High school football: Burlington wins a barn burner over Westosha

The Burlington High School football team was far from flawless Thursday night, coach Steve Tenhagen readily concedes.
This much is clear, though. If Zach Wallace and Peyton O’Laughlin keep playing as well as they did during a 56-49 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Westosha Central at Paddock Lake, the Demons are going to be tough to beat.
Wallace rushed for 257 yards and five touchdowns on 34 carries and O’Laughlin passed for 281 yards and three TDs as the Demons started a season 4-0 for the third straight year. The two seniors had a hand in 538 of Burlington’s 590 total yards and combined for eight of the Demons’ touchdowns.
Ethan Safar also had an exceptional performance during this foggy night. The senior receiver caught seven passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns.
“With a fast-paced game, Zach is going to get a lot of touches,” said Tenhagen, who said he believes the 590 yards are the most a Burlington team has had since he took over the program in 2014. “And Peyton played well, obviously. And Ethan Safar had a huge night tonight, too.
The game featured four ties. Burlington, which had 30 first downs, overcame deficits of 35-20 in the second quarter and 42-34 in the third. The Demons did not lead lead until Wallace scored on a 1-yard yard with 1:28 to play. They punted only once.
Burlington then produced two sacks and an interception on Westosha Central’s (2-3) final drive to seal the victory.
“We had a battle tonight and Westosha played a heck of a football game,” Tenhagen said. “It was back and forth.”
Wallace’s touchdowns covered 64, 2, 3, 3 and 1 yards. O’Laughlin’s scoring passes to Safar were 25, 70 and 15 yards.
Burlington controlled the ball for 31 minutes, 19 seconds — nearly double Westosha Central’s time of possession (16:28).
The downside for Burlington, which had allowed just 23 points combined in its first three games, is that it allowed 442 yards, 300 through the air. And the Demons were penalized 10 times for 105 yards.
Next up for Burlington is a showdown against Union Grove (3-0) Oct. 30 at Union Grove.
Union Grove is the other undefeated team remaining in the SLC. The Broncos, who are off this week after having their scheduled game at Waterford postponed, host the Demons in a big clash next Friday.
Through five games, Westosha has the league’s second-highest scoring offense at 36 points per game. But the defense, led mostly by juniors without a lot of varsity experience, is giving up a league-worst 45 points per contest.
It’s something that doesn’t sit well with first-year head coach Jared Franz, a defensive mind who coached the likes of future college standouts Zach Dodge and Kevin Brenner while an assistant at Wilmot.
“Any time you lose a really close game is disappointment,” Franz said. “On one side, you can say Central went toe-to-toe with one of the top teams in the state. We’re competing, we’re close, we’re fighting. We’re young, we’re learning, and it’s the first year of this system.
“We have a team full of competitors, so there were a lot of long faces at the end of the game. We told them they can be disappointed in the result, but don’t be ashamed of the effort. We need to get bigger, faster and stronger in the offseason. Yards after contact is really an issue right now. And we need to get off the field with second- and third-down-and-long.”
At halftime, the referees came up to the coaches to have them get things under control with the constant chattering from both sides.
The Falcons’ sideline was issued a warning in the fourth quarter, and Burlington starting offensive lineman Connor O’Reilly was ejected in the same quarter after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
It was the 10th consecutive win for Burlington over Central, and Franz said he thinks the Demons might have overlooked the Falcons this time.
“Burlington played really hard, and that’s why they’re ranked where they were,” he said. “Maybe Burlington thought it was going to be a little easier than it was, and they were surprised by us. (Burlington) Coach (Steve) Tenhagen runs a really good program.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!