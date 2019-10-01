Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Muskego;(8);6-0;88;1

2. Kimberly;-;6-0;75;2

3. Bay Port;(1);6-0;73;3

4. Waunakee;-;6-0;65;4

5. Madison Memorial;-;6-0;45;6

6. Fond du Lac;-;5-1;34;7

7. Menomonie;-;6-0;28;8

8. Waterford;-;6-0;20;9

9. Mequon Homestead;-;5-1;17;5

10. Hartford;-;6-0;15;NR

Others receiving votes: DeForest 12. Franklin 6. Onalaska 6. Holmen 5. West De Pere 5. Hortonville 1.

Medium Division (301-899)

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Stratford;(9);6-0;90;2

2. Amherst;-;6-0;75;3

3. Freedom;-;6-0;66;5

4. Lodi;-;6-0;57;6

5. Racine St. Catherine's;-;5-1;53;1

6. Wrightstown;-;5-1;37;7

7. St. Croix Central;-;5-1;25;9

8. New Berlin Eisenhower;-;5-1;22;8

9. Lake Mills;-;5-1;21;10

10. Waukesha Catholic Memorial;-;4-2;19;4

Others receiving votes: Kiel 8. Sparta 8. Grafton 7. Reedsburg 2. New Berlin West 1. Maple Northwestern 1. Horicon-Hustisford 1. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 1. Evansville 1.

Small Division (300 and lower)

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Racine Lutheran;(9);6-0;90;1

2. Edgar;-;6-0;69;3

3. Bangor;-;6-0;67;4

(tie) Black Hawk-Warren Ill;-;6-0;67;2

5. Eau Claire Regis;-;6-0;52;5

6. Mineral Point;-;6-0;46;6

7. Hilbert;-;6-0;36;7

8. Johnson Creek;-;6-0;28;8

9. Lancaster;-;6-0;23;9

10. Abbotsford;-;6-0;9;10

Others receiving votes: Mondovi 6. Oshkosh Lourdes 1. St. Mary's Springs 1.

(MONDAY'S RESULT)

OAK CREEK 14, CASE 7, OT

Oak Creek;0;7;0;0;7;;14

Case;0;7;0;0;0;;7

Second quarter

Case — Lacy 61 pass from Brawner (Muhammad kick)

Oak Creek — Doyle 52 run (Kesich kick)

Overtime

Oak Creek — Peterson 25 run (Kesich kick)

;Oak Creek;Case

First downs;6;15

Rushes-yards;37-134;42-103

Passing yards;11;166

Passes;1-5-0;10-30-2

Punts-avg.;9-38.6;7-32.4

Fumbles-lost;3-1;4-2

Penalties-yds;7-76;4-19

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Oak Creek: Hock 15-8, Doyle 10-80, Peterson 5-34, Gallett 2-10, Stille 4-4, McNeive 1-(-2). Case: Guyton 19-56, Brown 13-69, Brawner 7-(-37), Fugiasco 1-11, Fish 1-3, Gallagher 1-1. 

PASSING — Oak Creek: Hock 1-5-0—11. Case: Brawner 10-30-2—166.

RECEIVING — Oak Creek: Waltersdorf 1-11. Case: Lacy 2-100, Fugiasco 3-43, Guyton 2-20, Gallagher 1-3, Farr 2-0. 

(FRIDAY'S RESULT)

MARTIN LUTHER 34

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 13

Catholic Central;0;6;0;7;;13

Martin Luther;7;20;7;0;;34

First quarter

ML — Cherry 51 run (Eggert kick)

Second quarter

ML — Guydon 5 run (Eggert kick)

CC — Pum 27 run (kick failed)

ML — Griffin 45 pass from Hoppert (Eggert kick)

ML — Cherry 50 pass from Hoppert (kick failed)

Third quarter

ML — Campbell 4 pass from Hoppert (Eggert kick)

Fourth quarter

CC — Amborn 6 run (Von rabenau kick)

;CC;ML

Rushes-yards;47-202;21-101

Passing yards;13;196

Passes;2-3-1;10-11-1

Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — CC: McCourt 10-40, Aldrich 1-1, Pum 14-45, Doerfleinger 1-1, Amborn 7-39, Muellenbach 14-76. ML: Cherry 12-93, Hoppert 5-(-1), Campbell 1-2, Guydon  3-7.

PASSING — CC: Pum 2-3-1—13. ML: Hoppert 10-11-1—196.

RECEIVING — CC: McCourt 1-1, Doerflinger 1-12. ML: Griffin 1-45, Charry 1-50, Hartlaub 4-68, Campbell 4-33.

