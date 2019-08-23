(THURSDAY'S SCORES)
Racine County
St. Catherine's 74, West Allis Central 0
Other state scores
Shoreland Lutheran 21, Milwaukee Hamilton 20
Ashwaubenon 20, Green Bay Southwest 7
Bangor 56, Melrose-Mindoro 0
Bay Port 42, Manitowoc Lincoln 0
Belmont 19, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 6
Brookfield Central 45, Wauwatosa East 14
Green Bay Preble 28, De Pere 0
Greendale Martin Luther 35, Greenfield 21
Johnson Creek 40, Parkview 0
Kenosha St. Joseph 34, Milw. Bradley Tech 8
La Crosse Central 60, Eau Claire North 21
Lake Geneva Badger 20, Greendale 7
Menomonie 34, Lake Mills 10
Milw. Ronald Reagan 44, Milw. Pulaski/Arts 0
Milw. South 42, Milw. Bay View/Lifelong Learning 12
Muskego 14, Milw. Marquette 10
Neenah 45, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 7
Notre Dame 45, Sheboygan North 6
Pulaski 21, Sheboygan South 14
(THURSDAY'S GAME)
St. Catherine's 74
West Allis Central 0
Central;0;0;0;0;—;0
St. Catherine's;25;30;6;13;—;74
First quarter
SC — Dodd 19 run (kick failed)
SC — Sharp 15 pass from Carter (Perugini Kick)
SC — Dodd 12 run (kick failed)
SC — Carter 60 punt return (kick failed)
Second quarter
SC — Barker 33 pass from Carter (Perugini kick)
SC — Cobb 1 run (two-point conversion good)
SC — Schiro 10 pass from Carter (Perugini kick)
SC — Cobb 59 run (Hale run)
Third quarter
SC — Carter 14 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
SC — Cobb 3 run (Perugini kick)
SC — Sanchez 67 run (kick failed)
;Central;St. Cath.
First downs;6;15
Rushes-yards;34-31;20-340
Passing yards;19;99
Passes;4-13-0;4-6-0
Punts-avg.;5-27;0-0
Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-yds;3-35;8-28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — WAC: Kodrich 4-8, Bezoenik 1-5, Kassa 4-4, Wright 5-(-9), DeBack 7-(-34), Team 13-57. SC: Cobb 9-161, Dodd 9-98, Sanchez 1-67, Carter 1-14.
PASSING — WAC: DeBack 3-12-0-11, team 1-1-0-8. SC: Carter 4-4-0-99, team 0-2-0-0,
RECEIVING — WAC: Bezoenik 1-11, Kodrich 1-8, Safedis 1-2, team 1-(-2). SC: Sharp 2-56, Barker 1-33, Schiro 1-10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.