Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Muskego;(8);7-0;88;1

2. Kimberly;-;7-0;76;2

3. Bay Port;(1);7-0;70;3

4. Waunakee;-;7-0;67;4

5. Madison Memorial;-;7-0;43;5

6. Fond du Lac;-;6-1;34;6

7. Waterford;-;7-0;24;8

8. Hartford;-;7-0;23;10

9. DeForest;-;7-0;20;NR

10. Mequon Homestead;-;6-1;13;9

Others receiving votes: West De Pere 9. Franklin 8. Onalaska 6. Holmen 5. Menomonie 5. Watertown 4.

Medium Division (301-899)

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Stratford;(9);7-0;90;1

2. Amherst;-;7-0;75;2

3. Freedom;-;7-0;66;3

4. St. Catherine's;-;6-1;54;5

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

5. Wrightstown;-;6-1;51;6

6. St. Croix Central;-;6-1;31;7

7. New Berlin Eisenhower;-;6-1;30;8

8. Catholic Memorial;-;5-2;27;10

9. Lodi;-;6-1;18;4

10. Lake Mills;-;6-1;13;9

Others receiving votes: Kiel 9. Lake Country Lutheran 9. Sparta 7. Reedsburg 5. Evansville 4. New Berlin West 3. Fox Valley Lutheran 1. Grafton 1. Maple Northwestern 1.

Small Division (300 and lower)

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Racine Lutheran;(9);7-0;90;1

2. Edgar;-;7-0;70;2

3. Bangor;-;7-0;68;T3

4. Black Hawk-Warren Ill;-;7-0;64;T3

5. Eau Claire Regis;-;7-0;56;5

6. Mineral Point;-;7-0;42;6

7. Hilbert;-;7-0;40;7

8. Johnson Creek;-;7-0;28;8

9. Lancaster;-;7-0;24;9

10. Abbotsford;-;7-0;5;10

Others receiving votes: Durand 4. St. Mary's Springs 3. Mondovi 1.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments