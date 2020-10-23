High school football: Burlington wins a barn burner over Westosha

“Any time you lose a really close game is disappointment,” Franz said. “On one side, you can say Central went toe-to-toe with one of the top teams in the state. We’re competing, we’re close, we’re fighting. We’re young, we’re learning, and it’s the first year of this system.

“We have a team full of competitors, so there were a lot of long faces at the end of the game. We told them they can be disappointed in the result, but don’t be ashamed of the effort. We need to get bigger, faster and stronger in the offseason. Yards after contact is really an issue right now. And we need to get off the field with second- and third-down-and-long.”

At halftime, the referees came up to the coaches to have them get things under control with the constant chattering from both sides.

The Falcons’ sideline was issued a warning in the fourth quarter, and Burlington starting offensive lineman Connor O’Reilly was ejected in the same quarter after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

It was the 10th consecutive win for Burlington over Central, and Franz said he thinks the Demons might have overlooked the Falcons this time.

“Burlington played really hard, and that’s why they’re ranked where they were,” he said. “Maybe Burlington thought it was going to be a little easier than it was, and they were surprised by us. (Burlington) Coach (Steve) Tenhagen runs a really good program.”

