Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Muskego;(8);6-0;88;1
2. Kimberly;-;6-0;75;2
3. Bay Port;(1);6-0;73;3
4. Waunakee;-;6-0;65;4
5. Madison Memorial;-;6-0;45;6
6. Fond du Lac;-;5-1;34;7
7. Menomonie;-;6-0;28;8
8. Waterford;-;6-0;20;9
9. Mequon Homestead;-;5-1;17;5
10. Hartford;-;6-0;15;NR
Others receiving votes: DeForest 12. Franklin 6. Onalaska 6. Holmen 5. West De Pere 5. Hortonville 1.
Medium Division (301-899)
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Stratford;(9);6-0;90;2
2. Amherst;-;6-0;75;3
3. Freedom;-;6-0;66;5
4. Lodi;-;6-0;57;6
5. Racine St. Catherine's;-;5-1;53;1
6. Wrightstown;-;5-1;37;7
7. St. Croix Central;-;5-1;25;9
8. New Berlin Eisenhower;-;5-1;22;8
9. Lake Mills;-;5-1;21;10
10. Waukesha Catholic Memorial;-;4-2;19;4
Others receiving votes: Kiel 8. Sparta 8. Grafton 7. Reedsburg 2. New Berlin West 1. Maple Northwestern 1. Horicon-Hustisford 1. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 1. Evansville 1.
Small Division (300 and lower)
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Racine Lutheran;(9);6-0;90;1
2. Edgar;-;6-0;69;3
3. Bangor;-;6-0;67;4
(tie) Black Hawk-Warren Ill;-;6-0;67;2
5. Eau Claire Regis;-;6-0;52;5
6. Mineral Point;-;6-0;46;6
7. Hilbert;-;6-0;36;7
8. Johnson Creek;-;6-0;28;8
9. Lancaster;-;6-0;23;9
10. Abbotsford;-;6-0;9;10
Others receiving votes: Mondovi 6. Oshkosh Lourdes 1. St. Mary's Springs 1.
(MONDAY'S RESULT)
OAK CREEK 14, CASE 7, OT
Oak Creek;0;7;0;0;7;—;14
Case;0;7;0;0;0;—;7
Second quarter
Case — Lacy 61 pass from Brawner (Muhammad kick)
Oak Creek — Doyle 52 run (Kesich kick)
Overtime
Oak Creek — Peterson 25 run (Kesich kick)
;Oak Creek;Case
First downs;6;15
Rushes-yards;37-134;42-103
Passing yards;11;166
Passes;1-5-0;10-30-2
Punts-avg.;9-38.6;7-32.4
Fumbles-lost;3-1;4-2
Penalties-yds;7-76;4-19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Oak Creek: Hock 15-8, Doyle 10-80, Peterson 5-34, Gallett 2-10, Stille 4-4, McNeive 1-(-2). Case: Guyton 19-56, Brown 13-69, Brawner 7-(-37), Fugiasco 1-11, Fish 1-3, Gallagher 1-1.
PASSING — Oak Creek: Hock 1-5-0—11. Case: Brawner 10-30-2—166.
RECEIVING — Oak Creek: Waltersdorf 1-11. Case: Lacy 2-100, Fugiasco 3-43, Guyton 2-20, Gallagher 1-3, Farr 2-0.
(FRIDAY'S RESULT)
MARTIN LUTHER 34
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 13
Catholic Central;0;6;0;7;—;13
Martin Luther;7;20;7;0;—;34
First quarter
ML — Cherry 51 run (Eggert kick)
Second quarter
ML — Guydon 5 run (Eggert kick)
CC — Pum 27 run (kick failed)
ML — Griffin 45 pass from Hoppert (Eggert kick)
ML — Cherry 50 pass from Hoppert (kick failed)
Third quarter
ML — Campbell 4 pass from Hoppert (Eggert kick)
Fourth quarter
CC — Amborn 6 run (Von rabenau kick)
;CC;ML
Rushes-yards;47-202;21-101
Passing yards;13;196
Passes;2-3-1;10-11-1
Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CC: McCourt 10-40, Aldrich 1-1, Pum 14-45, Doerfleinger 1-1, Amborn 7-39, Muellenbach 14-76. ML: Cherry 12-93, Hoppert 5-(-1), Campbell 1-2, Guydon 3-7.
PASSING — CC: Pum 2-3-1—13. ML: Hoppert 10-11-1—196.
RECEIVING — CC: McCourt 1-1, Doerflinger 1-12. ML: Griffin 1-45, Charry 1-50, Hartlaub 4-68, Campbell 4-33.
