dodd 12 run (kick failed)

SC — Carter 60 punt return (kick failed)

Second quarter

SC — Barker 33 pass from Carter (Perugini kick)

SC — Cobb 1 run (two-point conversion good)

SC — Schiro 10 pass from Carter (Perugini kick)

SC — Cobb 59 run (Hale run)

Third quarter

SC — Carter 14 run (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

SC — Cobb 3 run (Perugini kick)

SC — Sanchez 67 run (kick failed)

;Central;St. Cath.

First downs;6;15

Rushes-yards;34-31;20-340

Passing yards;19;99

Passes;4-13-0;4-6-0

Punts-avg.;5-27;0-0

Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-yds;3-35;8-28

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WAC: Kodrich 4-8, Bezoenik 1-5, Kassa 4-4, Wright 5-(-9), DeBack 7-(-34), Team 13-57. SC: Cobb 9-161, Dodd 9-98, Sanchez 1-67, Carter 1-14. 

PASSING — WAC: DeBack 3-12-0-11, team 1-1-0-8. SC: Carter 4-4-0-99, team 0-2-0-0, 

RECEIVING — WAC: Bezoenik 1-11, Kodrich 1-8, Safedis 1-2, team 1-(-2). SC: Sharp 2-56, Barker 1-33, Schiro 1-10.

