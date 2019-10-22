Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments. This is the final poll of the season.

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Muskego;(7);9-0;78;1

2. Kimberly;-;9-0;68;2

3. Bay Port;(1);9-0;67;3

4. DeForest;-;9-0;49;8

(tie) Madison Memorial;-;9-0;49;5

6. Fond du Lac;-;8-1;38;6

7. Hartford;-;9-0;27;9

8. West De Pere;-;9-0;23;10

9. Waunakee;-;8-1;14;4

10. Franklin;-;8-1;10;NR

Others receiving votes: Onalaska 6. Waterford 3. Menomonie 3. Milton 2. Hortonville 2. Menasha 1.

Medium Division (301-899)

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Stratford;(8);9-0;80;1

2. Freedom;-;9-0;66;3

3. Amherst;-;8-0;62;2

4. St. Catherine's;-;8-1;53;4

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

5. New Berlin Eisenhower;-;8-1;42;5

6. Lake Mills;-;8-1;39;T6

7. Waukesha Catholic Memorial;-;7-2;33;T6

8. Kiel;-;9-0;17;T10

9. Lake Country Lutheran;-;8-1;14;9

10. Maple Northwestern;-;9-0;10;T10

Others receiving votes: Medford 8. New Berlin West 4. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 4. Sparta 4. Grafton 3. Plymouth 1.

Small Division (300 and lower)

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Racine Lutheran;(7);9-0;79;1

2. Bangor;(1);9-0;67;2

3. Black Hawk-Warren Ill;-;9-0;60;3

4. Edgar;-;8-1;55;4

5. Eau Claire Regis;-;9-0;49;5

6. Mineral Point;-;9-0;41;6

7. Hilbert;-;9-0;35;7

8. Abbotsford;-;9-0;19;T9

9. St. Mary's Springs;-;7-2;13;NR

10. Mondovi;-;9-0;12;T9

Others receiving votes: Oshkosh Lourdes 6. Lancaster 4.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments