High school football: Case battle to the end in loss to Greendale

The wait is finally over for the Case High School football team.
And while the result wasn’t what the Eagles wanted, just being on the field was a good feeling.
Case struggled on both sides of the ball for most of the game, but never quit during a 42-6 nonconference loss to Greendale at Greendale.
The Eagles, playing in their first game since Oct. 25, 2019, were originally supposed to play Shorewood/Messmer, but quarantine issues resulted in a change of opponent to the Panthers.
Still, Case coach Bryan Shredl was happy to be playing, even though it was a bit strange.
“For sure, it was good for the kids to get out there,” Shredl said. “They have been waiting for over a year, 400-some days, to get to play. It was really cool for them.
“It’s not the same (as fall). There was a little noise (Greendale limited the number of fans) and you could hear the coaches calling plays.”
Greendale started quickly, scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter, the first on a 43-yard run and the third on a 55-yard pass. The Panthers led 35-0 at halftime.
“Greendale is a good team,” Shredl said. “They are well-coached and they were able to practice all winter.”
The second half was evenly played, with each team scoring once. Senior Gordon Briwick scored on a 1-yard run for Case in the fourth quarter — his only attempt of the game — to avert the shutout.
“In the second half, our mentality was that it was a 0-0 game,” Shredl said. “We let them have some fun and they executed.
“They took that on and showed a good attitude in the second half and finished strong. We did have some good positives.”
One of those positives was the running of Kobe Brown, who led the Eagles with 62 yards rushing on 13 carries, nearly five yards per carry. Shredl also singled out junior Miles Gallagher, who spearheaded a goal-line stand on a Greendale quarterback sneak just before halftime.
“That gave us a little momentum going into halftime and put a pep in our step,” Shredl said. “Greendale is probably the toughest opponent we’ll face all year.
“The guys were happy — one of the seniors said he waited over a year for this — and these kids know they were affected more than anybody.”
The Eagles will have a short turnaround time as they host Green Bay Notre Dame Wednesday at Hammes Field.