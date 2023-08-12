BURLINGTON — As someone who once passed for more than 5,000 yards in a season for the Racine Raiders and was recently inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame, Craig McClelland is enlightened when it comes to the art of throwing a football.

So when the coach of the Union Grove High School football team prepares for Burlington this season, he will have a keen perspective about trying to contain quarterback Jack Sulik and wide receiver Tommy Teberg, both seniors.

Let’s start with Sulik, the 6-foot-5, 210-pound son of Burlington coach Eric Sulik. Playing with a broken bone in his right ankle much of last season, Jack Sulik still completed 216 of 376 passes for 2,686 yards and 24 touchdowns, with 14 interceptions. And his release was so quick that he wasn’t sacked once all season.

Your thoughts, coach McClelland?

“He’s a big kid and he can sling the ball,” McClelland said. “The big thing with high school football is if you can get the ball out of your hands quickly, consistently and accurately, you’re going to have a good year. And he has a great weapon in Tommy Teberg.

“I feel they’re going to be one of the better duos not only in the conference, but in the area, as well.”

And what about Teberg? He had one of the best seasons of any receiver in the state as a junior, ranking fourth in Wisconsin in receptions (69), second in yards (1,186 — 49 behind Nick Odom of Onalaska) and second in touchdowns (19 — one behind Gabe Egan of Cedar Grove-Belgium).

“He’s a straight burner,” McClelland said of Teberg, who has been timed at 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash. “His change of direction is great, there’s the separation at the top of his routes, his hands ... he does a lot of those things really well, which gives defenses fits.

“It’s hard to contain a guy like that. I feel they’re going to put up some big numbers.”

And what’s better than one Sulik at quarterback? How about two? Sophomore Grant Sulik will serve as his brother’s backup, with the idea of assuming the starting role in 2024. Considering Jack Sulik has had a history of injuries — he also missed half of his sophomore season in 2021 with a broken collarbone — two Suliks at quarterback are definitely better than one.

“At times, I see Grant showing some of the same qualities that Jack has,” Eric Sulik said. “Grant’s actually played the position much longer than Jack. Grant played quarterback all the way through youth football and Jack played like 15 snaps at quarterback in eighth grade.”

The Demons will have a new voice on offense in new coordinator Jimmy Penzel, a 2013 Burlington graduate who was junior varsity coach at Union Grove last season. Penzel replaces Steve Tenhagen, Burlington’s head coach from 2014-20 and offensive coordinator last season who has left the program to concentrate on youth football.

“Jimmy’s been doing things a little differently in our passing game,” Eric Sulik said. “He brings a certain energy and charisma to practice that I think kids have really bought into. He’s a really, really good football coach and I think he’s an even better person.

“I’m really excited about where he can take this offense.”

Penzel will also be able to draw plays for senior wide receivers Drew Lang (52 catches for 686 yards and three touchdowns) and Evan Deans (28-301-2). Among those adding depth are senior Sawyer Swanson and juniors Mitchell Crabtree and Brady Weis. At tight end are junior Ryan Lesage and sophomore Zach Deans.

Jack Sulik, who was, statistically, one of the most productive quarterbacks in the state last season, will be the one making it all happen.

“His deep ball is the greatest,” Teberg said. “I mean, I don’t know anyone who can throw as far as Jack at our age. His placement is almost always right where it needs to be.”

The graduation of running back Drew Weis (1,022 yards, 14 touchdowns) leaves a big hole. But Eric Sulik believes he has an answer with junior Kade Boyd (56 yards on nine carries last season) and newcomer Aben Beinlich.

Beinlich, a senior whose clutch home run helped the Burlington baseball team advance to the state tournament in June, will be playing high school football for the first time.

“He looks good,” Eric Sulik said. “I think he’s going to continue to get better. He’s just a really good athlete who (baseball coach) Scott Staude told me was interested in playing. If he stays healthy, he’s going to be a huge contributor.”

Also bolstering the Demons is senior kicker Ben Graham, a first-team All-County player last season. Graham, who also plays soccer, basketball and golf, connected on five or six field-goal attempts and 35 of 37 extra-point kicks.

But there are also concerns.

Perhaps the biggest is a lack of experience and size in the offensive line. Graduating from last year’s team are tackles Jacob Lazenby and Danny Kniep, guard Reese Schuls and Grant Otter, who combined to start 11 seasons. The one returning starter is Cale Satter and that was only for a portion of the season.

The defense will also be thin on experience. Senior Ryan Dummer, who missed a portion of the season with a knee injury, returns at defensive end. Also back are Lee Gauger and Zach Stellmacher, both senior defensive ends, and and senior middle linebacker Ian Henning.

The Demons might not have the size they have had in recent seasons. But they should be scoring plenty of points with their skill-position players.

“We look good with our passing situation,” Gauger said. “Jack and Drew Lang and Tommy all have a really good connection with each other.

“Up front, we don’t have much size, so we’ve got to get our speed and our steps and the area we have to protect down so we can get the front line set and ready to go.”

Said Evan Deans: “We’re laser-focused on our goals right now now and everybody’s working toward the same thing. It’s all teamwork all the time.”