High school football: Matsen hired as Park coach

Hernandez believes the Park administration made an ideal choice with Matsen.

"It's an outstanding hire," Hernandez said. "From a preparation standpoint, you're not going to find a better coach than him. He watches film, he studies, and just from a work ethic standpoint, he's outstanding.

"Beyond that, his love for our kids and the community is exceptional. He's done so much just for our kids in general. He's opened up his pockets, his house ... he'll do anything for any one those kids in the program."

Perhaps it is symbolic that when Matsen was reached for this story Tuesday afternoon, he was in the midst of another building project. He was on a ladder working on gutters during a job for his business and asked he he could call back.

Matsen was asked about the theme of building when he called back and he welcomed the comparison between his business career and his new coaching position.

"That's some of the conversation I had with the administration at Park — not only building things, but building people," Matsen said. "Building them up and bringing them together and things of that nature. We feel that's very important."