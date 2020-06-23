High school football: Matsen hired as Park coach

Just call Morris Matsen a master builder.
It was in the early 2000s when he was among those who organized the Racine Threat minor-league football team, which once had a much-anticipated city rivalry with the Racine Raiders.
In 2007, he started his own local business, Matsen Home Improvement.
And now he's taken on the challenge of another building job. This one entails coaching the Park High School football program.
The Racine native, who turns 44 on July 4, was officially named the 18th head coach in the 92-year history of this historic program Tuesday morning. Park athletic director Joe Miller made the announcement following two rounds of interviews.
Matsen replaces Danny Hernandez, who stepped down after two seasons to become assistant principal at Jerstad-Agerholm School. Miller said there were nine applicants for the position, four of whom were interviewed.
"He is a humble guy, he is a player's coach, he has a tremendous heart and he's done some things where he helped one of our students whose family was homeless when he was an assistant coach," Miller said. "He helped get those a house and a bunch of furniture and appliances that were donated.
"His has a commitment and loyalty to Park and he has an outreach to the kids and has an ability to connect with them."
Hernandez believes the Park administration made an ideal choice with Matsen.
"It's an outstanding hire," Hernandez said. "From a preparation standpoint, you're not going to find a better coach than him. He watches film, he studies, and just from a work ethic standpoint, he's outstanding.
"Beyond that, his love for our kids and the community is exceptional. He's done so much just for our kids in general. He's opened up his pockets, his house ... he'll do anything for any one those kids in the program."
Perhaps it is symbolic that when Matsen was reached for this story Tuesday afternoon, he was in the midst of another building project. He was on a ladder working on gutters during a job for his business and asked he he could call back.
Matsen was asked about the theme of building when he called back and he welcomed the comparison between his business career and his new coaching position.
"That's some of the conversation I had with the administration at Park — not only building things, but building people," Matsen said. "Building them up and bringing them together and things of that nature. We feel that's very important."
Matsen, a longtime football coach for Racine Youth Sports, joined Park's football staff in 2014 as a volunteer assistant under Dennis Thompson. He served as freshman head coach in 2014 and '15 and doubled as junior varsity coach his second season.
Under Thompson's successor, Andy Siegal, Matsen continued as junior varsity head coach for two seasons. He also joined the varsity as Siegal's defensive line coach and special teams coordinator.
But his greatest impact came as Hernandez's defensive coordinator the last two seasons. Park was outscored 227-93 in 2018, the but the Panthers outscored their opponents 170-168 last season.
"If you look at our point differential since he's taken over, it speaks volumes," Hernandez said. "I mean, he's an outstanding coordinator. He's just a really good coach."
Matsen played for Racine Lutheran in the early 1990s before earning a degree in business from Gateway Technical Institute in 1993. Park was then one of the most perennially dominant high school football programs in the state and won WIAA Division 1 championships in 1988 and 2005.
Among the players this program has produced are Brent Moss, Kevin Barry and
This story will be updated.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!