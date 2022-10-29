High school football: Burlington wins a thriller over Westosha Central

PADDOCK LAKE — The electric atmosphere provided by screaming fans coincided nicely with a noticeable fog over the field - providing the perfect aesthetic for Halloween weekend.

In a game that really could have gone either way, a few key plays stood out in Friday's WIAA Division 2 Level 2 playoff game between host Central and visiting Burlington — including a late trick by Demon receiver Drew Lang and a final treat from kicker Benjamin Graham.

First and foremost, a 39-yard field goal by Graham with 2.8 seconds ended up being the difference in an absolutely stunning 44-42 victory that provided wow moment after wow moment the entire time.

Graham, whose extra-point attempt was blocked in the second quarter after Burlington went up 20-7, wasn't going to squander his chance at redemption with the game on the line.

"Never that big in my life," Graham said after the game on whether he's ever made a kick that big. "We work on it all the time in practice, though, we work on game situations, so it was just natural to me."

"They were all just yelling at me, PAT field goal, get ready to kick. We had the net here, so that helped a lot. Just kicking warmups, getting in the right mindset. I got a visual in my head, and went out there and did the real thing. It was a perfect snap, perfect hold and perfect protection."

"I was feeling down, because I thought the missed extra point might come up at the end of the game. I was like, 'I just gotta get one back.' It felt really good."

Burlington star receiver Tommy Teberg, who once again went off for seven catches, 195 yards and two touchdowns, had a hard time holding back his elation in a post-game interview.

“We were all ticked off after that unsportsmanlike call that gave them the touchdown,” Teberg said. “I had full mode going forward, gave it my all during the return. Drew Lang, amazing catch over the dude, that was crazy, and Ben Graham, game-winning field goal, we said it all year he was going to kick a game-winning field goal, and he did.

“I’m glad I didn’t have to play quarterback again. Jack (Sulik) was just slinging it. They were not ready for him, scoring 44, all I know is we won.”

Teberg said even though his team got down, 42-41, with barely any time left, the team still believed and still had plenty of momentum.

“Everything was rolling, we had momentum, but they kept creeping in little by little,” he added. “We were a little scared there at the end, but I feel like we had so much momentum, it just took over.”

Teams put up nearly 1,000 yards

Burlington, the No. 6 seed, improved to 6-5 overall and secured the upset win thanks to a flurry of passing offense spearheaded by junior quarterback Jack Sulik and receivers Tommy Teberg, Evan Deans and Drew Lang.

Central, the 2 seed, sees its best season since 2005 record-wise end at 8-3.

But let's get back to these OMG, big plays that decided things in the end.

They started with the Falcons in the fourth quarter when things seemed all but over for the home team.

Westosha came all the way back from a 41-21 deficit to cut the lead to 41-35 with 6:16 left thanks to a 10-yard touchdown catch from Collin Meininger.

After the Falcons forced a punt, Central quickly drove down inside the Burlington 20, and with under a minute left faced a 4th-down and 5 at the Demon 10.

One of the big plays came next, when Central quarterback Brock Koeppel rolled to his right trying to find Meininger, but decided to run for it.

However, a Demon defender bolted in and lit up Koeppel for a loud, massive hit to stop him short and end the game, right?

Wrong.

Burlington's player was called for unsportsmanlike conduct due to a helmet-to-helmet hit, and the game continued.

The additional five yards set up the Falcons at the 5, and on the very next play, Nick Bundza scooted in for what seemed to be the game-winning touchdown, 42-41, with 30 seconds on the clock.

A crazy final 30 seconds

But the way Teberg, Sulik and Lang were on fire all night (Sulik passed for 365 yards, Teberg 7-195, 2 touchdowns), and that's an understatement, there was just a feel in the stadium that the Demons still had an eternity on the clock to somehow miraculously pull off the victory.

And the Falcons took their chances kicking it deep to Teberg, knowing they'd have to get all the way down around the 20-yard line for what would still be a difficult field goal.

But Burlington had its kick return left set up perfectly, and Teberg jogged a bit at first to find his lane, then hit it with intense acceleration and 50 yards later, the Demons were in business, first and 10 inside Central territory - with maybe only 25 yards to get into field goal range and a full batch of timeouts.

On the first play, Sulik tried to hit Lang down the left sideline on a go route, but the football was a bit short. Just before it was going to hit the Demon defender's helmet, Lang somehow wrapped his arms around the cornerback's helmet and caught the ball, securing it by snatching it out of the air and pulling it back over the defender's helmet and into his chest for a 20-yard strike.

It ended up being the play that led to Burlington's victory, as Drew Weis added a six-yard run, but the Demons didn't advance much further after that.

Both teams provided explosive offensive outbursts, combining for 970 yards and a ridiculous 86 points.

In the end, maybe the Football Gods made up for the controversial penalty call on the Demons with the game-winning field goal, or call it what you will, but it was just an exceptional, back-and-forth, high-octane high school football game where the team with the ball last was probably going to win.

"Everything comes to an end," Central senior lineman Mason McNeill said after the game. "If it wasn't this week, it could've been next week. If it wasn't next week, it could've been the week after that."

"Only seven teams win their last game in the state. Just to be a part of what we accomplished this year, it's just awesome."

Down by 20 points with 10 minutes to play, Central needed to be perfect and maybe a bit lucky to win the game.

And they nearly did it.

Falcons overcome 20-point deficit in 4th quarter

Central was driving, down 34-21 after Bundza came up with a crucial interception of Sulik in the end zone, but after a timeout, they got a bit too fancy.

A reverse to Nick Argersinger ended up being a double pass, but the lefty's throw was tipped and picked off. Weis barreled his way for a 26-yard touchdown run a few plays later to make it 41-21.

But the Falcons showed the fight and sheer talent they have all season.

Argersinger capped off a short drive with a touchdown run to make it 41-28, and then he made up for his earlier blunder.

Sulik was forced to run right on the ensuing possession before he stopped and tried to throw back over the middle. His pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage, and the fluttering deflection landed in a running Argersinger's hands.

He burst about 30 yards into Demon territory, and the Falcons were in business again.

Central junior quarterback Brock Koeppel played out of his mind Friday night.

He was nearly perfect passing, going 18-for-24 for 267 yards and three touchdowns, and the shifty runner added 76 yards to lead the Falcons on the ground.

Mason Mitacek caught four passes for 122 yards, and his 80-yard touchdown catch put an exclamation point on a wild 49-second sequence to finish the first half where Meininger caught a 23-yard touchdown pass, Weis answered with a 56-yard scoring run 32 seconds later, and Mitacek broke away for his long score only 6 seconds after that.

Argersinger added 87 total yards and the rushing touchdown, and Bundza finished with 46 yards on the ground.

Setting a standard for success

For Burlington head coach Eric Sulik, whose son Jack missed the first game against Central (a 35-30 Westosha win), said every point counted in this game. Getting to Level 3 was important for him, and the players, and they want to start building a program that consistently advances far into the playoffs.

So despite the low seed, the Demons expected to win.

"We're trying to build a November program," Coach Sulik said. "When kids believe in what you're doing, and they do right now, who knows, we'll see what happens moving forward."

"When we were able to run for four or five yards on first down, it's complementary football, and we were doing it until late in the game. Running made things a lot easier. When you have guys like Teberg, and you see Drew Lang make that incredible catch, Drew's got height to him and he has tremendous hands."

Sulik added that Graham is a tremendous athlete, and since his soccer season ended a few weeks ago, the four-sport star (golf, soccer, football, basketball) has been with the team full-time.

He knows playing top-seeded Brookfield Central next Friday won't be easy, but he says the defense has been playing better these last few weeks, and the offense has been stellar.

"It's a renewed sense of 'hey, we gotta do our job better,'" Sulik said of the defense. "It was a hard-fought game. They (Central) made good plays. We tried to keep our emotions in check, because it was very emotional last time. The chippiness wasn't there. It was just a competitive game."

"We're staying relatively healthy. We just have to stay the course. I'd much rather get on the field with a Brookfield Central than have it end tonight."

BROOKFIELD CENTRAL 40, PARK 6: The turnaround season for the Panthers came to an end on Friday's WIAA Division 2 second-round playoff game at Brookfield.

The Lancers (9-2) stormed out of the gates in the first quarter and scored three rushing touchdowns to lead 20-0.

"We got punched in the mouth right away," Park coach Morris Matsen said. "But our defense responded in a big way. That first quarter just got away from us."

The Panthers (6-5) only allowed a field goal in the second quarter and kept the Lancers off the scoreboard in the third quarter. Yet, Brookfield Central surged once again in the fourth quarter with a field goal and two touchdowns — one of which was a 40-yard interception return by Gavyn Sell. The Lancers advantage hit 40-0.

Park finally broke through late in the fourth quarter. Junior quarterback Carter Eschmann connected with a pass to freshman wide receiver Jwan Eastland on a high post where he shed a tackle before cutting upfield and scoring a 29-yard touchdown.

"We continued to play," Matsen said. "There is only going to be one team that's going to feel what we're feeling. We didn't quit."

The Panthers went for the two-point conversion with a run up the middle by senior running back Daeyzjuan Williams but was stopped short of the goal line.

The Lancers finished with 365 yards of total offense from 67 plays opposed to Park generating 106 total yards of offense on 32 plays. Eschmann went 5 of 12 passing for 73 yards.

The Panthers finished the 2022 season with a winning season for the first time since the 2008 season. Their 36-28 victory against Greenfield last Friday was the program's first playoff win since that 2008 season. The turnaround for the program was not lost on Matsen — nor was the journey the team has taken.

"It started all the way back in June," Matsen said. "We had an overnight at Carthage. We worked in the weight room this summer and we're going to be back at it in the weight room before the year is out.

"We have some young guys coming back, like Eschmann. We want to keep getting better, keep hitting the weights and not limit ourselves to just one sport. We think having multi-sport athletes is an important step for this team to succeed."